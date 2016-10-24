(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
British American
Tobacco plc's (BAT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
ratings of 'A-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) following last
Friday's
announcement by BAT of its proposed merger with US-based
Reynolds American Inc.
(Reynolds or RAI, BBB/Rating Watch Positive). A full list of
rating actions is
shown at the end of this commentary.
The rating action reflects the likely material balance sheet
re-leveraging of
BAT, should its plans to launch a formal offer for RAI and
proceed to a merger
be successful at the terms published on Friday 21 October 2016.
At the same
time, the transaction would enhance BAT's geographic
diversification by giving
it full exposure to the very large and profitable US tobacco
market. It would
also create scope for cost and product development synergies
from the
integration of two companies that share the same brands but are
run separately.
Reynold's board has yet to respond to the proposal. The ratings
are likely to be
downgraded by up to two notches upon a successful completion of
the merger, or
affirmed if the transaction fails to complete.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage Increase: Based on the current terms of the proposal,
BAT plans to
finance the acquisition price of the 57.8% it does not own by
offering cash of
USD20bn (GBP16.6bn) and a large equity component for
approximately 60% of the
total price. We calculate that BAT's consolidated funds from
operations
(FFO)-based gross leverage could rise in 2017 on a pro-forma
basis, when the
transaction should close, to over 6.0x (equating to total
debt/consolidated
EBITDA of 4.5x in 2017, up from 2015's respectively 4.4x and
2.8x. This leverage
would not be compatible with a rating in the 'A' category.
The transaction will take time to complete, but we expect
limited free cash flow
(FCF) generation in 2016 by BAT and project net debt to increase
at the end of
the financial year to December 2016 (FY16) - from FYE15's
GBP15.2bn as a result
of currency movements.
Scope for Subsequent Deleveraging: BAT has historically targeted
a net
debt/EBITDA ratio of between 1.5x to 2.5x and we expect
management to aim for
swift deleveraging and protect BAT's investment-grade rating.
However, based on
our estimation of annual pre-dividends consolidated FCF of
approximately GBP6bn
and the assumption that BAT would reduce its dividend payout
back to 65%, we
project that the merged entity would only reduce consolidated
FFO adjusted
leverage towards 5.0x by FY19, a level which we can tolerate as
'BBB',
considering its pro forma solid business profile and
profitability would be
compatible with a strong investment-grade rating.
Strong, Stable Business Profile: The ratings would continue to
reflect BAT's
position as a leading international tobacco company, supported
by the diversity
of its portfolio of brands and of the countries it operates in.
BAT's
geographical diversity, including high-growth emerging markets
which Fitch
estimates contribute more than over 50% of total profits,
enables the company to
protect profits through price increases and cost rationalisation
in an industry
that is facing declining consumption. In addition, BAT continues
to make
progress on its cost rationalisation programmes which allow
supporting
improvements in its operating profit margin.
Attractive US Tobacco Industry: We calculate that as a result of
this
transaction, BAT would derive almost 50% of its profits from the
US market. The
US cigarette industry remains in secular decline, typically in a
range of 3% to
4% per year in terms of cigarette volumes, but the industry
benefits from an
oligopoly structure with essentially three players commanding
over 90% of
volumes. RAI is the second largest, and has a track record of
consistent price
increases that compensate for volume declines.
Fitch believes the risk of tobacco litigation court cases
leading to major
payouts by tobacco companies has significantly abated in the US
market.
Furthermore, in our view the plan to ban menthol cigarettes -
which generate
more than 50% of RAI's revenues - seems less likely now.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
In a post-RAI merger scenario, BAT would have an initially very
high leverage of
6.0x for a BBB-rated tobacco company ('BBB' FFO net leverage
median is 3.5x;
'BB' is 4.5x) and this would fall in 2019 (second full year)
below 5.0x. The
company's operational profile supports a higher rating than
those medians. BAT
would remain the second-largest player in the US (after Altria)
and
internationally (after PMI) but, on a consolidated basis, would
become slightly
larger than current industry leader PMI. It will continue to
enjoy similarly
strong EBITDA margins compared to major tobacco peers and have a
very strong FCF
margin (post dividends) of around 10%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- BAT acquires full control of RAI for USD20bn (GBP16.6bn) cash
in mid-2017
- BAT assumes USD13bn (GBP11bn) of RAI's debt
- Organic annual revenue and profit growth of low single digits
for both the BAT
and RAI businesses
- USD/GBP exchange rate of 0.83
- Annualised cost synergies of around USD400m (GBP330m) by 2019
with a related
implementation cost of around USD400m spread between 2018 and
2019
- 65% dividend payout
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
Subject to BAT not proceeding with a merger with RAI, Fitch
would affirm the IDR
at the current level with a Stable Outlook based on the
following parameters:
FFO adjusted net leverage below 3.0x
FCF margin recovering above 3%, reflecting a stable
operating environment and
more conservative shareholder remuneration
FFO fixed charge cover staying above 6.0x
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
Upon conclusion of the merger Fitch would downgrade BAT's rating
by up to two
notches in the following circumstances:
the expectation that BAT's FFO adjusted net leverage will
remain above 3.5x for
over two years post merger completion
FFO fixed charge cover under 6.0x (2015: 6.1x)
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity: On a standalone basis BAT has strong
liquidity with no more
than 20% of total debt maturing over a 12-month period, cash
balances averaging
GBP1.5bn-GBP2.0bn and a GBP3.0bn revolving bank facility due May
2020. We assume
that, should BAT proceed to a merger with RAI the USD20bn would
be funded mainly
with bonds and we take comfort from BAT's ability to regularly
access the debt
markets.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
British American Tobacco plc:
--Long-Term IDR: 'A-' placed on RWN
--Short-Term IDR: 'F2' placed on RWN
--Senior unsecured long-term rating: 'A-' placed on RWN
B.A.T. International Finance (BATIF)
--Senior unsecured long-term rating: 'A-' placed on RWN
--Senior unsecured short-term rating: 'F2' placed on RWN
B.A.T. Netherlands Finance B.V.
--Senior unsecured long-term rating: 'A-' placed on RWN
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
via Morigi 6
20123 Milan
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 21, October, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
-Operating leases: Fitch adjusted debt by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense related to long-term assets of GBP52m for 2015.
-Preferred dividends and minorities cash adjustment: We deduct
GBP235m of
dividends paid to minorities (net of dividends received from
associates) from
our computation of FFO in FY15.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
