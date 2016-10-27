(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Alfa Bond Issuance plc's (ABI) upcoming issue of perpetual additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes an expected long-term rating of 'B(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. ABI, an Irish SPV issuing the notes will be on-lending the proceeds in form of a perpetual subordinated loan to Russian JSC Alfa-Bank (Alfa, BB+/Negative/bb+). KEY RATING DRIVERS The planned notes should qualify as AT1 instrument in regulatory accounts due to a full coupon omission option at Alfa's discretion and full or partial write-down in case of either Alfa's core equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio falling below 5.125% (versus 4.5% generally required minimum) or the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) approving a plan for the participation of the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) in bankruptcy prevention measures in respect of the bank (Fitch believes the latter is possible as soon as a bank breaches any of its mandatory capital ratios or certain other liquidity and capital requirements). Alfa's AT1 perpetual notes are rated four notches lower than the bank's 'bb+' Viability Rating (VR), the maximum rating under Fitch's Global Bank Criteria that can be assigned to deeply subordinated notes with fully discretionary coupon omission issued by banks with a VR anchor of 'bb+'. The notching comprises (i) two notches for higher loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors and (ii) a further two notches for non-performance risk, as Alfa has an option to cancel at its discretion the coupon payments. The latter is more likely if the capital ratios fall in the capital buffer zone, although this risk is somewhat mitigated by Alfa's stable financial profile and general policy of maintaining decent headroom (about 150bps-200bps) over minimum capital ratios. The notes will have no established redemption date; however, Alfa will have an option (subject to CBR approval) to repay the notes at the first coupon reset date (2021) and quarterly at each future coupon date payment afterwards. Alfa's regulatory CET1 and Tier 1 ratios were both at 8.1% at end-8M16, but will decrease by about 30bps-40bps as a result of the consolidation of the rehabilitated Bank Baltyiskiy planned for 4Q16-1H17. The required minimums including applicable buffers (capital conservation buffer of 0.625% and 0.15% systemic importance buffer) are currently, respectively, 5.3% and 6.8%. The buffers are being gradually phased in until 2019 when they should reach 2.5% and 1%, resulting in fully loaded minimum requirements of, respectively, 8% and 9.5%. RATING SENSITIVITIES The issue rating is primarily sensitive to a downgrade of Alfa's VR. If the VR is downgraded to 'bb', the notes will also be downgraded by one notch. The rating would also be downgraded if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the bank's VR or if the instrument becomes non-performing, i.e. if the bank cancels any coupon payment or at least partially writes off the principal. In that case the issue will be downgraded based on Fitch's expectations about the form and duration of non-performance. However, if Alfa's VR is upgraded to 'bbb-' (unlikely in the medium term as we expect to keep at least one notch difference between Alfa and the Russian sovereign rating, which is currently 'BBB-'), Fitch will likely increase the notching between the notes' rating and Alfa's VR and affirm the notes at 'B', as this is the maximum rating under Fitch's Global Bank Criteria that can be assigned to deeply subordinated notes with fully discretionary coupon omission issued by banks with a VR anchor of 'bbb-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya Str, 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Anton Lopatin Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson Olga Ignatieva Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. 