(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CDG Serenite's 'AAAmmf(mar)' National Money Market Fund Rating. The fund is domiciled in Morocco and managed by CDG Capital Gestion. KEY RATING DRIVERS The main drivers of the rating are: -- The portfolio's high overall credit quality -- Short portfolio maturity with minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks -- High levels of portfolio liquidity, in excess of Fitch's criteria guidelines, reflecting high investor concentration in the fund -- The capabilities and resources of CDG Capital Gestion as investment manager Fitch views the very high investor concentration of the fund as a key rating sensitivity. Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification The fund seeks to maintain high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities issued by the Kingdom of Morocco (BBB-/Stable) or high-quality and publicly-rated issuers or counterparties, and in repurchase agreements collateralised by government bonds, with adequate margining procedures and a sound legal framework. The fund may use overnight or weekly callable overnight inter-fund repos with other funds managed by CDG Capital Gestion. These inter-fund transactions are collateralised by Moroccan government securities and appropriate overcollateralisation. The fund controls concentration risk by setting adequate limits on its exposures to individual issuers (10%) and repo counterparties (20%). The credit quality of invested issuers and level of diversification is consistent with Fitch's 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria' guidelines at the 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating level. Maturity Profile The fund's maturity profile is maintained in line with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria. The fund also limits the maturity date of any single investment to 397 days other than sovereign or quasi-sovereign floating-rate notes, which may have maturities of up to 24 months. As at 30 September 2016, the fund's weighted average maturity and weighted average life both stood at 44 days. Liquidity Profile The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining strong daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests, in line with Fitch's rating criteria for 'AAAmmf(mar)' funds. The current liquidity profile of the fund is high, reflecting its high investor concentration. As at 30 September 2016, there were only four investors in the fund, the largest one representing 92%. In 1Q16, CDG Capital Gestion took steps to raise assets in the fund (increasing its size to MAD109m as at end-September 2016 from MAD11.6m as at end-February 2016) but failed to diversify its investor base. The fund nevertheless remains the smallest in Fitch's Moroccan MMF peer group. Fund Objective The objective of the fund is to provide capital stability, liquidity and income through investment in a portfolio of high credit quality money market instruments and short-term bonds. Investment Manager CDG Capital Gestion, the fund's asset manager is rated 'Highest Standards(mar)'. Incorporated in 1997, CDG Capital Gestion is a subsidiary of CDG Capital, itself owned by CDG Group, a public institution and the largest institutional investor in Morocco. At end-June 2016, CDG Capital Gestion was the second-largest Moroccan asset manager with MAD54bn assets under management (around EUR5bn). Its assets are concentrated on fixed income (89%), including 20% in money market products, in line with the overall local market. Fitch views CDG Capital Gestion's investment management capabilities, operational controls, financial and resource commitments and compliance procedures as consistent with a 'AAAmmf(mar)' National Scale Money Market Fund Rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the rating. Specifically, the withdrawal of the largest investor can result in difficulties to adhere to Fitch's 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating guidelines, at time of withdrawal and thereafter, due to the resulting small size of remaining assets. For instance, if the fund fails to meet diversification criteria, it will be downgraded to 'AAmmf(mar)'. If the fund's liquidity is impaired as a result of redemption from the current largest investor, it will be downgraded to 'BBmmf(mar)'. If the fund fails to preserve capital as a result of losses incurred to meet redemptions, it will be downgraded to 'Bmmf(mar)', consistent with the agency's applicable rating definitions. Should the size of the fund contract to a negligible level then Fitch may choose to withdraw the rating due to it no longer being relevant to its coverage. A downgrade of the sovereign's international Long-Term Issuer Default Rating would not necessarily result in a downgrade of the fund's National Money Market Fund Rating as it could continue to represent the lowest credit, market and liquidity risk available in Morocco, in line with Fitch's national scale rating approach. However, this is based on the assumption that liquidity in capital markets will not be structurally impaired to the extent it prevents funds from meeting Fitch's national scale rating criteria. SURVEILLANCE The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance with rating criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly basis by CDG Capital Gestion's risk manager. Contact: Primary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Patrick Chaussy Analyst +44 20 3530 1803 Committee Chairperson Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Dec 2015) here National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 24 Apr 2015) here 