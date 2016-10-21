(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Tyson Foods, Inc. (Tyson; NYSE: TSN) at
'BBB/F2' and the IDR
of its wholly-owned subsidiary - The Hillshire Brands Co.
(Hillshire) - at
'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Tyson's ratings recognize structural improvement in the
company's business and
significant debt reduction since the 2014 acquisition of
Hillshire. However,
ratings incorporate Fitch's view that the current prolonged
period of favorable
industry fundamentals is not sustainable and that operating
margins and EBITDA
will revert to a more normalized level over the intermediate
term.
Fitch expects operating margins to approximate 6% (translating
to segment-level
operating margins at the low end of Tyson's current normalized
ranges), and for
EBITDA to be around $3 billion in most years such that total
adjusted
debt/EBITDA is sustained around 2.0x. This compares to an LTM
EBITDA of $3.5
billion and operating margin of 7.3%. Fitch also anticipates
Tyson will remain
acquisitive and that leverage could periodically spike above
2.0x to finance
potential transactions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Scale, Increased Diversification
Tyson's ratings benefit from its significant scale, with LTM
sales of $38.2
billion and EBITDA of $3.5 billion, leading position in U.S.
protein, and
product diversification that includes a growing portfolio of
branded packaged
food products. Tyson is one of the world's leading food
companies with No. 1 and
No. 2 share in large and growing protein categories such as
frozen breakfast and
smoked sausage under the Jimmy Dean and Hillshire brands.
Fitch believes Tyson is making progress towards its goal of
transitioning from a
commodity meat and poultry processor to a protein-centric
packaged foods
company. However, sales and earnings remain subject to periodic
volatility
caused by changes in input costs and prices due to supply/demand
dynamics of
commodity products.
Tyson's vulnerability to these risks is partially mitigated by
diversification
in chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods, operating
efficiency, and a
conservative balance sheet. For the nine months ended July 2,
2016, segment
contribution to sales and operating earnings was as follows:
chicken (28% and
48%), beef (39% and 9%), pork (13% and 19%), prepared foods (19%
and 27%), and
other which consists mainly of foreign operations (1% and
negative 3%).
Structural Changes, Prepared Volume Weakness
Structural changes have enhanced Tyson's margins and are
providing increased
earnings stability. Changes implemented over the past several
years include
improved operating efficiency and closure of inefficient
processing facilities.
Moreover, within the chicken segment specifically, Tyson has
diversified its
pricing to include more short-term and fewer fixed-price
customer contracts,
instituted a more disciplined risk management strategy, and uses
a buy versus
grow strategy in chicken when appropriate.
Tyson has also increased its percentage of value-added and
prepared food
products, particularly its 2014 $8.6 billion acquisition of
Hillshire, which
offer higher margins and more stable cash flow than commodity
proteins due to
less price volatility. Fitch estimates Tyson's sales dollar mix
of value-added
and prepared foods to commodity proteins was about 40%/60% in
fiscal 2015 and
views volume growth in prepared foods as a key rating driver.
Value-added and branded packaged foods are susceptible to volume
pressures as
consumer preferences change. Prepared foods volume rose 1.9% in
the third
quarter ended July 2, 2016 but was down 2.1% in the nine-months
ended July 2,
2016 due in part to Tyson reducing volume in lower margin
categories at retail
and slower than planned price reduction reflected on retail
shelves. Fitch views
1%-2% volume growth as achievable over the long term with
continued innovation
and marketing support but anticipates that volumes will be
negative in fiscal
2016.
Momentum Continues, Modest Volatility Possible Longer-Term
Tyson's strong operating performance, which began in fiscal
2010, should
continue through fiscal 2017 due to the continuation of
favorable industry
fundamentals related to low grain costs, ample livestock supply,
and steady
global demand which partially offset the negative impact of
increased industry
supply on selling prices. Results will also benefit from the
realization of a
targeted $700 million of annual synergies related to the
Hillshire acquisition
by the end of fiscal 2017 and continued operating efficiency.
Synergies are
being sourced from operational improvements, manufacturing,
procurement,
logistics, and organizational duplication and have exceeded $400
million since
August 2014 and should be sustainable over the long term.
This year Tyson raised its normalized margin in chicken to
9%-11% from 7%-9%,
after increasing it from 5%-7% at the end of fiscal 2014. In
2015, the company
raised its prepared foods normalized margin to 10%-12% from
4%-6% due mainly to
the integration of Hillshire but lowered beef to 1.5%-3% from
2.5%-4.5%.
Normalized margin expectations for pork have been maintained at
6%-8% since
2010.
For the nine months ended July 2, 2016, each of Tyson's core
segments performed
within or above their normalized range. As mentioned, Tyson's
EBITDA for the LTM
period ended July 2, 2016 was $3.5 billion, reflecting in part
abnormally strong
industry fundamentals driven by low grain costs, ample livestock
supply, and
steady global demand. The company's consolidated operating
margin was 7.3%.
Longer-term, Fitch views EBITDA of around $3 billion and an
operating margin
around 6% as more reflective of a normalized level of
profitability for Tyson.
Fitch also expects performance in chicken and prepared foods to
drive future
growth, given they are Tyson's highest-margin segments.
Disciplined Financial Strategy
Tyson maintains a conservative financial strategy, targeting net
debt-to EBITDA
of 1.5x-2.0x over time (which approximates gross debt to EBITDA
in the
high-1x-low-2x range assuming cash of $200 million-$300
million). The company
also strives to maintain overall liquidity in the $1.2
billion-$1.5 billion
range. Fitch believes Tyson's conservative stance is due to
potential operating
earnings volatility.
For the LTM ended July 2, 2016, total debt-to-EBITDA was 1.8x,
down from 4.3x at
the end of fiscal 2014 following the acquisition of Hillshire,
and FCF was $1.8
billion. Cash flow is benefiting from favorable operating
fundamentals and
significant synergy capture which has allowed Tyson to reduce
debt by roughly $2
billion to $6.2 billion since the end of fiscal 2014.
Fitch expects leverage to approximate 2x over the forecast
horizon. FCF is
projected to approximate $1 billion or more annually during this
time period and
to be deployed mainly towards share repurchases, absent
acquisitions.
Tyson remains open to strategic M&A, particularly of companies
with value-added
and branded protein-related products, even though organic growth
continues to be
an important driver of sales and operating earnings. The company
has completed
tuck-in acquisitions to enhance its existing portfolio, is
proving its ability
to integrate large purchases, and has demonstrated a willingness
to utilize
equity to finance sizeable deals.
Fitch views debt capacity at the current rating level, based on
a projected $3.5
billion of EBITDA in fiscal 2016 and total debt-to-EBITDA of no
more than 2.5x,
as at least $2.5 billion depending on EBITDA contribution of any
acquired
entity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tyson's
fiscal years include:
-Consolidated revenue declines about 10% in 2016 to about $37
billion due mainly
to lower sales prices and divestiture of non-core businesses;
declines moderate
to the low single digits in 2017 as pressures on pricing,
particularly in beef
ease, and then revenue grows at a low-single-digit rate in 2018;
-Consolidated volumes are relatively flat, excluding the impact
of divestitures,
in 2016, but vary among the segments; volumes increase at a
low-single-digit
rate in 2017 and 2018;
-Consolidated EBITDA of about $3.6 billion in 2016, $3.3 billion
in 2017, and $3
billion in 2018 as fundamentals revert to a more normalized
level and Fitch's
view of a normalized 6% EBIT margin;
--FCF approximating $1 billion or more annually, the majority of
which is
deployed towards share repurchases;
-Total debt-to-EBITDA of approximately 2x over the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Triggers: Continued progress transitioning towards a
protein-centric
packaged foods company as exhibited by reduced variability in
operating earnings
and better than expected volume trends in prepared foods. The
ability to sustain
normalized consolidated EBIT margins above the 6%-7% range while
maintaining
total debt-to-EBITDA below 2x, and an FCF margin of 2.5% (more
than $1 billion
annually) would be key indicators of continued progress.
Negative Triggers: A sustained period of total debt-to-EBITDA
above 2.5x due to
sluggish earnings growth or a change in financial policy would
result in a
negative rating action. Worsening industry fundamentals caused
by meaningfully
higher feed costs or a prolonged protein supply/demand imbalance
would be
leading indicators of a potential downturn in earnings. A
sustained loss of
market share in branded packaged meats would be of concern.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch views Tyson's liquidity as ample. Liquidity is supported
by good FCF
generation, a $1.25 billion unsecured revolver that can be
upsized by $500
million, and the maintenance of moderate cash balances. At July
2, 2016, Tyson
had $1.3 billion of liquidity consisting of $197 million of cash
and $1.1
billion available under its revolver.
Tyson's revolver matures on Sept. 25, 2019. The facility
subjects the firm to a
maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio of 60% and a minimum
interest expense
coverage ratio of 3.75x for which the company has significant
cushion. After
repaying its $638 million of 6.6% notes due April 2016, upcoming
maturities
include $88 million of amortizing notes due July 2017 and $120
million of 7%
notes due May 2018.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Tyson Foods, Inc. (Parent)
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Unsecured bank credit facilities at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2'.
The Hillshire Brands Co.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation expense as reported in financials.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
