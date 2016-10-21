(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thailand-based telecommunications company Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited's (AIS) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed its National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tha)' with Stable Outlook and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'. At the same time, Fitch affirmed Advanced Wireless Network Company Limited's (AWN) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tha)' with Stable Outlook. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Investment Lowers Rating Headroom: Fitch expects the rating headroom of Bangkok-headquartered mobile-phone operator, AIS, to shrink as its credit metrics deteriorate due to its large investment in 1.8GHz and 900MHz spectrums. We believe FCF will be negative, as cash flow from operations is unlikely to cover capex and dividends. We estimate FFO-adjusted net leverage will increase, but remain commensurate with AIS's current rating at around 1.8x-2.0x (excluding THB81.2bn in spectrum licences payable as of end-1H16) over the next two years (end-2Q16: 1.7x). Reduced Regulatory Uncertainty: We believe AIS will face less regulatory risk as it migrates operations and users to the licence regime that has a clearer policy and legal framework than the previous concession system. This requires AIS to acquire new licences and pay high upfront spectrum costs, although the associated annual regulatory fee is lower than the revenue-sharing costs of the concession regime. We expect the reduced regulatory risk to help support AIS's credit profile, despite its weaker financial metrics. Data Position Strengthens: Fitch believes the acquisition of the 900MHz spectrum in May 2016 will strengthen the company's competitive position in the data segment by boosting network capacity and improve network roll-out efficiency. We expect the company will continue benefitting from higher data usage due to its superior network quality; AIS has invested heavily in its 3G network over the past three years and started rolling-out its 4G network in December 2015, further strengthening its data-service quality. Weaker 2016 Earnings: Fitch expects AIS's operating EBITDAR to decline by 5% to around THB68bn in 2016 due to one-off 1H16 handset subsidy expenses related to subscribers migrating to the 3G network from 2G. Nevertheless, Fitch believes handset-subsidy costs could fall in 2H16 as AIS won the 900MHz spectrum and is continuing its 2G service. The company spent THB5bn on handset subsidies in 1H16. Leading Market Position: AIS has maintained its leading market position as Thailand's largest mobile-phone operator by service revenue over the past several years. Fitch believes AIS should be able to maintain its service-revenue market share at more than 50% in the medium-term (2015: 52%). AIS benefits from economies of scale due to its large subscriber-base. Its market position is also supported by a strong brand and extensive network coverage. AIS-AWN Ratings Equalised: AWN's ratings are equalised with those of AIS to reflect the strong links between the two companies, in line with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. AIS fully owns AWN and controls its management and operations. AWN was awarded 2.1GHz and 1.8GHz licences and won the auction for 900MHz spectrum in May 2016. AWN is of strategic importance to its parent as the operator of AIS's licensed business. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Low single-digit revenue growth in 2016 and 2017 - Operating EBITDAR margin in 2016 to fall to 43% (2015: 46.6%) due to one-off handset-subsidy costs to migrate 2G subscribers to its 3G network, gradually improving from 2017 - Payment under partnership agreement with TOT Public Company Limited - THB30bn-40bn a year network capex in 2016 and 2017 - Payment of spectrum cost in 2016-2020 after winning the spectrum bidding for 1.8GHz in November 2015 and 900MHz in May 2016 - High dividend payout RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - higher FFO-adjusted net leverage to above 2.0x on a sustained basis - unfavourable regulatory changes. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - sustained positive free cash flow - operating EBITDAR margin above 45% on sustained basis (2015: 46.6%) However, positive rating action is unlikely over the next year or two due to the likely increase in financial leverage. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)' Advanced Wireless Network Company Limited - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(tha)' - National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA+(tha)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Steve Durose (International ratings) Managing Director +612 8256 0307 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street Sydney NSW 2000 Obboon Thirachit (National ratings) Director +66 2 108 0159 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Obboon Thirachit (International ratings) Director +66 2 108 0159 Nichaya Seamanontaprinya (National ratings) Associate Director +66 2 108 0161 Committee Chairperson Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul Senior Director +66 2 108 0158 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 