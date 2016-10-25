(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) at
'BBB+' following the
announcement that it will acquire Merchants Bancshares Inc.
(MBVT). CBU's Rating
Outlook remains Stable. A complete list of rating actions
follows at the end of
this release. Fitch affirmed CBU's IDRs and Stable Outlook on
Sept. 16, 2016.
The transaction is valued at $304 million financed by 70% stock
and 30% cash.
The deal represents a price-to-tangible book value of 2.0x for
MBVT. The deal
will be accretive to CBU's earnings in 2018 and synergies from
the transaction
are expected to fully absorb the costs CBU will incur by
crossing over $10
billion in assets. The transaction is expected to close in the
second quarter of
2017 (2Q17), subject to regulatory approvals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that
the MBVT
transaction represents limited credit risk, manageable
integration, a logical
strategic fit, and reasonable cost savings estimates. Execution
risks are viewed
as modest given CBU's successful track record of integrating
transactions and
MBVT's history of strong asset quality performance. CBU's
capital position will
decline, though Fitch views this in the context of the
additional geographic and
loan portfolio diversification the transaction brings. CBU's
estimated pro-forma
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio will decline to 9.2% from 10.4% at 3Q16.
Its pro-forma
estimated Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.6% and loan-to-deposit
ratio of 74.9% will
remain ahead of its peer group average.
In Fitch's view, the transaction presents a good opportunity for
CBU to expand
its business into a similar, contiguous market to its existing
footprint while
obtaining a solid #3 market share of 11% in Vermont. MBVT's loan
portfolio is
more commercially oriented than CBU's portfolio, and the
combination will
increase CBU's commercial loan mix to 37% from 29%. Fitch views
the added
geographic and loan portfolio diversification positively.
Previously, Fitch had stated that 150 basis points (bps) of
tangible capital
reduction could lead to negative ratings momentum, which is
close to the
pro-forma estimates in this transaction. Fitch believes the
benefits from
prudent diversification in the geographic footprint and loan
portfolio by
acquiring a bank with a solid asset quality track record help
offset the capital
reduction from a ratings perspective.
Fitch believes the projected cost saves of 23% are reasonable
given back-office
and technological overlap between the entities. Fitch expects
these costs saves
will offset the limits on interchange revenue and costs
associated with
Dodd-Frank annual stress testing that come with crossing $10
billion in assets.
The pricing of the transaction is relatively in-line with other
recently
announced bank deals of similar size.
Fitch expects the combined entity's risk appetite and asset
quality performance
will remain in line with CBU's current rating. Similar to CBU,
MBVT's net
charge-offs (NCOs) were quite stable through the previous credit
cycle, with
NCOs peaking in 2009 at 19bps of average loans. CBU will be a
taking a $13
million (or 1%) credit mark on MBVT's book, which appears
appropriate based on
the portfolio's historical performance. MBVT also has an
attractive deposit
base, with a 20bps deposit cost and 42% of deposits in
non-interest bearing.
Given the sizable non-interest bearing component and rational
deposit
competition in the Vermont market, Fitch believes MBVT's
deposits are poised to
perform well under a rising rate environment, similar to CBU's
existing deposit
base. Pro-forma estimated loan-to-deposits is 74.9% which
remains conservative
and supports CBU's rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CBU has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CBU is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs do not incorporate any support.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CBU's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of CBU is equalized with its operating company
Community Bank,
N.A., reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
Fitch believes CBU's ratings are well anchored at their current
level. The
capital reduction and execution risks associated with this
transaction limit
upside over the Outlook horizon. Over the longer term, upward
rating momentum
could occur should the bank continue to prudently expand its
geographic
footprint and/or product mix while maintaining capital at or
above the estimated
pro-forma levels.
CBU's ratings are sensitive to its ability to successfully
integrate MBVT's
franchise and achieve cost saves targeted in this transaction to
offset the
costs associated with crossing $10 billion in assets. CBU's
ratings could be
pressured if it fails to maintain earnings at above peer levels
following the
integration of MBVT. Additionally, should unexpected operational
and integration
risks arise that are material to CBU's financial performance or
if credit
quality deteriorates beyond peer averages, the rating would
likely be reviewed
for negative action.
Negative ratings pressure could develop should management pursue
another bank
acquisition before MBVT is fully integrated into CBU's franchise
or should Tier
1 Leverage fall by more than 100bps below the estimated
pro-forma level.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CBU's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SHORT- AND LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by CBU and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDR. This
means that
should a long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly
impacted.
HOLDING COMPANY
If CBU became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR from the
ratings of the operating companies.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Community Bank System, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Community Bank, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'A-';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Van Bell
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0777
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
