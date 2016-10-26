(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust's (Northumbria FT) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch assesses the credit quality of Northumbria FT based on factors such as its large catchment area, operational efficiency, strong management and the dependability of cash flows, provided by public and government-supported funding. The ratings also take into consideration the trust's gearing, which is high for the sector. Northumbria FT is rated as a non-credit linked public sector entity. Fitch rates FTs on a standalone basis using its not-for-profit hospitals and health systems rating criteria as well as its criteria for rating public sector entities. The two-notch uplift to Northumbria's standalone credit profile reflects Fitch's assessment of factors including the substitution of services by other FTs, ratings relative to the indirect sponsor, borrowing options, moral hazard and the strong oversight of the sector. Northumbria FT is a major provider of healthcare in the north east of England and operates with three general hospitals, a new specialist emergency care hospital, six community hospitals and multiple community sites. Northumbria FT receives over 90% of its operating revenue for delivering health care from NHS Commissioners, which include Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) and NHS England. This reliable source of funding facilitates revenue forecasting and expense management during the year. The trust's performance has been varied, ranging from a surplus GBP11m to a deficit of GBP14m over the past five years, except for financial year to March 2014 when the deficit was GBP50m as a consequence of terminating the Hexham PFI. Surpluses of GBP13m-GBP16m are forecast over the next four years to FY20 with operating margins of about 8%, which considering its not-for-profit mission, is consistent with its ratings. Since FY09 (with the exception of FY14), Northumbria FT has reported operating margins of 4%-6% and expects to achieve higher margins by rigorously controlling costs. At FYE16 Northumbria FT had total debt of GBP216m, a decrease from its peak of GBP259m at FYE14 when two PFI agreements with Hexham General Hospital were terminated. Of total debt just under two thirds are with Northumberland County Council and about 25% with the Foundation Trust Financing Facility (FTFF). Debt ratios are higher than the sector average due to Northumbria FT having partly taken on debt to finance a new specialist emergency care hospital. However, debt is projected to reduce by GBP9m annually over the next few years. Within Northumbria FT's forecast achievement of the trust's regulatory requirements, it is planning capital investment of just under GBP50m over the next three years. This will be primarily funded through internally generated funds. The trust forecasts that it will be able to meet its regulatory requirements in its business plan. The plan is subject to a Single Oversight Framework by NHS Improvement, which replaces Monitors Risk Assessment Framework and is used to help NHS providers attain and maintain Care Quality Commission ratings of "good" or "outstanding". Northumbria FT has a strong record of meeting national standards for performance, including waiting times and patient safety issues as demonstrated by Care Quality Commission inspections and assessments by NHS Improvement. Since September 2015, Northumbria FT has been involved in the Primary and Acute Care System vanguard to take a national lead on building an integrated approach to health and social care in Northumberland to drive efficiency and improvement. Northumbria FT is also involved in the Acute Care Collaboration vanguard and has been tasked with exploring ways of strengthening collaboration between NHS organisations. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade could result from the following: - An improvement in profitability and reduction of debt burden to pre-FY14 levels, although this is unlikely in the medium term. - A reassessment of regulatory support leading to an increase in notching for credit enhancement. A downgrade could result from a weakening of the financial performance of Northumbria FT due to an inability to secure annual contracts with CCGs. Contact: Primary Analyst Ines Callahan Director +34 93 467 87 45 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Av. Diagonal 601, Barcelona 08028 Secondary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 84 10 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 