(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Attijari
Monetaire Jour's
(ATTIJMJ) and CDM Securite Plus's (CDMSP) National Money Market
Fund Ratings at
'AAAmmf(mar)'. Both money market funds are domiciled in Morocco
and managed by
Wafa Gestion (Highest Standards(mar)).
The main drivers of the rating affirmation are:
-- the portfolios' overall credit quality and diversification;
-- the short portfolio maturity, with minimal exposure to
interest rate and
spread risks;
-- the holding of daily and weekly liquid assets, consistent
with shareholder
profile and concentration; and
-- the capabilities and resources of Wafa Gestion as investment
manager.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification
Both funds invest in securities issued by the Kingdom of Morocco
or other
Moroccan rated issuers of high credit quality, and in repurchase
agreements
(repos) backed by government bonds.
The funds have recourse to overnight (or callable overnight)
inter-fund repos
with other funds managed by Wafa Gestion or, in exceptional
cases, other
pre-approved Moroccan asset managers (20% maximum exposure per
fund). Such
inter-fund repos are collateralised by the Moroccan government
securities or
with government-guaranteed bonds. As of 30 September 2016
inter-fund repos of
ATTIJMJ and CDMSP represented 74% and 57% respectively, which
Fitch views as
high. As of 30 September 2016, ATTIJMJ and CDMSP were invested
14% and 25%
respectively in government assets.
On several occasions between November 2015 and April 2016,
ATTIJMJ's total
exposure to AttijariWafa Bank (AA-(mar)/Stable/F1+(mar))
temporarily exceeded
Fitch's 15% direct single 'F1+(mar)' concentration guidelines.
This had resulted
from substantial and volatile in- and out-flows during the
period. Actions since
taken by Wafa Gestion to stabilise and better anticipate
investor flows have
enabled the fund to fully comply with Fitch's diversification
criteria.
Maturity Profile
Interest rate risk is contained by the portfolios' weighted
average maturity
(WAM) of below three months, as per Fitch 'AAAmmf(mar)'
guidelines. At 30
September 2016, the WAMs of ATTIJMJ and CDMSP were below seven
days. Individual
asset maturity is limited to one year.
Liquidity Profile
The funds maintain a high allocation to liquid assets, with
typically more than
one quarter of the portfolio in repos overnight (or callable
overnight). The
largest investor in the funds represented 35% (ATTIJMJ) and 29%
(CDMSP)
respectively, as of 30 September 2016.
Fund Objectives
The objective of the funds is to preserve capital and provide
liquidity. The
funds pursue their investment objectives by investing in
high-quality money
market instruments and short-term debt, including time deposits,
certificates of
deposit, sovereign bonds and notes, and repos.
Investment Advisor
Incorporated in 1995, Wafa Gestion is the asset management arm
of AttijariWafa
Bank, its main shareholder (66% of capital). The remainder is
held by French
asset manager, Amundi (A+/Stable/F1). As of end-September 2016,
Wafa Gestion's
assets under management (AUM) stood at MAD92bn (EUR8.5bn),
ATTIJMJ and CDMSP had
MAD840m and MAD305m of assets, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality, market
risk, or liquidity profiles of the funds. Temporary changes in
key portfolio
metrics outside of Fitch's criteria guidelines need not
automatically result in
rating changes, provided the fund manager is able to address
them with credible
near-term remedial actions, as was the case in 5M16. However,
materially adverse
and continued deviations from Fitch's guidelines for any key
rating driver may
lead to the rating being placed on RWN or downgraded.
A downgrade of the sovereign's international Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating may
not necessarily result in a downgrade of either fund's National
Money Market
Fund Rating, as it could continue to represent the lowest
credit, market and
liquidity risk available in Morocco, in line with Fitch's
national scale rating
approach. However, this is based on the assumption that
liquidity in capital
markets will not be structurally impaired to the extent it
prevents the funds
from meeting Fitch's national scale rating criteria.
The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance
with rating
criteria using reports and holdings sent on a weekly basis by
Wafa Gestion's
risk manager.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Patrick Chaussy
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1803
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Dec 2015)
here
National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 24 Apr
2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001