(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CDG
Serenite's
'AAAmmf(mar)' National Money Market Fund Rating. The fund is
domiciled in
Morocco and managed by CDG Capital Gestion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers of the rating are:
-- The portfolio's high overall credit quality
-- Short portfolio maturity with minimal exposure to interest
rate and spread
risks
-- High levels of portfolio liquidity, in excess of Fitch's
criteria guidelines,
reflecting high investor concentration in the fund
-- The capabilities and resources of CDG Capital Gestion as
investment manager
Fitch views the very high investor concentration of the fund as
a key rating
sensitivity.
Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification
The fund seeks to maintain high credit quality by investing
exclusively in
securities issued by the Kingdom of Morocco (BBB-/Stable) or
high-quality and
publicly-rated issuers or counterparties, and in repurchase
agreements
collateralised by government bonds, with adequate margining
procedures and a
sound legal framework.
The fund may use overnight or weekly callable overnight
inter-fund repos with
other funds managed by CDG Capital Gestion. These inter-fund
transactions are
collateralised by Moroccan government securities and appropriate
overcollateralisation.
The fund controls concentration risk by setting adequate limits
on its exposures
to individual issuers (10%) and repo counterparties (20%).
The credit quality of invested issuers and level of
diversification is
consistent with Fitch's 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating
Criteria'
guidelines at the 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating level.
Maturity Profile
The fund's maturity profile is maintained in line with Fitch's
'AAAmmf' National
Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria. The fund also limits
the maturity date
of any single investment to 397 days other than sovereign or
quasi-sovereign
floating-rate notes, which may have maturities of up to 24
months. As at 30
September 2016, the fund's weighted average maturity and
weighted average life
both stood at 44 days.
Liquidity Profile
The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining
strong daily and
weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests, in line
with Fitch's
rating criteria for 'AAAmmf(mar)' funds. The current liquidity
profile of the
fund is high, reflecting its high investor concentration.
As at 30 September 2016, there were only four investors in the
fund, the largest
one representing 92%. In 1Q16, CDG Capital Gestion took steps to
raise assets in
the fund (increasing its size to MAD109m as at end-September
2016 from MAD11.6m
as at end-February 2016) but failed to diversify its investor
base. The fund
nevertheless remains the smallest in Fitch's Moroccan MMF peer
group.
Fund Objective
The objective of the fund is to provide capital stability,
liquidity and income
through investment in a portfolio of high credit quality money
market
instruments and short-term bonds.
Investment Manager
CDG Capital Gestion, the fund's asset manager is rated 'Highest
Standards(mar)'.
Incorporated in 1997, CDG Capital Gestion is a subsidiary of CDG
Capital, itself
owned by CDG Group, a public institution and the largest
institutional investor
in Morocco. At end-June 2016, CDG Capital Gestion was the
second-largest
Moroccan asset manager with MAD54bn assets under management
(around EUR5bn). Its
assets are concentrated on fixed income (89%), including 20% in
money market
products, in line with the overall local market.
Fitch views CDG Capital Gestion's investment management
capabilities,
operational controls, financial and resource commitments and
compliance
procedures as consistent with a 'AAAmmf(mar)' National Scale
Money Market Fund
Rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the rating.
Specifically,
the withdrawal of the largest investor can result in
difficulties to adhere to
Fitch's 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating guidelines, at time of withdrawal
and thereafter,
due to the resulting small size of remaining assets.
For instance, if the fund fails to meet diversification
criteria, it will be
downgraded to 'AAmmf(mar)'. If the fund's liquidity is impaired
as a result of
redemption from the current largest investor, it will be
downgraded to
'BBmmf(mar)'. If the fund fails to preserve capital as a result
of losses
incurred to meet redemptions, it will be downgraded to
'Bmmf(mar)', consistent
with the agency's applicable rating definitions.
Should the size of the fund contract to a negligible level then
Fitch may choose
to withdraw the rating due to it no longer being relevant to its
coverage.
A downgrade of the sovereign's international Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
would not necessarily result in a downgrade of the fund's
National Money Market
Fund Rating as it could continue to represent the lowest credit,
market and
liquidity risk available in Morocco, in line with Fitch's
national scale rating
approach. However, this is based on the assumption that
liquidity in capital
markets will not be structurally impaired to the extent it
prevents funds from
meeting Fitch's national scale rating criteria.
SURVEILLANCE
The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance
with rating
criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly
basis by CDG
Capital Gestion's risk manager.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Patrick Chaussy
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1803
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Dec 2015)
here
National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 24 Apr
2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
