(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The
issue ratings on
Morocco's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are
also affirmed
at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable.
The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Morocco's ratings reflect economic performance, public finance
and external
finance metrics in line 'BBB' medians and structural features
(as reflected in
development and governance indicators) that are weaker than peer
medians.
The IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:-
External finances have strengthened since 2012, due to a
combination of lower
oil prices, rising manufactured exports, and resilient
remittance inflows. While
Fitch assumes that the current account deficit remains exposed
to the oil price
recovery, we only expect a moderate widening over the forecast
horizon, to 2.6%
of GDP in 2018 from 2.2% in 2015, as phosphate and manufactured
exports gather
pace.
With foreign direct investments (FDI) expected to remain steady
at around 2.5%
of GDP, net external debt is likely to continue declining
gradually while still
remaining slightly above peers (9.7% of GDP versus BBB median of
5.4% in 2016).
FX reserves, which are expected to cover more than 6.5 months of
current
external payments at end-2016, provide a valuable buffer to
swings in external
accounts, reinforced by the recently renewed precautionary line
with the IMF
worth USD3.5bn.
We expect the central government to broadly achieve its fiscal
deficit target of
3.5% of GDP in 2016 (down from 4.3% in 2015), driven by a
recovery in grants
from GCC countries and a decline in the subsidy bill. This will
likely maintain
the general government (GG) deficit below 2% of GDP. Fitch
assumes that the
authorities' commitment to further consolidation over our
forecast horizon would
keep the fiscal deficit below the 'BBB' median of 2.7%.
GG debt declined slightly in 2015 to 49.5% of GDP, and is
expected to fall
further to around 48% by end-2018. While still above the 'BBB'
median of 40%, we
expect the gap to narrow gradually. Public debt composition is
favourable in
Morocco, with a lower interest bill than 'BBB' medians and 71%
of GG debt issued
in local currency.
Despite some volatility in agricultural output, GDP growth has
been higher than
'BBB' medians over the past five years. In 2016, real GDP growth
is expected to
slow to 1.6%, despite stability in non-agricultural output
growth (forecast at
3.5%), as drought-affected agricultural output is expected to
decline around
10%. GDP growth will, however, recover to above 3% in 2017.
Medium-term
prospects are supported by the development of industrial output
and the modest
recovery in traditional export markets.
Macro stability has prevailed in Morocco. Inflation, at an
expected 1.2% in
2016, is structurally lower and less volatile than 'BBB' peers,
while the
exchange rate has proven stable. The authorities' intention to
gradually
increase exchange rate flexibility could help the country absorb
future shocks,
and we do not expect significant depreciation of the dirham over
the forecast
horizon given its current alignment with fundamentals, and the
recent
strengthening in FX reserves
The recent legislative elections have proceeded smoothly, with
the PJD (Parti de
la Justice et du Developpement) winning the elections and likely
to continue
ruling the country in a new coalition. We expect economic
policies to remain
stable and predictable, focussing on maintaining macro-stability
and
consolidating public finances. Morocco is exposed to terrorist
risk though; any
terrorist attack could affect macroeconomic performance through
the tourism
channel.
Development and governance indicators are structurally weaker
than 'BBB'
medians, illustrating weaker debt tolerance than peers and
reducing rating
upside. In particular, GDP per capita and human development
indicators are lower
than 'BB' medians. Exposure to financial shocks is moderate, due
to a developed
and broadly sound banking sector.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Morocco a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB-'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The main factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action are:
-Continued fiscal consolidation and reduction in public
debt-to-GDP closer to
the 'BBB' median
-Structural improvement in the current account balance
consistent with declining
net external debt to GDP
-Over the medium term, improvement in development indicators
illustrating rising
debt tolerance
The main factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action are:
-A widening of twin deficits, leading to rising public and
external debt burdens
-A weakening of medium-term growth prospects
-Political and security developments that affect macroeconomic
performance
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Brent crude prices will average USD42/b in
2016, USD45/b in
2017 and USD55/b in 2018.
Fitch assumes that the eurozone economies will grow 1.7% in 2016
and 1.4% both
in 2017 and 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau - 75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
