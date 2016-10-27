(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bracken
MidCo1 plc
(MidCo1) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with
Stable Outlook,
and its subordinated senior PIK toggle notes an expected rating
of 'B-(EXP)'.
At the same time the agency has affirmed the IDRs of Jerrold
Holdings Limited
(JHL) at 'BB-' with Stable Outlook, and the senior secured debt
rating of
subsidiary Jerrold FinCo plc at 'BB-'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The final rating of the senior PIK toggle notes is contingent on
the receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received.
JHL is a UK specialist mortgage provider, offering both retail
and commercial
loans to niche market segments under-served by mainstream
lenders. In connection
with the buyout of JHL's minority shareholders by the principal
owner, MidCo1 is
being established as a new holding company above JHL, and
issuing GBP220m of
senior PIK toggle notes as part of the finance the buyout. The
notes allow
interest to be deferred in the event that MidCo1 lacks the
necessary resources
at the time to service it, but require payment if conditions
pre-defined in the
notes documentation are satisfied.
Additional buyout funding will come from the issuance by further
new companies
above MidCo1 of GBP100m junior PIK notes and a new GBP43m
shareholder loan, the
latter partially replacing GBP60m of shareholder subordinated
debt previously
issued by JHL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
JHL - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
JHL continues to perform soundly, reporting a record pre-tax
profit of GBP90.3m
for the year to 30 June 2016. Earnings are underpinned by the
group's franchise
and pricing power in areas such as second-charge mortgages and
bridging finance,
and risk is well-remunerated via wide margins.
Funding is wholesale market-focused, but diversified within that
between two
securitisation programmes, the group's senior secured notes and
a revolving
credit facility. Within the GBP1.66bn total wholesale funding
only GBP29m
matures before August 2018. In recent periods asset growth has
been rapid, but
the impact on leverage has been contained by concurrent strong
internal capital
generation, as JHL has not paid dividends.
Fitch is of the view that MidCo1's senior PIK toggle notes will
implicitly
represent an additional obligation of JHL, as MidCo1 has no
separate financial
resources of its own with which to service them, and failure to
do so would have
considerable negative implications for JHL's creditworthiness.
Therefore Fitch
will in future consolidate the senior PIK toggle notes when
assessing JHL's
gearing, increasing the ratio of debt-to-tangible equity
(inclusive of
subordinated shareholder loan) from 2.1x per figures reported at
30 June 2016 to
4.3x if the GBP220m of additional funding is added to debt and
deducted from
tangible equity.
Conversely, Fitch will exclude the junior PIK notes when
calculating JHL's
leverage, in the light of their deeper structural and
contractual subordination,
and non-cash payment features.
The Stable Outlook on JHL's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's view
that JHL should
continue to report adequate profitability without substantially
increasing
leverage further.
JHL's implicit obligation to service the coupon on the MidCo1
senior PIK toggle
notes will require associated dividend payments by JHL in the
next five years.
However, Fitch expects implied interest coverage (JHL's net
income divided by
the senior PIK toggle notes' interest service requirement) to
remain fairly
comfortable (above 3x), and JHL not to make distributions beyond
those needed to
fund the MidCo1 senior PIK toggle notes debt service, which
should limit the
pressure on JHL's internal capital generation.
Other rating factors, notably JHL's risk appetite and
underwriting standards,
remain unaffected by the proposed transaction and continue to
support the 'BB-'
Long-Term IDR.
MIDCO1 - IDR AND SENIOR PIK TOGGLE NOTES
MidCo1's Long-Term IDR is notched off once from JHL's Long-Term
IDR, reflecting
the former's structural subordination and double leverage, which
is expected to
be close to 250%. Fitch has limited the rating differential
between the two
companies to one notch, primarily because of the sizeable
headroom within JHL's
restricted payment basket under the terms of the senior secured
notes (50% of
post-June 2013 accumulated net income, equivalent to around
GBP85m at end-June
2016).
The notching between MidCo1's IDR and the rating of the senior
PIK toggle notes
themselves reflects Fitch's view of the likely recoveries in the
event of MidCo1
defaulting. While sensitive to a number of assumptions, this
scenario would only
be likely to occur in a situation where JHL is also in much
weakened financial
condition, as otherwise its upstreaming of dividends for MidCo1
debt service
would have been maintained. The subordinated rank of the senior
PIK toggle notes
would then place their holders in a weaker position than JHL's
senior secured
creditors for available recoveries from the group's assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
JHL - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Near-term upside for JHL's ratings is limited by the additional
debt now being
taken on at MidCo1, which diminishes rating headroom. A
significant further
increase in leverage, or worsening profitability, for instance
due to a
deteriorating operating environment adversely affecting asset
quality, could
lead to a downgrade.
MIDCO1 - IDR AND SENIOR PIK TOGGLE NOTES
MidCo1's Long-Term IDR is primarily sensitive to changes to
JHL's Long-Term IDR.
Equalisation of the IDRs is unlikely in view of MidCo1's
structural
subordination, but a weakening of implied interest coverage
within MidCo1, for
instance as a result of diminishing net income at JHL or any
other restrictions
on JHL's dividend upstream capacity, could widen their notching
and so be
negative for MidCo1's Long-Term IDR.
The rating of the senior PIK toggle notes is sensitive primarily
to changes to
MidCo1's IDR, from which it is notched, as well as to Fitch's
assumptions
regarding recoveries in a default scenario. Lower asset
encumbrance by senior
secured creditors could lead to higher recovery assumptions and
therefore
narrower notching from MidCo1's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bracken MidCo1 plc
Long-Term IDR assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Senior PIK toggle notes rating assigned at 'B-(EXP)'/Recovery
Rating 'RR6'
Jerrold Holdings Ltd
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Jerrold FinCo Plc
Senior secured debt rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013846
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
