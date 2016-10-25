(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Viability rating (VR) of Banco General S.A. (BG) at 'bbb+', as well as its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', following Fitch's peer review of Panama's largest banks. In addition, the bank's Short-Term IDR was affirmed at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. BG's Support Rating (SR) was affirmed at '5', while BG's SRF was affirmed at 'NF'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's VR, IDRs, and senior debt ratings are driven by its sound franchise supported by its leadership as the largest locally owned bank with leading market shares in most business segments and products. Ratings also reflect BG's solid and recurrent profitability sustained by continued loan growth (11.1% on average 2013-2015), relatively stable interest margins and low credit costs. The bank's financial performance has remained stable and better than peers with an operating profit-to-risk weighted assets (RWA) at around 3.7% on average (2013-2015) and at 3.6% during the first half of 2016 (1H16). Ratings also factor in BG's overall good asset quality, which remained stable during 2016. BG's credit metrics positively compare to its peers, and have been strong over the past few years, showing some resilience through financial cycles. Non-performing loans (NPLs) accounted for a low 0.98% as of June 2016. Fitch expects impaired loans to remain relatively low over the next two years, although a planned increase in consumer lending could moderately pressure indicators. At the same date, loan loss reserve coverage is adequate at 1.2x and loan concentrations remain controlled. Capital adequacy is robust, above other national peers and in line with some internationally rated peers. Fitch Core Capital (FCC)-to RWAs, after deduction of goodwill, intangibles and insurance company capital, has been declining moderately over the past three years (2013-2015 averaged 14.1%) due to double-digit credit growth and a recurrent dividend payment. The ratio stood at 14.4% as of June 2016. However, capital ratios and internal capital generation offer some space for growth, which the bank considers will happen over the next years. BG is mainly funded with customer deposits, which were nearly 85% of total funding at 1H16. Deposits are fairly diversified and stable; the bank is also a leader as a deposit-taker. The top-20 depositors accounted for about 6% of total deposits, which is considered by Fitch as low. Deposits have grown steadily due to the strong liquidity in the local market; however, loan growth has outpaced deposit growth over the past 18 months, driving the loan-to-deposit ratio to 94.5% as of June 2016 (2013-2015 90.9% average). This ratio still compares positively to national peers and in line with respect to regional peers. Fitch's view of BG's creditworthiness is tempered by the heightened competition it faces and the lack of a lender of last resort. High levels of financial inclusion in the country, the bank's already strong market position, expected lower growth of the GDP and competitive market conditions continue to challenge BG, which expects to continue seeking opportunities to grow without any relevant deterioration in its asset quality and capitalization metrics. Although the stability of its deposits was recently tested due to the reputational events related to some Panamanian financial institutions, Fitch does not rule out some additional pressures from international funders to strengthen regulatory requirements and supervision. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's SR and SRF reflect Panama's longstanding dollarized economy and lack of a lender of last resort. Banco Nacional de Panama, the largest state-controlled bank, could only provide temporary liquidity loans. In Fitch's opinion, external support for BG, while possible, cannot be relied upon. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT BG is currently rated one notch above Panama's sovereign rating; hence, Fitch considers that the upside potential for BG's VR and IDRs is limited. In turn, these ratings could be negatively affected if asset quality deteriorates materially (impaired loans above 2.5% and/or reserve coverage below 100%), performance weakens resulting in an operating ROAA-to-RWA below 1.5%, and/or capitalization worsens to a FCC ratio below 12%. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch does not see upside potential in these ratings over the foreseeable future. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Veronica Chau Senior Director +52 81 83 99 91 69 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Contact: Primary Analyst Veronica Chau Senior Director +52 81 83 99 91 69 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Secondary Analyst Rolando Martinez Director +503-2516-6610 Committee Chairperson Theresa Paiz Senior Director + 212-908-0534 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 