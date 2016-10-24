(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based SK
Telecom Co., Ltd.'s (SKT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and its senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The
agency has also
affirmed subsidiary SK Broadband Co., Ltd.'s (SKB) Long-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The
Outlook on both
companies' IDRs is Stable.
SKT's rating and Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the
company's
financial profile will remain commensurate with the current
rating level over
the next 12 to 18 months as market competition will be stable.
SKB's ratings and
Outlook reflect the strong operational and strategic linkage
with SKT.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Credit Profile: Fitch expects SKT's margins to continue
to benefit from
lower marketing expenses as wireless competition will remain
soft in the short
term. We forecast that SKT's operating EBITDAR margin will
remain at around 27%
in 2016-2017 (2015: 27.4%) and its FFO-adjusted net leverage
will remain at
around 1.4x in the short term (2015: 1.4x). However, continuing
operating losses
from its e-commerce business may cause the company's
profitability to lag behind
that of its competitors.
Slowing Mobile ARPU Growth: Fitch expects SKT's mobile average
revenue per user
(ARPU) to decline, which will slow down wireless revenue growth.
This is due to
both the rising popularity of tariff discounts compared with
handset subsidies
and to a growing population of low-ARPU second devices. In
addition, long-term
evolution (LTE) subscribers already accounted for 69% of the
company's total
mobile subscribers in 2Q16, which limits the upside for ARPU
from conversion to
premium plans. ARPU decreased to KRW36,205/month in 2Q16, from
KRW36,601/month a
year earlier.
Growing Non-Telecom Revenues: Contraction in fixed-line voice
revenue is likely
to be offset by solid growth in the internet-protocol television
(IPTV) and
media businesses. We also expect SKT to increase its share in
the pay-TV market
by bundling SKB's IPTV offering with telecoms services. Revenue
from pay-per
view television, home shopping and advertising should also rise
in tandem with
the increase in IPTV subscribers, which will accelerate margin
expansion for the
non-telecom businesses.
Vulnerable to Regulatory Change: SKT's credit profile will
remain vulnerable to
any changes in the regulatory environment, although we think
this will remain
stable in the next 12 months. We do not expect a sudden increase
in price
competition even after the expiration of the Handset
Distribution Reform Act in
October 2017. This is because subscriber acquisition is no
longer driven by
handset subsidies, with an increasing number of users preferring
tariff
discounts - capped by law at 20% - over handset subsidies.
SKB Equalised with SKT: The relationship between SKB and its
parent SKT is close
enough to align the ratings, under Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary
Rating Linkage
criteria. SKB's fixed-line operation is of a great importance to
SKT's market
position, particularly with respect to its ability to compete
with other
integrated operators, such as KT Corporation (A-/Stable) and LG
Uplus
Corporation. In addition, SKT would face reputational risk
should SKB fail.
Therefore, Fitch believes that SKT is highly likely to provide
financial
assistance to SKB, if required.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for SKT and SKB
include;
SKT (Based on consolidated financials)
- Revenue to stay flat in 2016 as a decrease in revenue from
traditional
telephony services will be offset by higher revenue from
non-telecom operations,
such as media and IPTV
- Operating EBITDAR margin to remain broadly the same as that in
2015 as
marketing costs remain low
- Capex to decrease slightly to around KRW2.5trn (cash basis) in
2016 (2015:
KRW2.6trn)
- Free cash flow to be positive in 2016 and in 2017
SKB
- Revenue to increase in the low single digits in 2016
- EBITAR margin to improve slightly with expansion in IPTV
business
- Capex to remain high at around KRW600bn in 2016 (2015:
KRW590bn)
- Free cash flow to turn neutral in 2016 and then positive from
2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SKT
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage over 1.75x on a sustained basis
(2015:1.4x)
- Sustained decline in core-telecom operating EBITDAR
- Negative pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage below 1.25x on a sustained basis
- No sustained decline in core-telecom operating EBITDAR
- Positive pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis
SKB
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- An indication of weaker ties or a negative rating action on
SKT
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A positive rating action on SKT
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
Head of TMT, Asia-Pacific
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013579
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001