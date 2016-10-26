(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN/MOSCOW, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the Outlook on
Russia-based vodka producer PAO Synergy's (Synergy) Long-Term
Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Stable from
Negative and
affirmed the IDRs at 'B+' and the National Long-Term Rating at
'A-(rus)'. A full
list of rating actions is shown at the end of this commentary.
The revision of the Outlook reflects our expectation that the
improvements in
the company's operating performance in 1H16 should be
sustainable and lead to a
strengthening in its credit metrics, in turn ensuring larger
headroom under the
'B+' rating.
The ratings are underpinned by Synergy's leading position in the
Russian
alcoholic beverages market, which is supported by a portfolio of
national and
regional brands as well as a more developed distribution
platform and larger
scale of operations than most competitors. The ratings are also
supported by our
expectations that Synergy's leverage will remain conservative,
balancing its
weak coverage metrics and lower profit margins than industry
peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Clampdown on Illegal Market
The performance of duty-paying vodka producers in Russia,
including Synergy, was
hit in 2015 by a stiffening of competition from illegal vodka
producers, which
benefited from consumers shifting to cheap vodkas priced at the
minimum allowed
level. However, at the beginning of 2016 the government took
further action
against illegal production, which led to a sharp contraction in
sales of
illegally produced spirits. As a result, Synergy's sales volumes
went up by 18%
yoy in 9M16 and even exceeded its results for 9M14.
Rebound in Illegal Production Unlikely
We do not believe a revival in illegal production is likely as
government
measures were tough and some of them are yet to deliver results.
We therefore
project growth in Synergy's sales volumes at 18% and 8% in 2016
and 2017,
respectively. Our projections also factor in the weakness of one
of Synergy's
major competitors Roust, which should enable Synergy to increase
its sales more
than the market in 2016-2017.
Recovery in EBITDA
Synergy's EBITDA grew by 42% in 1H16 after two years of declines
on the back of
higher sales volumes and reduced selling and administrative
expenses as a
proportion of revenues. Assuming further volume growth and
selling price
increases slightly below CPI, we project an EBITDA of RUB3.7bn
in 2016 (2015:
RUB2.5bn) with a moderate further improvement in 2017.
Trade Laws Profit Neutral
We do not assume any favourable impact on Synergy's profits from
trade law
amendments introduced in July 2016, which capped the amount of
discounts,
bonuses and other fees that suppliers may pay to a retailer. Due
to the strong
and growing bargaining power of major modern retail chains in
Russia, we
conservatively expect any lower fees to be balanced by lower
selling prices.
Moderate Leverage
We project Synergy's FFO adjusted leverage at around 3.5x over
2016-2019 (2015:
3.6x), which is commensurate with the 'BBB' median for alcoholic
beverages
companies. Synergy's conservative leverage compensates for its
relatively weak
FFO fixed charge coverage and profit margins compared with
international peers.
We project FFO fixed charge cover to remain below the 'B' rating
category median
of 2.0x in 2016-2019, despite improved profit generation and
gradually
decreasing borrowing costs in Russia. This is due to our
expectation that as
Synergy's production volumes grow, the company will pay more
fees for bank
guarantees needed to obtain excise stamps.
Moderate Diversification
Synergy's product diversification has been gradually improving
over the past
five years, though it remains heavily exposed to the Russian
vodka market. The
production of brandy and "infusions" and imports of alcoholic
beverages
altogether accounted for 33% of its alcohol segment revenues in
1H16 against 21%
in 2012. We expect however further scope for product
diversification will now be
limited to the expansion of own production of brown spirits.
These projections
do not assume any new contracts for distribution of third-party
brands.
Sales Mix Change Weighs on Margins
The increase in the contribution of imported spirits to total
sales is diluting
Synergy's EBITDA margin. We do not expect any recovery in its
margin to the
mid-teen levels of 2011-2013, but we view this strategy which
leverages
Synergy's distribution platform as beneficial in terms of
enhancing the
company's market position, top-line growth and business
diversification.
Average Recovery Prospects
Fitch considers Synergy's two rouble bond issues (RUB4bn in
total) structurally
subordinated to the rest of the group's debt as bonds are issued
by the holding
company and not guaranteed by operating companies. However,
average recoveries
in case of default are supported by Fitch's going-concern
valuation approach. As
a result, the rating Fitch has assigned to the rouble bonds is
in line with
Synergy's IDR of 'B+'.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Synergy has smaller scale and narrower geographic and product
diversification
than international spirits producers, which translates into
lower profitability.
At the same time, the 'B+' rating is supported by the company's
leading market
position in Russia, strong brand portfolio and conservative
capital structure.
The operating environment in Russia contributes to a lower
rating for Synergy
relative to global peers, in line with our criteria.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Excise duties stable in 2016 and increasing to RUB523 (+5%
yoy) per litre of
ethanol in 2017; no increases thereafter, as per the Russian tax
code.
- 18% and 8% growth in sales volumes of own spirits in 2016 and
2017
respectively; stable in 2018-2019.
- Around 30% increase in revenues from distribution of imported
brands in 2016;
stable thereafter.
- Annual net selling price increases slightly below CPI.
- Reduction in marketing and distribution fees to retailers
offset by respective
decrease in selling prices in 2017, causing no impact on EBITDA.
- EBITDA margin improving to 10.0% in 2016 (2015: 8.2%) and
10.3% in 2017 but
gradually decreasing below 10% by 2019.
- Around RUB3.5bn outflow under working capital in 2016;
improvement in working
capital turnover in 2017 due to trade law amendments.
- No dividends or share buybacks.
- Capex at around RUB1bn per year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to a Positive
Rating Action
An upgrade is unlikely in the coming two years, given the
company's geographic
concentration on one competitive market and its small size
compared with larger
industry peers. However, it could be considered should this
change, and subject
to:
Increasing diversification towards a higher share of
non-vodka products and/or
growing share of exports in its profits;
FCF turning and remaining positive, with EBITDAR margin of
around 15%;
FFO-adjusted leverage below 3x and FFO fixed charge coverage
above 2x on a
sustained basis;
An enhanced liquidity profile, including a smaller
proportion of short-term
debt and a stronger liquidity buffer derived from cash balances
and committed
bank facilities.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to a Negative
Rating Action
Deterioration in FFO-adjusted leverage sustainably above
4.0x and of FFO fixed
charge coverage ratio below 1.5x.
Persistently negative free cash flow (FCF) not mitigated by
asset disposal or
equity injections.
Contraction of EBITDAR margin sustainably to below 10%.
Regulatory changes or rebound in illegal production in the
Russian spirits
sector that may put more pressure on the company's sales and
profitability.
LIQUIDITY
Weak Liquidity: As at 23 September 2016 Synergy's cash balances
of RUB1.1bn and
committed undrawn credit lines were insufficient to cover
short-term debt of
RUB5.1bn and expected negative free cash flow. However, the
company has a
record of debt refinancing, which it maintained in the difficult
trading
environment in 2015, and it has good access to the Russian bond
market, as
evidenced by issuance in 2015 and 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook is
revised to Stable
from Negative.
- Long-Term Local-Currency L IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook is
revised to Stable
from Negative.
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook is
revised to Stable
from Negative.
- Local-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at
'B+'/RR4.
- Local-currency senior unsecured rating of rouble bond
issued in May 2016
(4B02-05-55052-E) assigned at 'B+'/RR4.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Zhdanova, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Supervisory Analyst
Tatiana Bobrovskaya
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5569
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013763
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
