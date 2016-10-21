(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singer
(Sri Lanka) PLC's
(Singer;A-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured debenture
issue of up to
LKR4bn a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)(EXP)'.
The debenture is to be issued at a fixed rate with a tenor of
three years. The
proceeds of the proposed issue will be used to refinance
existing debt.
Singer's proposed senior unsecured debt is rated at the same
level as its
National Long-Term Rating, as the debentures rank equally with
other senior
unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Demand to Weaken: Fitch expects demand for consumer durables to
be sluggish in
the next six to 12 months due to rising interest rates, an
increase in taxes on
consumer durables and a depreciating Sri Lankan rupee, which
raises the prices
of imported goods that account for the majority of products sold
by Singer.
However, Fitch believes the long-term fundamentals driving
demand for the
consumer-durables sector is still strong.
Strong Market Position: Fitch expects operating challenges to be
mitigated by
Singer's strong market leadership, which is supported by a wide
retail presence,
its portfolio of well-known brands and extensive local
manufacturing
capabilities compared with peers. Singer's extensive in-house
brands, which are
competitively priced compared with similar imported products,
and the company's
well-managed hire-purchase business make products affordable
even in a weak
operating environment.
Margins Under Pressure: Singer's EBITDA margins have
deteriorated significantly
in the last few years due to the company's increased focus on
low-margin IT and
digital media products. We do not expect a change in this
strategy as the short
replacement cycles and low prices of such products help the
company to sustain
growth through cycles. As such, we expect overall EBITDA margins
during
2016-2019 to remain below the double-digit levels of the past.
Leverage to Improve Post-2017: We estimate Singer's net adjusted
leverage
(measured as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR, excluding Singer
Finance) to spike in
2016 due to the acquisitions of two affiliates and a sluggish
operating
environment, which will put pressure on EBITDAR. However, we
expect leverage to
improve from 2017 with a turnaround in the operating
environment.
Well-Capitalised Finance Subsidiary: Fitch does not expect
Singer to have to
infuse more capital into its finance subsidiary, Singer Finance
(Lanka) PLC
(BBB(lka)/Stable) due to its strong capitalisation, which is
well above the
regulatory minimum; better than peer asset quality; and strong
funding profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth of low-double digits during 2016-2019 driven by
demand for IT
and digital media products, which will partly offset softness in
the consumer
durables market
- Slight margin contraction during 2016-2019 as the revenue mix
continues to
shift towards the low-margin IT and digital media segment
- Capex to average LKR700m a year during 2016-2019
- No capital infusions to Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC in
2016-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in Singer's leverage (measured as
adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR excluding Singer Finance) to over 5.5x (end- 2015:
4.7x)
- EBITDA margins sustained below 7% (end-2015: 8.7%)
- Any significant equity support to Singer's 80% subsidiary,
Singer Finance
(Lanka) PLC
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Singer's leverage (measured as adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
excluding Singer
Finance) falling below 4.5x on a sustained basis
- EBITDA margins sustained above 10%
LIQUIDITY
At end-June 2016, the group (excluding its finance company
subsidiary) had
LKR1bn of cash and LKR6bn in unused facilities to meet LKR7.2bn
of short-term
debt, leaving the company in a stable liquidity position.
However, we do not
expect the company to generate positive FCF in the next 12
months due to
higher-than-historical capex.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
