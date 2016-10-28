(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/SYDNEY, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Hamilton City
Council's (Hamilton) Long- and Short-Term Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
At the same time,
Fitch has affirmed the long-term local-currency senior secured
rating of
Hamilton's outstanding notes at 'AA-'.
The rating affirmations reflect the strong institutional
framework for local and
regional councils in New Zealand, the strong economic
environment as well as
Hamilton's solid management and administration, robust fiscal
performance and
weaker debt metrics. Debt metrics have improved but remain
weaker than for other
highly rated international peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Zealand's strong institutional framework is an important
positive rating
factor. It includes transparent reporting and financial
disclosure, strong
controls and supervision, a high level of own-source revenues
(mainly rates) and
limited responsibilities, mainly for water and road
infrastructure.
Hamilton's management and governance are supported by clear
policy guidelines
and a rigorous planning process that includes 10-year long-term
plans and
30-year infrastructure plans. These are updated every three
years. Management
organisation and the operating structure support a
well-articulated and clear
strategy that has successfully generated efficiencies throughout
the council's
operations.
Fitch calculated a current margin of 19.9% in the financial year
ending June
2016 (FY16) and a four-year average margin of 19.8%, well above
that of
international peers. Strong financial management supports
Hamilton in meeting
financial forecasts, as outlined in its 10-year plan. Fitch
calculates current
margins above 20% over the four years to FYE20 based on these
forecasts.
Hamilton is a fast growing, diversified services-led economy,
underpinned by
large government activity in science, education and health. Its
other main
economic sectors include manufacturing, construction, logistics,
agri-tech, IT
and technology. The city is also a key service hub in a large
agricultural
(mainly dairy) region. Hamilton's population rose 2.5%, to
around 157,000
people, in 2015 and its GDP increased 3.7% to NZD7.7bn in FY16.
Hamilton's
unemployment rate of 6.6% at FYE16 was higher than the national
5.1%, but it is
home to around 40,000 tertiary students who skew the
unemployment rate upwards.
Hamilton's debt/current revenue ratio is high relative to that
of international
peers, but is supported by the council's financial flexibility,
including
predictable revenues and access to funding from the New Zealand
Local Government
Funding Authority. Debt ratios are improving due to better
fiscal performance
that targets ongoing surpluses and asset sales, and a net
debt/revenue limit of
200% across the long-term plan to 2025. Fitch calculated a
debt/current revenue
ratio of 178% at FYE16, down from 202% at FYE15.
Economic growth has been stronger than Hamilton expected,
resulting in the city
bringing forward capex outlined in its 10-year plan. Fitch
believes this will
probably result in Hamilton maintaining debt ratios high
relative to peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Hamilton's ratings could come under pressure if its budgetary
performance
deteriorates significantly and unexpectedly, with current
margins dropping to
below 12%. Reduced fiscal flexibility, most probably from a
deteriorating
economic environment, could lower revenue growth, strand new
infrastructure and
leave debt ratios above those of peers.
Positive rating action would require Hamilton to generate
sustained high current
margins exceeding 25% and have a debt/current revenue ratio
below 200%. Due to
Hamilton's high debt, it would need to demonstrate a sustained
outperformance
relative to less leveraged peers.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+62 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Summary of Data Adjustments - The financial data used in Fitch's
calculations is
taken from Hamilton's annual reports. We have made the following
adjustments to
the reported numbers; depreciation and impairment of property,
plant and
equipment is excluded from expense figures. Cash-flow figures
for the purchase
property, plant and equipment and intangible assets are included
in expenses.
Cash-flow figures from the sale of property, plant and equipment
are included in
revenues.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
