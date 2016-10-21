(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Abans
PLC's (Abans;
BBB+(lka)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured debenture issue of
up to LKR1.5bn a
National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)'.
The debentures will have tenors of three, four and five years
and carry fixed
and floating coupons. The debentures are to be listed on the
Colombo Stock
Exchange, with the proceeds to be used to refinance existing
debt.
Abans' senior unsecured debt is rated at the same level as its
National
Long-Term Rating, as the debentures rank equally with other
senior unsecured
obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documents
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Demand to Weaken: Fitch expects demand for consumer durables to
be sluggish in
the next six to 12 months due to rising interest rates, an
increase in taxes on
consumer durables and a depreciating Sri Lankan rupee, which
raises the prices
of imported goods that account for the majority of products sold
by Abans.
However, Fitch believes the long-term fundamentals driving
demand for the
consumer-durables sector is still strong.
Defensive Market Position: Fitch believes Abans' strong brand
portfolio,
extensive dealer network and well-managed inhouse hire-purchase
book will help
defend the company's market position during a downturn. Abans
has also widened
its product portfolio to include low-priced, Abans-branded
products to make its
business more resilient in a downturn.
Margins to Contract and Stabilise: Fitch expects Abans' EBITDAR
margins to
contract marginally in the financial year ending 31 March 2017
(FY17) due to
weaker demand, which puts pressure on Abans to sacrifice margins
to protect the
top line. However, we expect Abans' medium-term EBITDA margins
to settle in the
high-single digits because of improvements in profitability of
its low-margin IT
and mobile segment, and efficiency gains from store
rationalisation and leaner
inventory management.
Strengthening Credit Profile: Abans' credit profile continued to
improve in the
last 12 months, with leverage improving to 5.2x in FY16 (FY15:
6.6x), mainly due
to strong EBITDAR generation. However, the company has been slow
to deleverage
due to higher working capital investments, capital infusions to
subsidiaries and
returns to shareholders. Fitch believes Abans will maintain its
current credit
profile in the next 12-18 months and improve thereafter, but
positive rating
action is unlikely unless there is significant deleveraging by
the company.
Project Risk Remains: Construction at the Colombo City Center
(CCC) mixed
development project, a JV between Abans and Singapore-based
property developer
Silver Needle Hospitality, has started after a delay of around
six months. The
project is now due to be completed in mid-2019. Further delays
or cost
escalations could weigh on Abans' rating, despite the progress
made in pre-sales
and debt funding.
Less Pressure from AFP: Abans' finance subsidiary, Abans Finance
PLC (AFP),
should see its capital improve to well above the regulatory
minimum and to
levels commensurate with its risk appetite, after a rights issue
and a proposed
private placement in FY17. This will reduce pressure on Abans to
inject more
capital into the subsidiary in the medium term. Abans took up
LKR165m of AFP's
rights issue in FY17.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth to average in the low double digits over
FY17-FY20
- EBITDAR margins to contract in FY17, but to stabilise in the
high single-digit
range in the medium term
- Capex to average LKR300m a year; mainly for maintenance capex
and another
LKR750m investment in the CCC project over FY18-FY19
- No capital infusions to AFP in the medium term
- A dividend payout ratio of 15% in FY17-FY20
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- A sustained improvement in Abans' adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
excluding AFP to
below 4.5x
- Smooth progress of the Colombo City Centre project, which
will limit Abans'
financial liability to the current committed amount
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in Abans' adjusted net debt/EBITDAR
excluding AFP to
over 5.5x
- Fixed-charge coverage (ratio of EBITDAR to gross interest +
rent excluding
AFP) reducing below 1.25x (FYE16: 1.9x) on a sustained basis
- Significant delay in the Colombo City Centre project or
additional capital
calls for the project
LIQUIDITY
As of end-FY16, Abans was in a manageable liquidity position
with only LKR4.8bn
of unutilised but committed credit lines and about LKR800m of
unrestricted cash
available to meet LKR9.9bn of debt maturing in the next 12
months. However, the
majority of company's short-term debt is revolving, while Abans'
liquidity
position is also supported by LKR12bn of inventory and
receivables outstanding
and a hire purchase balance of LKR6.7bn as at end-FY16.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo.
Secondary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21 September 2016
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
