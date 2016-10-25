(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: State of Bremen here FRANKFURT/WARSAW/LONDON, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the German federated State of Bremen's Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'AAA'. The agency has assigned a Short-Term Foreign Currency rating of 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the IDRs are Stable. The agency has also affirmed the region's senior unsecured Long-term rating at 'AAA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the strong support mechanisms that apply to all members of the German Federation, including the State of Bremen, and the extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt and debt service payment. The support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the German Federation: the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany; AAA/Stable/F1+) represented by the federal government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which includes the State of Bremen. All Laender are equally entitled to financial support in the event of financial distress irrespective of differences in economic and financial performances. Liquidity risk is mitigated by the bilateral and mutual agreements linking all the federated states and the Bund and ensuring their ability to assist one another. Cash would only fail to be forthcoming for a Land in the event of a complete federation-wide breakdown, in which neither other Laender nor the Bund itself could provide cash. Active liquidity management and proper treasury facilities prevent any temporary delays in the provision of support. Extensive equalisation systems and an ambitious solidarity pact compensate for financial disparities. This framework requires the financially stronger Laender to transfer part of their above-average tax proceeds to the financially weaker ones and to reduce the gap in financial strength among Laender to a minimum. Bremen's budgetary performance has considerably improved over the past five years, with an operating margin of 24.4% in 2015 (2011: 19.4%) that was sufficient to cover 1.9x interest payments. A reduction of interest expenses and stable capital expenditure further improve the surplus before debt variation to 4.9% in 2015 (2014: 2.6%). The state's cost consolidation efforts should further support this trend and Fitch expects Bremen to keep its opex growth below the growth of operating revenues. Direct debt totaled EUR22bn at end-2015 and Bremen has by far the highest debt per capita (2015: EUR32,044) among the Laender. Bremen has accumulated high debt and its debt ratios are weak. Direct debt-to-current revenue was a high 453% in 2015, slightly reduced from 510% in 2011 and debt payback was 38 years in 2015. Fitch expects debt to further increase until 2019, when the state will be required by law to start running its budget without taking on new debt. The city-state of Bremen is located in the north of Germany with a population of 671,489 at end-2015 and is the smallest state in Germany. Its GDP of EUR31.6bn accounted for just 1% of national GDP in 2015. Its GDP per capita of EUR47,603 is the second-highest among the 16 German states and 28% above Germany's average of EUR37,099. The unemployment rate was 10.2% in September 2015, well above that of Germany (5.9%) and the highest among western German states. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of the sovereign ratings could lead to a downgrade of the Laender and consequently the ratings of Bremen. 