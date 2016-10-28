(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Murmansk Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The region's Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BB-' ratings reflect the volatile budgetary performance of Murmansk, stemming from structural tax concentration, as well as its growing but still moderate direct risk. The ratings also reflect a developed tax base that is exposed to the economic cycle, a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals, and deteriorated national economy. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the region will maintain its improved budgetary performance in the medium term, underpinned by a recovery of tax proceeds. Fitch projects the region's operating margin to consolidate above 10% in 2016-2018, moderately lower than the strong 14% seen last year on the back of rapid tax revenue recovery. For 8M16 the region collected 72% of full-year budgeted revenue and incurred only 63% of budgeted expenditure, leading to an interim RUB2.9bn surplus. However, the surplus largely reflects the delayed execution of capex, and we expect higher spending over 4Q to result in a full-year deficit of around RUB0.8bn, or 1.5% of the region's full-year revenue (compared with RUB1.2bn deficit or 2.4% in 2015). Fitch expects the region's deficit before debt variation to remain at 2%-3% of total revenue in the medium term, reflecting continuous pressure from expenditure. The deficit narrowed to a low 2.4% in 2015 from a high 17.9% in 2014, due to a 20.9% increase in tax revenue and strict cost control that led to flat total expenditure. Fitch expects Murmansk to increase its operating expenditure moderately in the medium term, in line with national inflation (Fitch projects 7% for 2016). Fitch expects direct risk to continue to increase moderately during 2016-2018. However, the debt burden should remain at below 50% of current revenue, which is moderate compared with international peers. The region's debt profile remains fairly short-term, with almost all outstanding debt due for repayment during 2016-2018 and a moderate concentration in 2018. This is, however, mitigated by the low amount of direct risk and a high proportion of it being federal budget loans. As of 1 September 2016 direct risk was dominated by budget loans (57% of total risk) and short-term loans from Federal Treasury (15%). The latter should be repaid by year-end. The remaining 28% was bank loans with maturity of between one and three years. Fitch assumes the region will roll over maturing budget loans, while maturing bank loans and Treasury loans are likely to be refinanced by new loans from banks. The regional economy has a strong industrial base as Murmansk is home to several natural resource-extracting companies. Murmansk saw 0.8% GRP growth in real terms in 2015, which outpaced the 3.7% contraction of national GDP. The administration forecasts close to zero growth of the local economy in 2016-2018. Murmansk's industrial base provides an extensive, but concentrated, tax base for the region's budget, with tax revenue representing 84.5% of operating revenue in 2015. However, a large portion of tax revenues depends on companies' profits, resulting in high revenue volatility. Following weakened market conditions in 2012-2014, the region recorded a close-to-zero operating margin and a large deficit before debt variation averaging 16% of total revenue. The region's credit profile remains constrained by the weak institutional framework for Russian local and regional governments (LRGs), which has a shorter record of stable development than many of its international peers. Weak institutions lead to lower predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policies, which are subject to the federal government's continuous reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within government tiers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Sound budgetary performance leading to a debt coverage ratio (direct risk-to-current balance) of below 10 years (2015: 3.6 years) on a sustained basis would lead to an upgrade. Inability to maintain positive operating margin on a sustained basis and an increase in direct risk toward 90% of current revenue (2015: 40.4%) would lead to a downgrade. Primary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street, Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Alexey Kobylyanskiy Analyst +7 495 956 99 80 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 239 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts in order to make LRGs comparable internationally for analysis purposes. For Murmansk Region these adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. 