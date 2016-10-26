(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN/MOSCOW, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Russia-based vodka producer PAO Synergy's (Synergy) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDRs at 'B+' and the National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(rus)'. A full list of rating actions is shown at the end of this commentary. The revision of the Outlook reflects our expectation that the improvements in the company's operating performance in 1H16 should be sustainable and lead to a strengthening in its credit metrics, in turn ensuring larger headroom under the 'B+' rating. The ratings are underpinned by Synergy's leading position in the Russian alcoholic beverages market, which is supported by a portfolio of national and regional brands as well as a more developed distribution platform and larger scale of operations than most competitors. The ratings are also supported by our expectations that Synergy's leverage will remain conservative, balancing its weak coverage metrics and lower profit margins than industry peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS Clampdown on Illegal Market The performance of duty-paying vodka producers in Russia, including Synergy, was hit in 2015 by a stiffening of competition from illegal vodka producers, which benefited from consumers shifting to cheap vodkas priced at the minimum allowed level. However, at the beginning of 2016 the government took further action against illegal production, which led to a sharp contraction in sales of illegally produced spirits. As a result, Synergy's sales volumes went up by 18% yoy in 9M16 and even exceeded its results for 9M14. Rebound in Illegal Production Unlikely We do not believe a revival in illegal production is likely as government measures were tough and some of them are yet to deliver results. We therefore project growth in Synergy's sales volumes at 18% and 8% in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Our projections also factor in the weakness of one of Synergy's major competitors Roust, which should enable Synergy to increase its sales more than the market in 2016-2017. Recovery in EBITDA Synergy's EBITDA grew by 42% in 1H16 after two years of declines on the back of higher sales volumes and reduced selling and administrative expenses as a proportion of revenues. Assuming further volume growth and selling price increases slightly below CPI, we project an EBITDA of RUB3.7bn in 2016 (2015: RUB2.5bn) with a moderate further improvement in 2017. Trade Laws Profit Neutral We do not assume any favourable impact on Synergy's profits from trade law amendments introduced in July 2016, which capped the amount of discounts, bonuses and other fees that suppliers may pay to a retailer. Due to the strong and growing bargaining power of major modern retail chains in Russia, we conservatively expect any lower fees to be balanced by lower selling prices. Moderate Leverage We project Synergy's FFO adjusted leverage at around 3.5x over 2016-2019 (2015: 3.6x), which is commensurate with the 'BBB' median for alcoholic beverages companies. Synergy's conservative leverage compensates for its relatively weak FFO fixed charge coverage and profit margins compared with international peers. We project FFO fixed charge cover to remain below the 'B' rating category median of 2.0x in 2016-2019, despite improved profit generation and gradually decreasing borrowing costs in Russia. This is due to our expectation that as Synergy's production volumes grow, the company will pay more fees for bank guarantees needed to obtain excise stamps. Moderate Diversification Synergy's product diversification has been gradually improving over the past five years, though it remains heavily exposed to the Russian vodka market. The production of brandy and "infusions" and imports of alcoholic beverages altogether accounted for 33% of its alcohol segment revenues in 1H16 against 21% in 2012. We expect however further scope for product diversification will now be limited to the expansion of own production of brown spirits. These projections do not assume any new contracts for distribution of third-party brands. Sales Mix Change Weighs on Margins The increase in the contribution of imported spirits to total sales is diluting Synergy's EBITDA margin. We do not expect any recovery in its margin to the mid-teen levels of 2011-2013, but we view this strategy which leverages Synergy's distribution platform as beneficial in terms of enhancing the company's market position, top-line growth and business diversification. Average Recovery Prospects Fitch considers Synergy's two rouble bond issues (RUB4bn in total) structurally subordinated to the rest of the group's debt as bonds are issued by the holding company and not guaranteed by operating companies. However, average recoveries in case of default are supported by Fitch's going-concern valuation approach. As a result, the rating Fitch has assigned to the rouble bonds is in line with Synergy's IDR of 'B+'. DERIVATION SUMMARY Synergy has smaller scale and narrower geographic and product diversification than international spirits producers, which translates into lower profitability. At the same time, the 'B+' rating is supported by the company's leading market position in Russia, strong brand portfolio and conservative capital structure. The operating environment in Russia contributes to a lower rating for Synergy relative to global peers, in line with our criteria. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Excise duties stable in 2016 and increasing to RUB523 (+5% yoy) per litre of ethanol in 2017; no increases thereafter, as per the Russian tax code. - 18% and 8% growth in sales volumes of own spirits in 2016 and 2017 respectively; stable in 2018-2019. - Around 30% increase in revenues from distribution of imported brands in 2016; stable thereafter. - Annual net selling price increases slightly below CPI. - Reduction in marketing and distribution fees to retailers offset by respective decrease in selling prices in 2017, causing no impact on EBITDA. - EBITDA margin improving to 10.0% in 2016 (2015: 8.2%) and 10.3% in 2017 but gradually decreasing below 10% by 2019. - Around RUB3.5bn outflow under working capital in 2016; improvement in working capital turnover in 2017 due to trade law amendments. - No dividends or share buybacks. - Capex at around RUB1bn per year. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to a Positive Rating Action An upgrade is unlikely in the coming two years, given the company's geographic concentration on one competitive market and its small size compared with larger industry peers. However, it could be considered should this change, and subject to:

Increasing diversification towards a higher share of non-vodka products and/or growing share of exports in its profits;

FCF turning and remaining positive, with EBITDAR margin of around 15%;

FFO-adjusted leverage below 3x and FFO fixed charge coverage above 2x on a sustained basis;

An enhanced liquidity profile, including a smaller proportion of short-term debt and a stronger liquidity buffer derived from cash balances and committed bank facilities. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to a Negative Rating Action

Deterioration in FFO-adjusted leverage sustainably above 4.0x and of FFO fixed charge coverage ratio below 1.5x.

Persistently negative free cash flow (FCF) not mitigated by asset disposal or equity injections.

Contraction of EBITDAR margin sustainably to below 10%.

Regulatory changes or rebound in illegal production in the Russian spirits sector that may put more pressure on the company's sales and profitability. LIQUIDITY Weak Liquidity: As at 23 September 2016 Synergy's cash balances of RUB1.1bn and committed undrawn credit lines were insufficient to cover short-term debt of RUB5.1bn and expected negative free cash flow. However, the company has a record of debt refinancing, which it maintained in the difficult trading environment in 2015, and it has good access to the Russian bond market, as evidenced by issuance in 2015 and 2016. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. - Long-Term Local-Currency L IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. - Local-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B+'/RR4. - Local-currency senior unsecured rating of rouble bond issued in May 2016 (4B02-05-55052-E) assigned at 'B+'/RR4. Contact: Principal Analyst Anna Zhdanova, CFA Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Supervisory Analyst Tatiana Bobrovskaya Associate Director +7 495 956 5569 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chairperson Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013763 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001