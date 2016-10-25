(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Zhuzhou
City
Construction Development Group Co., Ltd.'s (ZCCD, BBB-/Stable)
USD300m 2.98%
senior unsecured bond due 2019 final rating of 'BBB-'.
The bond is issued directly by ZCCD and is rated at the same
level as the
entity's Issuer Default Rating. The bonds will constitute
direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of ZCCD and rank pari
passu with all of
the company's other obligations.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
ratings assigned on 11 October 2016. The net proceeds will be
used for general
corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Zhuzhou City: The ratings of ZCCD are linked to and
reflect Fitch's
internal assessment of the creditworthiness of Zhuzhou City,
given the 100%
government ownership of ZCCD, strong government oversight of its
financials, and
strategic importance of the entity's operation to the
municipality. These
factors result in a high likelihood of extraordinary support, if
needed.
Therefore, ZCCD is classified as a credit-linked public-sector
entity under
Fitch's rating criteria.
Zhuzhou City's Satisfactory Creditworthiness: Zhuzhou, as a key
city and part of
the ChangZhuTan Golden Triangle in China's Hunan Province, has
reported
satisfactory budget performance and benefits from a diversified
socio-economic
profile. Its gross regional product (GRP) per capita of
CNY59,000 is the
third-highest in Hunan and above the national average CNY49,000.
Zhuzhou's
operating revenue is the second-largest among 13 prefectures in
Hunan Province.
Its strengths are partially mitigated by potentially high
contingent liabilities
arising from public-sector entities.
Legal Status Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: ZCCD is registered
as a
state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law.
It is wholly
owned by Zhuzhou State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission
and supervised by the Zhuzhou government.
Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed at Stronger: ZCCD is the
primary
investment and financing vehicle of Zhuzhou City and plays an
important role in
implementing the city government's blueprint for urban planning,
in city
infrastructure construction and in primary land development. The
company also
provides a wide spectrum of city services, including natural gas
utilities,
water supply, sewage treatment, and public transportation.
Government Integration Attribute Assessed at Mid-range: The
government has
provided cash and non-cash support to ZCCD, including capital
injections,
subsidies and local government debt swap to support ZCCD's
business. ZCCD is a
core public-sector entity (PSE) in Zhuzhou that provides
important city services
on the government's behalf. The fiscal support partly funds
ZCCD's capital
expenditure and debt servicing.
Control & Supervision Attribute Assessed at Stronger: ZCCD board
members are
mainly appointed by the government, and the company's major
projects require the
government's approval. ZCCD's financing plan and debt levels are
closely
monitored by the government, and the company is required to
regularly report its
operational and financial results to the government.
'B' Category Standalone Profile: ZCCD has a weak credit profile
with an
EBITDA-to-interest coverage of 0.5x and debt-to-EBITDA ratio at
30x-35x in the
past three years due to its status as a local government
financing vehicle.
Fitch believes this trend will continue in the medium term,
driven by ongoing
infrastructure investments in Zhuzhou City. An extended
settlement period after
the completion of projects and sizeable account receivables due
from the
government could adversely affect ZCCD's liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment of the
creditworthiness of Zhuzhou
City may trigger positive rating action on ZCCD. A significant
weakening in
ZCCD's strategic importance to the city, dilution of the
government's
shareholding, or reduced government support, may result in a
downgrade.
A downgrade may also stem from weaker fiscal performance or
increased
indebtedness of the city, leading to deterioration in its
creditworthiness.
The rating on the US dollar notes would move in line with
changes in Zhuzhou
City's Issuer Default Rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jean Luo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9952
Tertiary Analyst
Li Chen
Analyst
+86 21 8080 9898
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 144299134
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 11 October 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016)
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
