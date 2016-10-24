(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based SK Telecom Co., Ltd.'s (SKT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and its senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed subsidiary SK Broadband Co., Ltd.'s (SKB) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on both companies' IDRs is Stable. SKT's rating and Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company's financial profile will remain commensurate with the current rating level over the next 12 to 18 months as market competition will be stable. SKB's ratings and Outlook reflect the strong operational and strategic linkage with SKT. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Credit Profile: Fitch expects SKT's margins to continue to benefit from lower marketing expenses as wireless competition will remain soft in the short term. We forecast that SKT's operating EBITDAR margin will remain at around 27% in 2016-2017 (2015: 27.4%) and its FFO-adjusted net leverage will remain at around 1.4x in the short term (2015: 1.4x). However, continuing operating losses from its e-commerce business may cause the company's profitability to lag behind that of its competitors. Slowing Mobile ARPU Growth: Fitch expects SKT's mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) to decline, which will slow down wireless revenue growth. This is due to both the rising popularity of tariff discounts compared with handset subsidies and to a growing population of low-ARPU second devices. In addition, long-term evolution (LTE) subscribers already accounted for 69% of the company's total mobile subscribers in 2Q16, which limits the upside for ARPU from conversion to premium plans. ARPU decreased to KRW36,205/month in 2Q16, from KRW36,601/month a year earlier. Growing Non-Telecom Revenues: Contraction in fixed-line voice revenue is likely to be offset by solid growth in the internet-protocol television (IPTV) and media businesses. We also expect SKT to increase its share in the pay-TV market by bundling SKB's IPTV offering with telecoms services. Revenue from pay-per view television, home shopping and advertising should also rise in tandem with the increase in IPTV subscribers, which will accelerate margin expansion for the non-telecom businesses. Vulnerable to Regulatory Change: SKT's credit profile will remain vulnerable to any changes in the regulatory environment, although we think this will remain stable in the next 12 months. We do not expect a sudden increase in price competition even after the expiration of the Handset Distribution Reform Act in October 2017. This is because subscriber acquisition is no longer driven by handset subsidies, with an increasing number of users preferring tariff discounts - capped by law at 20% - over handset subsidies. SKB Equalised with SKT: The relationship between SKB and its parent SKT is close enough to align the ratings, under Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. SKB's fixed-line operation is of a great importance to SKT's market position, particularly with respect to its ability to compete with other integrated operators, such as KT Corporation (A-/Stable) and LG Uplus Corporation. In addition, SKT would face reputational risk should SKB fail. Therefore, Fitch believes that SKT is highly likely to provide financial assistance to SKB, if required. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for SKT and SKB include; SKT (Based on consolidated financials) - Revenue to stay flat in 2016 as a decrease in revenue from traditional telephony services will be offset by higher revenue from non-telecom operations, such as media and IPTV - Operating EBITDAR margin to remain broadly the same as that in 2015 as marketing costs remain low - Capex to decrease slightly to around KRW2.5trn (cash basis) in 2016 (2015: KRW2.6trn) - Free cash flow to be positive in 2016 and in 2017 SKB - Revenue to increase in the low single digits in 2016 - EBITAR margin to improve slightly with expansion in IPTV business - Capex to remain high at around KRW600bn in 2016 (2015: KRW590bn) - Free cash flow to turn neutral in 2016 and then positive from 2017 RATING SENSITIVITIES SKT Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage over 1.75x on a sustained basis (2015:1.4x) - Sustained decline in core-telecom operating EBITDAR - Negative pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage below 1.25x on a sustained basis - No sustained decline in core-telecom operating EBITDAR - Positive pre-dividend free cash flow on a sustained basis SKB Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - An indication of weaker ties or a negative rating action on SKT Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - A positive rating action on SKT Contact: Primary Analyst Shelley Jang Director +82 2 3278 8370 Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu Seoul, Korea Secondary Analyst Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +82 2 3278 8360 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director Head of TMT, Asia-Pacific +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013579 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. 