(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, October 21 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司今日調升台灣之中國輸出入銀行(輸出銀)長期發行人違約評等 (IDR)與支援評等下限，由‘A+’調升為‘AA-’，展望穩定。同時，惠譽確認該行國內長期評等為‘AAA(twn)’，展望穩定，支援評等為｀1’。由於該行實質上 為執行政府政策的法人機構，惠譽因而未授予該行個別實力評等。詳細的評等結果列示於本新聞稿末。 此評等行動乃根據惠譽於2016年10月12日發佈之調升台灣主權評等行動，詳見惠譽網站www.fitchratings.com之新聞稿‘Fitch Upgrades Taiwan to ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable’。 評等理由 發行人違約評等、國內評等、支援評等、支援評等下限與債券評等 輸出銀的IDR、支援評等下限及評等展望與台灣的主權評等維持一致，反映惠譽預期在必要時政府提供該行支援的可能性極高，因此，該行之支援評等為‘1’。輸出銀為政府完全 持有之政策性銀行，且依據中國輸出入銀行條例該行若有虧損可由政府循預算程序撥補。該行肩負配合政府促進出口貿易以及協助國家經貿發展的任務，其政策性角色在台灣倚重出口 貿易的經濟結構中實屬重要。 輸出銀與政府間的關係緊密，各政府單位與央行所提供的資金及輸出保險準備持續在其總資金佔關鍵地位。政府已於2016年上半年增資輸出銀新台幣38億元，乃基於過去一兩年 來台灣出口明顯萎縮，台灣政府計畫增強該行的政策性角色。 輸出銀的無擔保主順位債券評等與該行國內長期評等一致，係依據惠譽之評等準則。 評等敏感性 發行人違約評等、國內評等、支援評等、支援評等下限與債券評等 台灣主權評等的任何調整將連帶同步影響輸出銀的IDR與支援評等下限。惟台灣主權評等若有任何變動，將不致影響該行的國內長期評等。同樣的，若台灣主權評等有任何變動，輸 出銀的國內評等衡量基礎下的債券評等亦將維持不變。 詳細評等結果列示如下： 長期外幣發行人違約評等(IDR) 由｀A+’調升至｀AA-’，評等展望穩定’； 短期外幣IDR確認為｀F1+’； 國內長期評等確認為｀AAA(twn)’，評等展望穩定； 國內短期評等確認為｀F1+(twn)’； 支援評等確認為｀1’； 支援評等下限由｀A+’調整至｀AA-’； 主順位無擔保金融債評等確認為｀AAA(twn)’。 註：此為中文譯本，若與原英文版本有任何出入，請以英文版為準。 Contact: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang Director +886 2 81757603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jenifer Chou Director +886 2 8175 7605 Committee Chairperson Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 編輯附註：惠譽國內評等係依該市場需求或於主權評等相對較低的國家中，提供各受評機構相對信用品質指標。該國國內信用風險最低者，其評等為'AAA'，該國其餘受評機構或 債券之評等即以此作為相對衡量基準。國內評等主要提供予該國市場之國內投資人參考使用，並加註受評機構所屬國家的專屬標記以茲識別，如'AAA(twn)'即為台灣之國內 評等。因此，不同國家之國內評等無法跨國比較。 Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here 