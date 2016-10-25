(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BB+/RR1' to AMC
Entertainment Holdings, Inc.'s (AMC) $500 million incremental
senior secured
term loan B due 2023. Fitch has also assigned a 'B-/RR6' to
AMC's $535 million
USD-denominated senior subordinated private placements notes due
2026 and $300
million Sterling-denominated senior subordinated private
placement notes due
2024. The notes will be general unsecured senior subordinated
obligations of AMC
Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Fitch maintains the Rating Watch
Negative on the
'B+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to AMC. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
Proceeds from the issuances, together with borrowings under the
new term loans
and cash on hand, as well as additional liquidity sources are to
be used to fund
the previously announced acquisitions of Carmike Cinemas and
Odeon and UCI
Cinemas Limited. Fitch calculates unadjusted leverage pro forma
for the
acquisitions in the range of 5.0x to 5.4x as of June 30, 2016
depending on how
AMC chooses to fund the unfunded portion of the Carmike
acquisition. Fitch
expects unadjusted leverage to be maintained at or below 4.5x in
the 12-18
months following the acquisition to maintain the 'B+' rating.
AMC's target net
leverage of 4.0x signals a more aggressive financial policy that
may be outside
Fitch's threshold for a 'B+' rating.
Fitch believes both acquisitions are consistent with the
company's strategy to
add domestic theatre assets complementary to its portfolio and
establish a
global footprint. Although AMC will be able to leverage its
premium amenities
and re-seating initiatives, it remains to be seen whether this
strategy will
resonate well in overseas markets.
The Rating Watch Negative reflects uncertainty surrounding the
ultimate
resolution of the pending Carmike acquisition and the execution
risks
surrounding the acquisition of Odeon and UCI Cinemas Limited
entering the
European markets.
Resolution of the Rating Watch will be predicated on Fitch's
review of the
strategic benefits of the acquisition balanced against the
execution risks
related to company's ability to successfully leverage its
domestic strategy in
the new European markets. In addition, Fitch will assess AMC's
financial policy
as well as the company's ability and commitment to reduce
leverage following the
close of the acquisitions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AMC has demonstrated traction in key strategic initiatives, as
can be seen in
its improving admission revenue per attendee, concession revenue
per attendee,
and concession gross profit per attendee. Fitch calculates June
30, 2016 LTM
EBITDA margins of 16.4% (excludes National Cinemedia
distribution), an
improvement from 13.6% at Sept. 27, 2012. Fitch recognizes that
AMC's continued
expansion into premium food offerings will pressure high
concession margins;
however, growth in the top line should grow absolute gross
profit dollars in
this segment.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. instituted a quarterly dividend
of $19.6 million
($78 million for the full year), with the first dividend paid in
second quarter
2014 (2Q14). For the LTM period, AMCH paid $78.8 million in
dividends. In
conjunction with a history of elevated capital expenditures, the
dividend will
pressure FCF. Fitch has modeled capital expenditure spending of
approximately
$255 million to $275 million (net of landlord contributions) in
2016. As a
result, we expect FCF will range from zero to positive $50
million over the next
year. LTM FCF at June 30, 2016 was $0.2 million.
Fitch believes that AMC has sufficient liquidity to fund capital
initiatives,
make small theater-circuit acquisitions, and cover its term loan
amortization.
Liquidity is supported by cash balances of $93 million and
availability of $137
million on its secured revolver as of June 30, 2016.
AMC's ratings reflect Fitch's belief that movie exhibition will
continue to be a
key promotion window for the movie studios' biggest/most
profitable releases.
According to Box Office Mojo, 2015's box office delivered
positive growth of
7.4% and record-setting box office revenues of $11.1 billion.
Industry
fundamentals benefited from a strong slate, which recorded
attendance growth of
4.1% and a 3.2% increase in average ticket price. As 2015 was a
record year, it
will pose a tough comparison in 2016. Similar to past years, the
2016 film slate
features many high-profile tentpole films that have a strong
likelihood of box
office success, some of which have already proven to be domestic
and
international successes including 'Deadpool,' 'Captain America:
Civil War',
'Zootopia', 'Finding Dory,' and 'Suicide Squad.' 'Fantastic
Beasts and Where to
Find Them,' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' headline a strong
film slate for
the remainder of 2016. Fitch believes the film slate will
support flat- to
low-single-digit industrywide box office revenue growth.
Fitch believes the investments made by AMC and its peers to
improve the patron's
experience are prudent. While capital expenditure may be
elevated in the near
term and high concession margins may be pressured over the long
term, exhibitors
should benefit from delivering an improved value proposition to
their patrons
and that the premium food services/offerings will grow absolute
levels of
revenue and EBITDA.
In addition, AMC and its peers rely on the quality, quantity,
and timing of
movie product, all factors out of management's control.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for AMC
Entertainment include:
--Flat- to low-single-digit admissions revenue growth;
low-single-digit growth
in average ticket price;
--EBITDA margin expansion;
--Capital expenditures remain elevated in the near term as AMC
continues to
invest in recliner re-seats and enhanced food and beverage
offerings. Fitch
expects capex of $255 million-$270 million (net of landlord
contributions)
during 2016;
--Pro forma unadjusted gross leverage above 4.5x during 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Trigger: Fitch weighs the prospective challenges facing
AMC and its
industry peers heavily when considering the long-term credit
rating. Significant
improvements in the operating environment (sustainable increases
in attendance
from continued success of operating initiatives) driving
FCF/adjusted debt above
2% and adjusted leverage below 4.5x on a sustainable basis could
have a positive
effect on the rating. In strong box office years, metrics should
be strong
enough to provide a cushion for weaker box office years.
Negative Trigger: Negative rating actions are more likely to
coincide with the
company's inability to reduce adjusted leverage below 6.0x (4.5x
on an
unadjusted basis) in the 12-18 months following the acquisitions
of Carmike
Cinemas and Odeon & UCI, or the adoption of a more aggressive
financial policy,
and/or rent-adjusted interest coverage declines below
1.5x-1.75x.
In addition, meaningful, operational deterioration that may
include sustained
declines in attendance and/or per-guest concession spending or
other change in
capital allocation that delays the company's planned leverage
reduction may also
pressure the ratings.
LIQUIDITY
AMC's liquidity is supported by $93 million of cash on hand (as
of June 2016)
and $137 million availability on its revolving credit facility,
which is
sufficient to cover minimal amortization payments on its term
loan.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has maintained the Rating Watch Negative on the following
ratings:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'B+';
--Senior secured credit facilities 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior subordinated notes 'B-/RR6'.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings, with a Negative Rating
Watch:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
Senior Secured Term Loan B at 'BB+/RR1';
Senior subordinated notes at 'B-/RR6'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1 212-908-0649
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1 312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1 312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 24, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and adjust for cash received from AMC's investment
in National
Cinemedia, Inc. For the LTM period ended June 30, 2016, Fitch
added back $6.1
million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $24.2 million
related to cash
distributions from National CineMedia.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
