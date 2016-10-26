(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to Verizon
Communications Inc.'s (Verizon; NYSE: VZ) multi-tranche offering
of Euro and
Sterling senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used for
general corporate
purposes, including the acquisitions of Fleetmatics Group PLC
and XO Holdings'
wireline assets as well as for the potential repayment of debt,
depending on
market conditions. Verizon's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) is 'A-' and
the Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Competitive Position: The ratings are supported by Verizon
Wireless's (VZW)
strong competitive position, as evidenced through industry-low
churn rates, high
margins and the extensive coverage of approximately 98% of the
U.S. population
with its 4G LTE network. These factors are balanced against
moderately high
leverage for the rating, which stems from the February 2014
acquisition of the
remaining 45% stake in VZW.
Core Telecom Leverage: At Sept. 30, 2016, core telecom leverage
was 2.4x and
total adjusted debt/EBITDAR was 2.9x. Including the Yahoo
acquisition and other
pending acquisitions, Fitch expects Verizon's core telecom
leverage to decline
to approximately 2.2x by 2017 while total adjusted debt/EBITDAR
is expected to
approximate 2.8x. Core telecom leverage excludes securitizations
(both
off-balance-sheet and public/144A and on-balance-sheet
asset-backed
securitizations). Securitizations are included in total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR
measures.
Pending Acquisitions: In July 2016, Verizon announced a
definitive agreement
with Yahoo! Inc. (Yahoo) whereby it will acquire the
subsidiaries holding
Yahoo's operating businesses for approximately $4.83 billion in
a cash
transaction (subject to closing adjustments). In September 2016,
Yahoo disclosed
that a copy of certain information related to approximately 500
million user
accounts was stolen; this could have a material adverse effect
on the
transaction and Verizon is evaluating the impact of the event on
the
transaction. The transaction is expected to close in early 2017,
following
customary approvals including approvals by regulators and
Yahoo's shareholders.
Verizon's acquisition of XO Communications' (XO) fiber network
business for
approximately $1.8 billion is expected to close by the end of
the first quarter
of 2017 (1Q17). In August 2016, the acquisition of telematics
provider
Fleetmatics for $2.4 billion was announced, and the transaction
is expected to
close by the end of 2016.
Wireline Asset Sale: In April 2016, Verizon completed the sale
of its wireline
operations in California, Texas and Florida to Frontier
Communications Corp.
(Frontier) for pre-tax proceeds of $10.5 billion. Approximately
$600 million of
debt transferred with the subsidiaries. In April 2016, Verizon
used the $10.5
billion in pre-tax proceeds and cash on hand to tender for and
redeem early
$10.7 billion in existing debt.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes Verizon's EBITDA grows below 1% in 2016 over
2015. Fitch expects
midsingle digit EBITDA growth in 2017, based on organic revenue
growth slightly
below Fitch's expectations for domestic GDP growth plus the
effect of
acquisitions.
--Debt reduction in the core business, combined with EBITDA
growth, is expected
to reduce core telecom leverage to the low 2x range by
2017/2018.
--VZW will continue to generate strong free cash flow (FCF) on
an operational
basis. VZW's simple FCF (EBITDA less capital spending) for the
latest 12 months
(LTM) ended Sept. 30, 2016, was approximately $28.5 billion.
--In 2016, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to be at
the low end of
company guidance of $17.2 billion to $17.7 billion. Investment
in the wireless
network continues to be an area of emphasis due to the strong
demand for 4G LTE
capacity for rapidly growing data services.
--Fitch has included modest spending on spectrum in the FCC's
600 MHz TV
broadcast auction, currently underway. Spectrum spending
approaching or
exceeding levels spent in the AWS-3 auction will be an
event-driven
consideration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Fitch believes a positive rating action
is unlikely in
the foreseeable future, given current levels of leverage.
Negative Rating Action: Fitch may take a negative rating action
if operating
performance causes deleveraging to take place at a materially
slower-than-anticipated pace, either alone or in combination
with material
debt-financed acquisitions. Discretionary management moves that
cause leverage
to rise above 2.5x, such as another material acquisition or
stock repurchases,
could lead to a negative action in the absence of a strong
commitment to
deleverage.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity Profile: Verizon's liquidity is supported by
its reported
consolidated cash balances, which were $6.4 billion at Sept. 30,
2016, and by
its undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF).
In 3Q16, Verizon amended its RCF, increasing its availability to
$9 billion from
$8 billion and extending its maturity to September 2020 from
July 2018. Fitch
expects Verizon to maintain aggregate commercial paper (CP)
balances within a
level fully backed by the RCF. The credit facility has no
ratings triggers or
other restrictive financial covenants, such as leverage or
interest coverage
tests.
Verizon's cash from operations in 2016 will be negatively
affected by certain
items. The company will incur higher cash taxes on a
business-as-usual basis as
the cash tax rate moves toward the effective tax rate and by the
cash tax
payment arising from the gain on sale of the wireline assets to
Frontier.
Additionally, wireless handset financing under the equipment
installment
programs will pressure cash from operations, as the public
securitizations
funding handset sales beginning in the third quarter of 2016
will be recorded in
cash from financing activities. This is a change in presentation
from the
private securitizations undertaken in 2015 and 1Q16, which were
recorded in
operating activities. Further, cash from operations in 2015 was
also boosted on
a non-recurring basis by the portion of the tower sale proceeds
(approximately
$2.4 billion) recorded in operating activities.
Debt Maturities: On a consolidated basis, as of Sept. 30, 2016,
Verizon and its
subsidiaries had no material maturities remaining in 2016, and
expected debt
maturities of approximately $3.8 billion in 2017.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 26, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Securitized equipment installment receivables are not included
in core telecom
leverage and are included in off-balanced sheet debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
