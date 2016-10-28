(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Stavropol Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA-(rus)', all with Stable Outlooks. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding the region's satisfactory budgetary performance and moderate, although growing, direct risk over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BB' ratings reflect the region's satisfactory operating performance, our expectation of a shrinking budget deficit and stabilising direct debt due to the region's greater use of low-cost budget loans. The ratings also factor in the region's modest economic indicators and a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals. Fitch forecasts that operating performance will remain satisfactory over the medium term. The operating balance will moderately improve to 6%-7% of operating revenue in 2016-2018 after 5% in 2015, supported by the recovery of corporate income tax and increased excise rates. The administration is likely to keep expenditure under strict control and we project operating expenditure growth at below inflation rate, at 3%-5% in 2016-2018. Fitch forecasts budget deficit before debt to narrow to 10% of total revenue in 2016 (2015: 12.2%) and further to 7%-8% in 2017-2018, driven by moderate cuts in capex to about 17% of total expenditure in 2016-2018 from an average 21% in 2013-2015. Stavropol's administration aims to narrow the budget deficit to comply with the Ministry of Finance agreement on budget loans allocation. During 2015-9M16, the region contracted RUB12.6bn of low-cost three-year budget loans, which are likely to reduce annual debt service payments over the medium term. We forecast the region's direct risk to increase in 2016-2018, driven by the on-going budget deficit. We project direct risk to exceed 60% of current revenue in 2017, from 49% in 2015. However, this is mitigated by the region's greater use of budget loans, which we expect to account for more than 35% of direct risk by end-2016 (2015: 28%). The region is exposed to refinancing risk, although 95% of its debt repayments are evenly spread throughout 2016-2019. Stavropol's immediate refinancing risk amounts to RUB8.4bn maturing debt, which represented 26% of direct risk as of 1 October 2016. This risk is mitigated by RUB19.7bn of undrawn credit lines, available to the region on first demand. Stavropol also plans to issue RUB4.8bn seven-year bonds to refinance part of its three-year bank loan, which will smooth its debt maturity profile. Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a constraint on the region's ratings. Frequent changes in both the allocation of revenue sources and the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government limit Stavropol's forecasting ability and hamper the region's strategic planning and debt and investment management. Stavropol's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than that of the average Russian region; its economy is dominated by agriculture, food processing and the chemical industry. Its GRP per capita was 67% of the national median in 2014. The region's administration expects the local economy to further contract 1% in 2016 after a 2.3% fall in 2015 before recovering 1%-3% in 2017-2019. RATING SENSITIVITIES A sound operating margin at above 10% and debt coverage (2015: 17.4 years) in line with the average maturity profile (2015: 2.3 years) on a sustained basis would lead to an upgrade. Weakening of the current balance towards negligible levels on a sustained basis, coupled with an increase in direct risk above 60% of current revenue, would lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 01 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street, Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 94 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 