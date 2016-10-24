(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Continental AG's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its long-term senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Fitch has affirmed its Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The agency also upgraded the long-term senior unsecured notes issued by Conti-Gummi Finance B.V. and Continental Rubber of America Corp. to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook on Continental's Long-Term IDR is Stable. The upgrade reflects Fitch Ratings' expectation that Continental's business and financial profile will continue to strengthen, underpinned by the group's solid performance in recent years. Fitch expects continued revenue growth due to both a strong European auto market and market share gains, supporting ongoing operating margins of over 10%. Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) and cash from operations (CFO) margins to remain in line with our expectations for a 'BBB+' rating in the foreseeable future. Fitch forecasts FFO-adjusted net leverage to decrease below 1.0x by end-2018 despite further use of cash on acquisitions. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sound Profitability, Growth Prospects Continental's profitability is strong and has been fairly resilient in the face of the cyclicality and volatility of the automotive supply industry. Fitch believes the company's operating EBIT margin could fall in 2016 to below 10%, mainly due to expected one-off costs during 4Q16. Fitch expects group operating margins to return to 10% by 2017 and trend toward 10.5% in the foreseeable future. This is despite our assumption of an erosion of the tyres business' operating margin towards 18.5% in 2018 from 20% in 2015 and continual profitability issues in the powertrain divisions. Strong Business Profile The ratings reflect Continental's large manufacturing operations, global footprint, top-ranking positions in the markets in which it operates, solid end-market diversification and strong R&D. Continental derives about 30% of its sales from the less volatile non-original equipment (OE) business, and plans to increase this share to about 40% in the medium term. Continental is also well positioned in rapidly growing segments, with technology leadership in vehicle connectivity, fuel efficiency and advanced driver assistance systems. Limited Acquisition Risk Continental has a positive track record in selecting targets, conservatively financing its acquisitions and integrating them, which is factored into the rating. The auto supply sector is gradually consolidating and we expect Continental to play a leading role due to its size, financial strength and strategy to maintain leadership in its segments. Continental's acquisitions of Veyance in 2014 (signing took place in 2014, followed by closing in early 2015), Elektrobit Automotive in 2015, and Hoosier, Zonar and Hornschuch in 2016 illustrate the importance that Continental places on protecting its market positions during sector consolidation. Strong Cash Profitability Healthy free cash flow (FCF) generation is supported by robust underlying FFO and CFO margins, which we expect to remain 11.5%-12.0% and 11.0%-11.5%, respectively, in the foreseeable future. FFO generation should more than cover increasing working-capital outflows, capex intensity above historical average and increasing dividends. A FCF margin at or close to 3.0% over 2016-2019 is therefore more the result of high investment and increasing dividends, which could be reduced or cut in case of financial stress, rather than the sign of too weak underlying profitability. Leverage Decreasing Fitch expects Continental's leverage to improve to a level consistent with a 'BBB+' rating by end-2018. Continental's FFO net leverage stabilised at 1.2x at end-2015 despite the large acquisitions closed in 2015, underlining the continuous and material deleveraging efforts since 2010. We expect further improvement, with FFO-adjusted net leverage below 1.0x by end-2018 due to growing FFO generation and positive FCF generation partly used to reduce net debt. DERIVATION SUMMARY Continental AG's strong business profile and profitability offset a weaker financial structure than similarly rated peers. Its strategic position, scale, end-market diversification and R&D capability are only outranked by Bosch (F1) and are stronger than those of BorgWarner (BBB+/Stable/F2) and Delphi (BBB/Stable). Continental's reliance on OE manufacturers is lower than its peers' except Michelin (A-/Stable/F2) and Bosch. Continental is well positioned on FFO and CFO margins, which are in line with a rating in the 'A' category. The group has been one of the few auto suppliers with FCF margins above 3% since 2012. However, its leverage metrics remain more in line with 'BBB' rated peers. No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment constraints affect the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - low-single-digit global passenger car and light truck production growth over the medium term; - organic revenue growth above global passenger car and light truck production growth; - operating EBIT margins trending towards 10.5% by 2019 after a decline in 2016; - R&D intensity to remain around 9% in the Automotive group; - aggregate working-capital outflows of around EUR0.8bn over 2016-2019; - average capital spending at 6.3% of sales during 2016-2019. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action FCF margin sustained at or above 4% FFO-adjusted net leverage trending towards 0x Higher diversification, including a higher percentage of sales from non-original equipment Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained at or above 1.5x Sustainable EBIT margin below 10% Sustainable FCF margin below 3% LIQUIDITY Healthy Liquidity The liquidity position is healthy, supported by about EUR0.5bn of readily available cash after Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of EUR0.7bn and EUR0.5bn of restricted cash at end-June 2016. Liquidity is also supported by the group's revolving credit line of EUR3bn, maturing in April 2021. The term loan of EUR1.5bn maturing in April 2016 has been repaid. Total committed and unused credit lines were EUR3.5bn at end-June 2016. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21/10/2016 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: - Operating Leases: Operating leases expenses were capitalised using a multiple of 8x times as the company is based in Germany. - Debt Factoring: The company already includes outstanding receivables factoring in its reported gross debt. However, the changes in outstanding receivables factoring are reported as a working-capital movement. We therefore move the cash flow effect from working-capital cash movement to change in net debt. - Adjustment to Cash: The reported cash and cash equivalents is reduced by the restricted cash reported by the company and by the cash deemed necessary by Fitch to run the day-to-day operations. Fitch also increases the reported cash and cash equivalents by the reported value of available for sale financial assets. - Other Adjustments: Fitch viewed as non-operating the following items - the expenses for provisions/gains on the reversal of provisions (excluding restructuring expenses/reversals), the gain/losses on the sale of PP&E, the gain/losses on the sale of companies and business operations, the income from at equity-accounted investees, the other income from investments and the impairments of goodwill. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 