(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC's (Singer;A-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured debenture issue of up to LKR4bn a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)(EXP)'. The debenture is to be issued at a fixed rate with a tenor of three years. The proceeds of the proposed issue will be used to refinance existing debt. Singer's proposed senior unsecured debt is rated at the same level as its National Long-Term Rating, as the debentures rank equally with other senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Demand to Weaken: Fitch expects demand for consumer durables to be sluggish in the next six to 12 months due to rising interest rates, an increase in taxes on consumer durables and a depreciating Sri Lankan rupee, which raises the prices of imported goods that account for the majority of products sold by Singer. However, Fitch believes the long-term fundamentals driving demand for the consumer-durables sector is still strong. Strong Market Position: Fitch expects operating challenges to be mitigated by Singer's strong market leadership, which is supported by a wide retail presence, its portfolio of well-known brands and extensive local manufacturing capabilities compared with peers. Singer's extensive in-house brands, which are competitively priced compared with similar imported products, and the company's well-managed hire-purchase business make products affordable even in a weak operating environment. Margins Under Pressure: Singer's EBITDA margins have deteriorated significantly in the last few years due to the company's increased focus on low-margin IT and digital media products. We do not expect a change in this strategy as the short replacement cycles and low prices of such products help the company to sustain growth through cycles. As such, we expect overall EBITDA margins during 2016-2019 to remain below the double-digit levels of the past. Leverage to Improve Post-2017: We estimate Singer's net adjusted leverage (measured as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR, excluding Singer Finance) to spike in 2016 due to the acquisitions of two affiliates and a sluggish operating environment, which will put pressure on EBITDAR. However, we expect leverage to improve from 2017 with a turnaround in the operating environment. Well-Capitalised Finance Subsidiary: Fitch does not expect Singer to have to infuse more capital into its finance subsidiary, Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC (BBB(lka)/Stable) due to its strong capitalisation, which is well above the regulatory minimum; better than peer asset quality; and strong funding profile. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue growth of low-double digits during 2016-2019 driven by demand for IT and digital media products, which will partly offset softness in the consumer durables market - Slight margin contraction during 2016-2019 as the revenue mix continues to shift towards the low-margin IT and digital media segment - Capex to average LKR700m a year during 2016-2019 - No capital infusions to Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC in 2016-2019 RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - A sustained increase in Singer's leverage (measured as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR excluding Singer Finance) to over 5.5x (end- 2015: 4.7x) - EBITDA margins sustained below 7% (end-2015: 8.7%) - Any significant equity support to Singer's 80% subsidiary, Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to a positive rating action include: - Singer's leverage (measured as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR excluding Singer Finance) falling below 4.5x on a sustained basis - EBITDA margins sustained above 10% LIQUIDITY At end-June 2016, the group (excluding its finance company subsidiary) had LKR1bn of cash and LKR6bn in unused facilities to meet LKR7.2bn of short-term debt, leaving the company in a stable liquidity position. However, we do not expect the company to generate positive FCF in the next 12 months due to higher-than-historical capex. Contact: Primary Analyst Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA Vice President +94 11 254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04 East Tower World Trade Centre Colombo Secondary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst +94 11 254 1900 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 April 2016 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27 September 2016 (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001