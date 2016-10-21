(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Thailand-based telecommunications company Advanced Info Service
Public Company
Limited's (AIS) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also
affirmed its National
Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tha)' with Stable Outlook and National
Short-Term
Rating at 'F1+(tha)'.
At the same time, Fitch affirmed Advanced Wireless Network
Company Limited's
(AWN) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tha)' with Stable
Outlook. A full list
of rating action is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Investment Lowers Rating Headroom: Fitch expects the rating
headroom of
Bangkok-headquartered mobile-phone operator, AIS, to shrink as
its credit
metrics deteriorate due to its large investment in 1.8GHz and
900MHz spectrums.
We believe FCF will be negative, as cash flow from operations is
unlikely to
cover capex and dividends. We estimate FFO-adjusted net leverage
will increase,
but remain commensurate with AIS's current rating at around
1.8x-2.0x (excluding
THB81.2bn in spectrum licences payable as of end-1H16) over the
next two years
(end-2Q16: 1.7x).
Reduced Regulatory Uncertainty: We believe AIS will face less
regulatory risk as
it migrates operations and users to the licence regime that has
a clearer policy
and legal framework than the previous concession system. This
requires AIS to
acquire new licences and pay high upfront spectrum costs,
although the
associated annual regulatory fee is lower than the
revenue-sharing costs of the
concession regime. We expect the reduced regulatory risk to help
support AIS's
credit profile, despite its weaker financial metrics.
Data Position Strengthens: Fitch believes the acquisition of the
900MHz spectrum
in May 2016 will strengthen the company's competitive position
in the data
segment by boosting network capacity and improve network
roll-out efficiency. We
expect the company will continue benefitting from higher data
usage due to its
superior network quality; AIS has invested heavily in its 3G
network over the
past three years and started rolling-out its 4G network in
December 2015,
further strengthening its data-service quality.
Weaker 2016 Earnings: Fitch expects AIS's operating EBITDAR to
decline by 5% to
around THB68bn in 2016 due to one-off 1H16 handset subsidy
expenses related to
subscribers migrating to the 3G network from 2G. Nevertheless,
Fitch believes
handset-subsidy costs could fall in 2H16 as AIS won the 900MHz
spectrum and is
continuing its 2G service. The company spent THB5bn on handset
subsidies in
1H16.
Leading Market Position: AIS has maintained its leading market
position as
Thailand's largest mobile-phone operator by service revenue over
the past
several years. Fitch believes AIS should be able to maintain its
service-revenue
market share at more than 50% in the medium-term (2015: 52%).
AIS benefits from
economies of scale due to its large subscriber-base. Its market
position is also
supported by a strong brand and extensive network coverage.
AIS-AWN Ratings Equalised: AWN's ratings are equalised with
those of AIS to
reflect the strong links between the two companies, in line with
Fitch's Parent
and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. AIS fully owns AWN and
controls its
management and operations. AWN was awarded 2.1GHz and 1.8GHz
licences and won
the auction for 900MHz spectrum in May 2016. AWN is of strategic
importance to
its parent as the operator of AIS's licensed business.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Low single-digit revenue growth in 2016 and 2017
- Operating EBITDAR margin in 2016 to fall to 43% (2015: 46.6%)
due to one-off
handset-subsidy costs to migrate 2G subscribers to its 3G
network, gradually
improving from 2017
- Payment under partnership agreement with TOT Public Company
Limited
- THB30bn-40bn a year network capex in 2016 and 2017
- Payment of spectrum cost in 2016-2020 after winning the
spectrum bidding for
1.8GHz in November 2015 and 900MHz in May 2016
- High dividend payout
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- higher FFO-adjusted net leverage to above 2.0x on a sustained
basis
- unfavourable regulatory changes.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- sustained positive free cash flow
- operating EBITDAR margin above 45% on sustained basis (2015:
46.6%)
However, positive rating action is unlikely over the next year
or two due to the
likely increase in financial leverage.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
Advanced Wireless Network Company Limited
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)'
- National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steve Durose (International ratings)
Managing Director
+612 8256 0307
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Obboon Thirachit (National ratings)
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures,
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Obboon Thirachit (International ratings)
Director
+66 2 108 0159
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya (National ratings)
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul
Senior Director
+66 2 108 0158
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013478
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
