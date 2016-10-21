(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Sovcombank's (SCB) and SDM
Bank's (SDM) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-'
from 'B+'. The
Outlooks on both banks' ratings are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the IDRs of Locko-Bank (Locko), Absolut
Bank (Absolut),
Expobank (EB) at 'B+', and Russian Universal Bank (Rusuniversal)
at 'B'. The
Outlook on Locko has been revised to Stable from Negative. The
Outlook on
Absolut remains Negative and those on EB and Rusuniversal remain
Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The rating actions reflect the banks' fairly stable financial
performance
through the credit downcycle, in particular (i) limited asset
quality
deterioration (somewhat higher in Absolut, partly due to the
acquisition of a
small failed bank), (ii) generally healthy performance
(especially robust in
SCB, but weak in Absolut), and (iii) reasonable capital buffers
(stronger in SDM
and EB).
Negatively, the ratings continue to reflect the banks' fairly
narrow franchises
resulting in, among other things, significant balance sheet
concentrations and
some uncertainty regarding the future growth strategy in a still
challenging
environment.
The upgrade of SDM and SCB and their one-notch higher ratings
than Locko,
Absolut and EB reflect their stronger financial metrics relative
to peers and an
extended track record of more resilient asset quality and
earnings through the
credit cycle. The one-notch lower rating of Rusuniversal
compared with Locko,
Absolut and EB reflects its limited franchise, which effectively
caps the rating
at 'B'.
The Negative Outlook on Absolut reflects (i) considerable
downside asset quality
risks mostly stemming from reportedly performing but potentially
vulnerable
credit exposures and investment properties, (ii) and modest
pre-impairment
profitability, which may be insufficient to absorb impairment
losses related to
the above-mentioned exposures.
The Stable Outlooks on the other five banks reflect Fitch's view
that their
pre-impairment profitability should be sufficient to cover
potential loan
impairments and avoid losses hitting capital.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
SCB
At end-1H16, SCB's reported NPLs were at low 4.2% of gross loans
and were mainly
attributable to the bank's retail book (37% of total loans).
Corporate book was
mainly represented by granular, low-risk exposures to Russian
sub-sovereigns and
municipalities or top tier companies, which are predominantly
state-owned or
rated at' BB' or higher. The quality of bond portfolio (around
60% of total
assets) is also strong as 85% of bonds are also rated 'BB' or
higher. Downside
asset quality risks stem from sizable exposure to a failed
Russian bank (15% of
end-1H16 Fitch Core Capital (FCC)). Subsequently this exposure
was 50%
provisioned and reduced to 6-7% of FCC at end-3Q16.
Fitch views SCB core performance as robust despite around 60% of
operating
profit in 1H16 being derived from positive mark-to-market (MTM)
revaluation of
the bond portfolio, which is a volatile income source. But even
net of these MTN
gains annualised return on average equity (ROAE) for 1H16 and
2015 was solid at
37% and 28%, respectively.
Material interest rate risk exists given the size of the bond
book, but this is
mitigated by the high issuer diversification and solid capital
buffer relative
to potential MTM losses and the bank's track record of managing
this risk (in
the worst case there is an option to classify bonds into held to
maturity
category to avoid MTM losses).
SCB has predominantly been funded by fairly granular retail
deposits (43% of
total liabilities at end-1H16) and secured repo borrowings from
the Central Bank
of Russia (CBR) and large Russian banks (a further 45% of
liabilities).
Liquidity is supported by a sizable liquidity cushion, including
cash and
unpledged securities (29% of end-1H16 total liabilities), and a
high-quality
loan book (11% of liabilities), which also, at least partially,
could be pledged
with the CBR.
SDM
SDM's NPLs remained a low 1.3% of end-1H16 gross loans with
restructured loans
accounting for an additional 2.3%, compared with 5.6% loan
impairment reserves.
Despite high concentrations (top 25 borrowers accounted for 58%
of end-1H16
corporate loans or 1.8x FCC), Fitch views the quality of SDM's
largest exposures
as generally adequate. The higher-risk part is exposure to
construction and
property rental businesses (48% of FCC), but these are well
covered by hard
collateral.
SDM's capital position improved in 1H16, as expressed by a 17.2%
FCC ratio
(compared with14.6% at end-2015), due to a 16.5% return on
equity for 2015.
Current regulatory capitalisation allows absorption of about 12%
of loan losses,
which is a solid buffer. Fitch does not expect capital ratios to
materially
decrease in the near-term due to limited loan growth.
Pre-impairment profit (annualised 9% of average loans in 1H16)
benefits from
fairly low funding costs (5% in 1H16), reflecting SDM's high
share of
interest-free customer accounts (37% of end-1H16 liabilities).
Liquidity risks
are mitigated by a considerable liquidity cushion, which was
sufficient to
withstand a substantial 65% reduction in customer funding at
end-9M16.
LOCKO
NPLs accounted for a moderate 7% of gross loans at end-1H16 (5%
at end-2015),
while restructured loans made up an additional 7% (4.3% at
end-2015). NPLs were
0.8x covered by reserves at same date, which is adequate in
Fitch's view,
because the bank has sound recovery prospects for few largest
NPLs.
Single borrower concentration is moderate: top 25 borrowers
accounted for 1x FCC
and most of them were exposed to real estate and construction
(total 0.6x FCC).
Fitch views half of these loans as of adequate risk since they
are amortising
and underlying projects are performing, while the other half
(0.3x FCC) is of
higher risk, as the collateral is fairly illiquid real estate
objects, although
loan-to-value (LTV) is reasonable in most cases. Restructured
loans perform
adequately under renegotiated terms.
The bank's FCC ratio was a sound 18.3% at end-1H16 (20.3% at
end-2015),
regulatory Tier 1 ratio was lower 10.3% (6% required minimum) at
end-9M16 and
total ratio was 11.6% (8% required minimum), due to more
conservative risk
weighting in regulatory accounts. The bank would have been able
to book
additional impairment reserves equal to 8% (up to 14% total) of
gross loans
without breaching the regulatory minimum. Annualised
pre-impairment profit
equalled 7% (largely due to high securities gains, while net of
that it would be
5%) of gross loans also underpins adequate loss absorption
capacity.
Funding concentration is low (20-largest clients accounted for a
moderate 20% of
end-1H16 total customer accounts). Locko had a large cushion of
liquid assets as
of end-8M16: net of potential money market repayments maturing
within the next
12 months, liquidity buffer covers customer accounts by 39%.
EB
EB's asset quality has slightly deteriorated over the last 12
months as NPLs
increased to 3.6% of gross loans at end-1H16 (1.3x reserved)
from a negligible
0.6% at end-2015 (2.3x reserved), due to the default of two of
its largest
borrowers, which had been fully reserved. The bank's loan book
is highly
concentrated by name (25-largest borrowers made up 78% of total
loans, or 1.5x
FCC). The potentially more volatile real estate and construction
sector
represented 43% of gross loans; however, in many cases the
collateral is
completed projects with reasonable LTVs.
The bank's FCC ratio was a comfortable 18.5% at end-1H16. The
regulatory Tier 1
ratio was a lower 10.5% (6% required minimum) at end-9M16 due to
more
conservative risk-weighted assets calculation in regulatory
accounts and current
year earnings of around 2% of RWAs, which were not audited and
therefore
accounted as Tier 2 capital. Fitch estimates that the bank's
regulatory capital
buffer is sufficient to increase impairment reserves up to a
considerable 23%,
from the current 7%.
EB demonstrates reasonable execution of M&A deals, including the
recent (in
1H16) acquisition of Royal Bank of Scotland Russia (RBSR) with a
substantial
discount resulting in a RUB1.8bn gain. This also supported the
overall
profitability (annualised ROAE of 54% in 1H16), while net of
that gain, ROAE
would have been 18%, although also largely due to MTM gains on
securities. The
profitability of the core banking business is modest.
The bank's liquidity cushion covered customer accounts by a high
80% at
end-1H16, while market refinancing needs are limited. EB is
likely to repay at
least a part of corporate accounts inherited from RBSR although
these made up
only 15% of total customer accounts at end-9M16.
Absolut
Absolut's credit profile benefits from a strong commitment of
the majority
shareholder, Non-State Pension Fund Blagosostoyanie (NPFB),
ultimately
controlled by JSC Russian Railways (BBB-/Negative), in assisting
the bank in its
development. The fund has a track record of providing
considerable funding and
equity capital to the bank and Absolut's significant
involvement in servicing
companies related to NPFB and Russian Railways.
At end-1H16, the bank's reported FCC ratio was at 9.4%, which
improved to 11.3%
after a new RUB5bn equity injection by NPFB in September 2016.
Regulatory core
tier 1 capital ratio at end-9M16 was also reasonable at 7.9%
(minimum 6%).
However, Fitch views Absolut's capital in the context of bank's
vulnerable asset
quality and modest core performance (the bank's ROAE of 8% in
1H16 was solely
due to a gain from the recognition of negative goodwill on the
acquisition of
failed BaltInvestBank).
Absolut's NPLs were at 7.8% of gross loans at end-1H16, up from
3% at end-1H15,
due to failure of two fairly large borrowers. Restructured loans
made up a
further 17% (14% at end-2015) due to the acquisition of
BaltInvestBank.
Additional downside asset quality risks stem from considerable
exposure to
potentially low liquid, high risk unrated domestic bonds (32% of
post-recap
FCC), and sizable non-core investment properties (69% of
post-recapitalisaion
FCC).
The bank's liquidity is moderate with a buffer covering 21% of
customer accounts
at end-1H16. Absolut faces only moderate refinancing risk as
wholesale funding
maturing within 12 months (RUB19bn, or 7% of end-1H16
liabilities) was
significantly below the bank's liquid assets, which equalled
RUB43bn (16% of
end-1H16 liabilities).
Rusuniversal
Rusuniversal's IDRs are constrained by the bank's narrow
franchise, highly
concentrated mostly relationship-based concentrated business and
tighter
regulation on banking services to defence industry enterprises
that may
adversely affect Rusuniversal's business. Positively, the
ratings acknowledge
Rusuniversal's strong financial metrics.
Rusuniversal focuses mainly on defence sector companies with
whom the bank's
management and shareholders have long-standing relations. Both
loans and
deposits are extremely concentrated. The bank had only 13
corporate loans (while
retail lending is negligible), while the top 10 depositors
represented 86% of
total customer accounts at end-1H16. Regulatory risk stems from
some overlap
between depositors and borrowers.
Fitch also believes that tighter regulation may result in about
25% of
Rusuniversal's customer accounts moving to other banks.
Although this would be
manageable for the bank given full coverage of customer accounts
by liquid
assets, this could negatively affect Rusuniversal's business and
performance.
Rusuniversal's metrics remain robust. The bank has zero NPLs and
very high
regulatory capitalisation (total capital ratio was above 100% at
end-9M16).
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The '5' Support Ratings (SRs) for all six banks reflect Fitch's
view that
support from the banks' shareholders, although possible, cannot
be relied upon.
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No
Floor' also reflect
that support from the Russian authorities, cannot be relied upon
due to the
banks' small size and lack of overall systemic importance.
Accordingly, the IDRs
of all six banks are based on their intrinsic financial
strengths, as reflected
by their VRs.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS
The banks' senior unsecured debt, where rated, is affirmed at
the same level as
their Long-Term IDRs and National Ratings, reflecting Fitch's
view of average
recovery prospects, in case of default.
SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS
Absolut's 'new-style' Tier 2 subordinated debt rating is
affirmed and is one
notch below the bank's VR, in accordance with Fitch's criteria
for rating such
instruments. This includes (i) zero notches for additional
non-performance risk
relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these instruments should
only absorb
losses once a bank reaches, or is very close to, the point of
non-viability;
(ii) one notch for loss severity, reflecting below-average
recoveries in case of
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS
Downside pressure on all six banks' IDRs stems from potential
asset quality
deterioration if it erodes any of the banks' profitability and
capital. These
risks are higher for Absolut bank as expressed by the Negative
Outlook on its
ratings. A significant liquidity squeeze would also be
credit-negative.
Upside for SCB and SDM is limited by their small franchises.
Upside for Locko's
and EB's ratings would be contingent on improvement in asset
quality, an
extended track record of reasonable financial metrics and
adaptation of business
models to more traditional banking (EB) and a low interest rate
environment.
Franchise limitations also constrain any upside for
Rusuniversal's ratings. The
rating could be downgraded if the bank's franchise narrows as a
result of
tightening regulation.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Positive rating action is unlikely in the foreseeable future,
although
acquisition by a stronger owner could lead to an upgrade of the
Support Ratings.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
Senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to changes in banks'
IDRs. Absolut's
subordinated debt rating will move in tandem with the bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
SCB
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: upgraded to BB- from
'B+'; Outlooks
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'A+(rus)'from 'A(rus)';
Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: assigned at 'BB-'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
SDM
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: upgraded to 'BB-'
from 'B+'; Outlooks
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'A+(rus)' from 'A-(rus)';
Outlook Stable
Locko
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+',
Outlooks revised to
Stable from Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)', Outlook
revised to Stable from
Negative
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
and
'B+(EXP)'/Recovery Rating 'RR4(EXP)'
Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating: affirmed at
'A-(rus)'and 'A-
(rus)(EXP)'
Expobank LLC:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating affirmed at
'A-(rus)'
Absolut Bank
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook
Negative
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'/Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating: affirmed at
'A-(rus)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B'/Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Subordinated debt National long-term rating: affirmed at
'BBB+(rus)'
Russian Universal Bank:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B',
Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
