(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Murmansk Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-' and
National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The region's
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB-' ratings reflect the volatile budgetary performance of
Murmansk,
stemming from structural tax concentration, as well as its
growing but still
moderate direct risk. The ratings also reflect a developed tax
base that is
exposed to the economic cycle, a weak institutional framework
for Russian
sub-nationals, and deteriorated national economy. The Stable
Outlook reflects
Fitch's expectation that the region will maintain its improved
budgetary
performance in the medium term, underpinned by a recovery of tax
proceeds.
Fitch projects the region's operating margin to consolidate
above 10% in
2016-2018, moderately lower than the strong 14% seen last year
on the back of
rapid tax revenue recovery. For 8M16 the region collected 72% of
full-year
budgeted revenue and incurred only 63% of budgeted expenditure,
leading to an
interim RUB2.9bn surplus. However, the surplus largely reflects
the delayed
execution of capex, and we expect higher spending over 4Q to
result in a
full-year deficit of around RUB0.8bn, or 1.5% of the region's
full-year revenue
(compared with RUB1.2bn deficit or 2.4% in 2015).
Fitch expects the region's deficit before debt variation to
remain at 2%-3% of
total revenue in the medium term, reflecting continuous pressure
from
expenditure. The deficit narrowed to a low 2.4% in 2015 from a
high 17.9% in
2014, due to a 20.9% increase in tax revenue and strict cost
control that led to
flat total expenditure. Fitch expects Murmansk to increase its
operating
expenditure moderately in the medium term, in line with national
inflation
(Fitch projects 7% for 2016).
Fitch expects direct risk to continue to increase moderately
during 2016-2018.
However, the debt burden should remain at below 50% of current
revenue, which is
moderate compared with international peers. The region's debt
profile remains
fairly short-term, with almost all outstanding debt due for
repayment during
2016-2018 and a moderate concentration in 2018. This is,
however, mitigated by
the low amount of direct risk and a high proportion of it being
federal budget
loans.
As of 1 September 2016 direct risk was dominated by budget loans
(57% of total
risk) and short-term loans from Federal Treasury (15%). The
latter should be
repaid by year-end. The remaining 28% was bank loans with
maturity of between
one and three years. Fitch assumes the region will roll over
maturing budget
loans, while maturing bank loans and Treasury loans are likely
to be refinanced
by new loans from banks.
The regional economy has a strong industrial base as Murmansk is
home to several
natural resource-extracting companies. Murmansk saw 0.8% GRP
growth in real
terms in 2015, which outpaced the 3.7% contraction of national
GDP. The
administration forecasts close to zero growth of the local
economy in 2016-2018.
Murmansk's industrial base provides an extensive, but
concentrated, tax base for
the region's budget, with tax revenue representing 84.5% of
operating revenue in
2015. However, a large portion of tax revenues depends on
companies' profits,
resulting in high revenue volatility. Following weakened market
conditions in
2012-2014, the region recorded a close-to-zero operating margin
and a large
deficit before debt variation averaging 16% of total revenue.
The region's credit profile remains constrained by the weak
institutional
framework for Russian local and regional governments (LRGs),
which has a shorter
record of stable development than many of its international
peers. Weak
institutions lead to lower predictability of Russian LRGs'
budgetary policies,
which are subject to the federal government's continuous
reallocation of revenue
and expenditure responsibilities within government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sound budgetary performance leading to a debt coverage ratio
(direct
risk-to-current balance) of below 10 years (2015: 3.6 years) on
a sustained
basis would lead to an upgrade.
Inability to maintain positive operating margin on a sustained
basis and an
increase in direct risk toward 90% of current revenue (2015:
40.4%) would lead
to a downgrade.
Primary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 239
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
LRGs comparable internationally for analysis purposes. For
Murmansk Region these
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
