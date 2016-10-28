(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Polish City of
Czestochowa's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Positive.
The IDR affirmation reflects Fitch's view that Czestochowa will
continue to
maintain a moderate debt burden, a favourable debt structure as
well as strong
liquidity and prudent management practices. The ratings also
take into account
indirect risk resulting from Czestochowa's hospital, which may
require support
from the city's budget over the medium term.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Czestochowa may
perform better
than the majority of 'BBB' peers in debt ratios over the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In its base case scenario, Fitch expects Czestochowa to continue
demonstrating
healthy operating performance in 2016-2018. We estimate an
operating balance of
PLN80m-PLN90m per year or 8% of operating revenue (2010-2015
average: PLN66m and
7.4%). This will be underpinned by the city authorities'
continued cost control
measures and tax revenue increase, supported by projected growth
of the national
economy.
As with other municipalities in Poland, Czestochowa launched a
central
government "Family 500+" programme in April 2016. Although the
flow of funds
from the central government, inflating both the city's revenue
and spending,
will be neutral for the operating balance, ratios such as
operating and current
margins, as well as debt-to-current revenue between 2016 and
2015 will not be
comparable.
Fitch projects Czestochowa's investments in 2016-2018 could
total PLN600m - on
average 15% of annual total expenditure - similar to 2010-2015
levels, as the
city is beginning to roll out investments under the 2014-2020 EU
budget.
However, similar to previous years, Fitch expects the city to
finance the
majority of its capex from the current balance, available cash
resources and
non-returnable investment grants available to Polish local and
regional
governments, which will limit Czestochowa's recourse to debt.
Czestochowa has a moderate debt burden and lower appetite for
new debt than its
peers. Therefore in the medium term Fitch expects the city's
debt in relation to
current revenue to further decline and to stabilise at close to
40% (2012: 51%,
and expected 42% at end-2016). Fitch also projects that in
2016-2018 the city's
debt servicing (principal and interest) will be 60% of the
operating balance and
the debt/current balance is likely to be six to seven years,
well below the
city's final debt maturity of 15 years.
The city's contingent liabilities of PLN100m at end-2015, of
which around 60%
relate to the debt of self-supported municipal companies and
therefore do not
put pressure on the city's budget. However, the city's hospital
(PLN40m of debt
at end-2015) may require further financial assistance from the
city's budget
through loss coverage, guarantees or loans in the medium term.
The size of this
support should be limited relative to the city's budget, at
below 0.5% of
operating revenue.
Fitch views the city's management practices as a supportive
rating factor, which
we expect to continue. This includes the city authorities'
proactive approach
focused on creating conducive conditions for business
development in the city
and attracting new investors. The city's prudent budgetary and
financial policy
should help ensure healthy operating performance despite
persistent pressure on
operating expenditure.
Fitch expects the city's tax revenue to continue to grow in
2016-2018, supported
by forecast GDP growth of 3.2% per year. Czestochowa's local tax
base is
well-diversified, but is weaker than cities that are the
capitals of regions in
Poland. GDP per capita in 2014 (latest available data) for the
Czestochowski
sub-region, which includes Czestochowa and surrounding villages,
was 84.7% of
the national average.
We estimate the city's wealth indicators are on a par with the
national average,
as Czestochowa is the strongest area in the sub-region. The
location of two
special economic zones within the city is a supportive factor
for the
development of the local economy.
Fitch assesses the regulatory regime for Polish LRGs as neutral.
LRGs'
activities and financial statements are closely monitored and
reviewed by the
central administration. Disclosure in the LRGs' accounts is more
than adequate.
The main revenue sources such as income tax revenue, transfers
and subsidies
from the central government are centrally distributed according
to a legally
defined formula, which limits the central government's scope for
discretion.
Local tax rates such as the real estate tax, which some LRGs are
entitled to
collect, are capped by the state. This makes LRGs reliant to
some extent on
decisions made by the central government and limits their
revenue-raising
flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from debt being maintained at moderate
levels and a sound
operating balance translating into debt payback of about six
years on a
sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013946
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001