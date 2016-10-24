(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the 'A-'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and outstanding debt of AT&T Inc. (AT&T)
(NYSE: T) and
its subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative. The company's 'F2'
Short-Term IDR and
commercial paper rating are affirmed based on the expectation
that a downgrade,
if it occurs, will be limited to one notch.
Fitch has affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Time Warner Inc. and
its subsidiaries
at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The rating action
affects
approximately $24.5 billion of debt outstanding as of June 30,
2016.
See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Acquisition of Time Warner: Fitch believes AT&T's acquisition of
Time Warner
Inc. provides AT&T a strong foothold in the evolving
communications and media
landscape. The acquisition, combined with AT&T's 2015
acquisition of DIRECTV,
offers the potential to capitalize on emerging trends for mobile
video and
over-the-top (OTT) video delivery. Other benefits include the
diversification of
AT&T's revenue stream, and additional financial flexibility
owing to Time
Warner's strong free cash flows.
The Negative Watch for AT&T reflects the increase in leverage
for AT&T, pro
forma for the transaction. AT&T currently operates with gross
leverage at the
upper end of Fitch's expectations for the current 'A-' rating.
At the end of
2018, approximately one year after the expected close of the
transaction, Fitch
estimates AT&T's gross leverage will be 2.7x. As currently
proposed, the
transaction would potentially lead to a one-notch downgrade for
AT&T to
'BBB+'/Stable Outlook. However, the final rating would depend on
Fitch's further
analysis of the transaction, an assessment of AT&T's
post-acquisition financial
policies, the effect of any additional conditions placed on the
transaction by
the regulatory approval process, and an updated view of AT&T's
potential
spectrum spending in the Federal Communications Commission's
(FCC) ongoing 600
MHz broadcast spectrum auction.
The affirmation of Time Warner reflects its capital allocation
strategy, which
includes continued investment in its businesses to strengthen
its product
portfolio and maintaining a strong balance sheet (net leverage
target of around
2.75x). Under the merger agreement, Time Warner is expected to
cease stock
repurchases, with excess cash generation becoming available to
reduce net debt
at the time of the transaction close.
Additionally, Time Warner's operating profile benefits from the
stability,
recurring dual-stream revenue profile, high operating margin and
FCF generation
characteristics attributable to its cable networks businesses.
Fitch expects
these businesses will continue to generate a significant amount
of Time Warner's
earnings and cash flow.
Fitch believes AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner would provide
the combined
company with a strong position to address the threats and
opportunities present
in the evolving media landscape, including the growing
prominence of alternative
distribution platforms and audience fragmentation within the
context of a
stagnant multichannel video subscriber base. Fitch also believes
demand for
high-quality content remains strong across all major end markets
(broadcast
networks, cable networks and subscription video on demand) and
that large,
well-capitalized content providers, such as Time Warner, will
remain crucial to
the industry.
Deleveraging Expected: On the announcement of the Time Warner
transaction, AT&T
affirmed its commitment to delever to a net leverage target of
1.8x four years
after the close of the transaction as FCF is used to reduce
debt. In addition to
the incremental FCF from Time Warner in 2018 and beyond, Fitch's
base case for
AT&T on a stand-alone basis incorporates moderate revenue and
EBITDA growth,
with additional benefits to EBITDA stemming from the remaining
cost synergies
from DirecTV and cost reduction initiatives. In addition, Fitch
expects a slight
reduction in capital intensity over time via AT&T's network
initiatives.
Broadcast TV Spectrum Auction: Potential spending in the FCC's
600 MHz TV
broadcast auction, which started in March 2016, or participation
in the Request
for Proposals (RFP) process for the FirstNet nationwide public
safety broadband
network, is not included in Fitch's assumptions and will be an
event-driven
consideration.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
For AT&T, Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case
include:
--Consolidated revenues rise in the low- to mid-teens in 2016
primarily due to
the full-year effect of DIRECTV's results in operations.
Thereafter, Fitch
estimates AT&T's revenue on a stand-alone basis grows in the
low-single digits
approximating Fitch's estimates for GDP growth. EBITDA margins
are forecast to
be in the low 30% range during the forecast period.
--Fitch has assumed there are no stock repurchases through the
next several
years given the company's near-term focus on debt reduction.
--In 2016, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to be in
line with
company guidance of $22 billion. Included in the $22 billion
forecast is
approximately $1 billion of capitalized interest. Fitch's
assumptions reflect
flat capital spending for AT&T after 2016 on a stand-alone
basis, with
incremental capital spending for Time Warner following the
merger close.
--Fitch's assumptions do not include potential spending in the
FCC's 600 MHz TV
broadcast auction or potential spending on the FirstNet
nationwide public safety
broadband network, should AT&T be successful in winning the
contract.
For Time Warner, Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case
include:
--Fitch assumes that Turner cable networks businesses' revenues
continue to grow
by mid-single digits, driven by higher affiliate fees and stable
advertising
revenues.
--HBO revenues grow in the mid-single digits driven in large
part by an
acceleration of subscription revenue growth.
--The film and television studios grow by low- to mid-single
digits during the
forecasted periods. This segment benefits from continued demand
for television
content, international expansion, and digital delivery, offset
by ongoing
declines in DVDs.
--Stable operating margins due to positive operating leverage of
its businesses
and higher-margin profile of digital versus physical delivery
are offset
somewhat by higher overall investment in programming and
production.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Should the acquisition of Time Warner be
terminated,
Fitch would likely affirm AT&T's ratings with a Stable Outlook
under the base
case.
Negative Rating Action: The transaction, as proposed, is likely
to lead to a
one-notch downgrade of AT&T. A further downgrade from 'BBB+'
would result if
AT&T adopted a more aggressive financial strategy or
event-driven M&A activity
that drives leverage beyond Fitch's 3.5x threshold in the
absence of a
creditable de-leveraging plan. Negative rating actions could
also result should
Fitch begin to observe a weakening of AT&T's competitive
position in its
multiple lines of business.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity Profile: At Sept. 30, 2016 AT&T did not have
any drawings on
its revolving credit facility (RCF). AT&T has a five-year $12
billion RCF in
place through December 2020. The principal financial covenant
for the RCF
requires net debt-to-consolidated EBITDA, as defined, to be no
more than 3.5x.
At Sept.30, 2016, the company's reported cash and cash
equivalents totalled $5.9
billion (at June 30, 2016, $600 million resided in foreign
jurisdictions).
At Sept. 30, 2016, reported total debt outstanding was
approximately $125.2
billion
Debt Maturities: Relative to the company's cash, RCF
availability, and modest
expected FCF, Fitch believes upcoming debt maturities are
manageable. There are
no material debt maturities in the remainder of 2016. In 2017,
approximately
$9.5 billion of long-term debt matures, including $1.8 billion
of put-able debt.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
AT&T, Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
In addition, Fitch has placed the following ratings on Negative
Rating Watch:
AT&T, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--$12 billion revolving credit facility due December 2020 at
'A-';
--$2.286 billion Tranche A three-year term loan facility due
2018 at 'A-';
--$1.869 billion Tranche B five-year term loan facility due 2020
at 'A-'.
AT&T Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
DIRECTV Holdings LLC
--Long-Term IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-'.
BellSouth Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
BellSouth Capital Funding Corp.
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
BellSouth Telecommunications, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
AT&T Mobility LLC (formerly Cingular Wireless, LLC)
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
New Cingular Wireless Services, LLC (formerly AT&T Wireless
Services, Inc.)
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Ameritech Capital Funding Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Indiana Bell Telephone Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Michigan Bell Telephone Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Pacific Bell Telephone Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Southwestern Bell Telephone Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'A-'.
Fitch affirms Time Warner's ratings with a Stable Outlook as
follows:
Time Warner Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB+';
--Commercial Paper at 'F2'.
Time Warner International Finance Limited
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial Paper at 'F2'.
Contact:
AT&T Inc.:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
70 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Time Warner Inc.:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Secondary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--For AT&T, securitized equipment installment receivables are
not included in
core telecom leverage and are included in off-balance-sheet
debt.
--For Time Warner, no material adjustments have been made that
have not been
disclosed in public filings of this issuer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com .
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013644
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
