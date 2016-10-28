(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Autonomous
Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia's (FVG) Outlook to Negative from
Stable, while
affirming the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'A' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'. Its senior
unsecured rating
has been affirmed at 'A'.
The change in Outlook reflects the revision of Italy's Long-Term
IDRs (see
'Fitch Revises Outlook on Italy to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+')
dated 21 October
2016 on www.fitchratings.com)
The Long-Term 'A' IDRs are supported by the strong revenue
base of FVG, which
is enhanced by special tax retention mechanisms granted by the
region's
autonomous status. The ratings also reflect flexible operating
expenses, which
should support a resilient average operating margin in excess of
10% through the
lifespan of FVG's bilateral agreements with the central
government. This in turn
makes the region's contribution to the national budget
predictable. The
affirmation also factors in the maintenance of healthy reserves
and a low debt
burden.
The Short-Term 'F1' IDR is based on the ample liquidity the
region has
accumulated, which Fitch expects to remain in excess of EUR2bn
by end-2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the following key rating drivers and their
relative weights:
High
Institutional Framework. FVG is eligible to be rated above the
sovereign by
virtue of its significant financial autonomy. This autonomy
underpins special
rules that entitle FVG to receive fixed shares of major national
taxes collected
on its own territory, ranging from 45% of corporate income tax
to 91% of VAT.
This supports the region's tax revenue resilience and limits
dependence on state
transfers. A diversified set of responsibilities, together with
modifiable
taxes, which account for nearly 14% of total revenues, further
supports
budgetary flexibility.
FVG's contribution to national consolidation efforts is subject
to bilateral
agreements, which currently stipulate a EUR750m-EUR800m annuity
during the
validity of the pact (2014-2018), down from the EUR1bn
contribution in 2013.
However, FVG's rating differential above the 'BBB+' sovereign
rating reflects
the limited risk of weakening predictability of
intergovernmental relations that
may lead to state interference in case of stressed sovereign
finances. Overall,
Fitch assesses Italian inter-governmental relations as "Neutral"
for FVG.
Strong Fiscal Performance. FVG has historically delivered strong
operating
margins, a trend Fitch sees continuing over the medium-term due
to its strong
revenue base amid continued cost efficiencies.
Fitch expects FVG will maintain healthy financial flexibility
through economic
cycles via expenditure control and its revenue-raising ability.
The agency
forecasts a medium-term average operating margin of 10%-12%,
which will provide
the region with resources to self-fund its capex programme.
Modest and Declining Debt. Modest financial liabilities and
traditionally strong
cash reserves are FVG's rating strengths. The region is
successfully reducing
its debt stock towards less than EUR400m by end-2016 from
EUR1.3bn at financial
year ended March 2010 and is likely to be almost debt-free by
2020 if it
maintains its deleveraging pace.
FVG has no near-term debt plans but growing transfers to the
central government
from renewed bilateral agreements in 2018 may trigger fresh debt
in the
medium-term to sustain capex. The region's ample EUR2bn cash
reserves cushion
against any unforeseen spending needs.
Management & Administration. Fitch expects FVG to increase
investment spending
to spur the regional economy while maintaining a budget close to
balance. Its
sizable capital programme remains largely funded by own
resources and will be in
excess of EUR800m annually over the next three years for the
upgrade of
healthcare facilities, road maintenance and transportation.
Fitch views FVG's
budgeting as reliable and prudent, with forecasts regularly in
line with actual
outturns.
Resilient Economy. With a population of 1.2 million and EUR35bn
of GDP, FVG's
economic robustness is evident in a GDP per head at around 10%
above the
national average and unemployment below the national level (8%
in 2015 versus
Italy's 12%). Fitch foresees continued improvement in the
economy after years of
slow economic gains following the last recession.
Growing exports, improved domestic demand, coupled with revived
public and
private spending, will drive local economic growth - forecast by
Fitch at 0.8%
in 2016, in line with national growth. Strong
internationalisation and the key
role played by the insurance and shipbuilding sectors, however,
leave the
regional economy susceptible to exogenous economic shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are sensitive to Italy's ratings as well as shifts
in FVG's
fundamental credit characteristics, including the region's
favorable tax regime
and predictable transfers to the central government as set forth
in its special
status and governed by the bilateral agreements, which will be
renegotiated in
2018.
Assuming unchanged bilateral agreements, an operating margin
rising towards 20%
with low debt could lead to an upgrade. The rating could come
under downward
pressure upon a downgrade of Italy's sovereign ratings or a
weaker intrinsic
credit profile, such as a sustained departure from Fitch's
expectation of a 10%
operating margin in the medium term, combined with direct and
indirect debt in
excess of 50% of total revenues.
