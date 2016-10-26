(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 26 (Fitch) Capital One Financial Corporation's
(COF) third
quarter 2016 (3Q16) earnings were good and showed evidence of
continued growth
in the company's domestic credit card business and auto loan
business, according
to Fitch Ratings.
COF's overall return on average assets (ROAA) was 1.18% in 3Q16,
up from 1.13%
in the sequential quarter, but down 1.43% in the year-ago
quarter. The
year-over-year decline is primarily due to higher provision
expense related to
continued growth of the credit card portfolio as well as some
problem assets in
the company's energy portfolio and taxi medallion portfolio as
well as $63
million of costs related to a build in the U.K. Payment
Protection Insurance
customer refund reserve.
The company's return on average equity (ROE) was 8.59% in 3Q16
up from 7.64% in
the sequential quarter, but down from 9.54% in the year-ago
quarter for the same
reasons noted above. Overall revenue growth, while improved,
remains challenging
amid strong competition for card, auto, and commercial loans.
COF's balance sheet has continued to expand, growing 1.7% from
the sequential
quarter and 10% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year
growth is due to
both the GE Healthcare acquisition which closed at the end of
2015 as well as
the previously noted growth in the company's large domestic
credit card
portfolio, which expanded 3% relative to the sequential quarter
and 11% relative
to the year-ago quarter.
Fitch believes this growth in the card portfolio is due to COF's
continued
efforts in marketing both its QuickSilver and Venture cards,
both of which have
comparatively good rewards programs. The cost of these rewards
programs have
partially offset some of the benefits to earnings from the
growth noted above.
COF's deposit portfolio has grown more modestly, expanding 2%
from the
sequential quarter and 6% from the year-ago quarter to $226
million as of 3Q16.
Given that loans grew faster than deposits the company's
loan-to-deposit ratio
remained elevated at approximately 106% as of 3Q16. COF
primarily used
securitizations and modest increases in wholesale borrowing to
fund the loan
growth.
Given the growth in the loan portfolio, particularly as it
relates to
comparatively higher yielding credit card receivables, the
company's net
interest income grew 4% from the sequential quarter and 11% from
the year-ago
quarter. Similarly the company's net interest margin (NIM)
ticked up to a strong
6.79% in 3Q16, up from 6.73% in both the sequential and year-ago
periods.
While COF's purchase volume increased 12% year-over-year, total
non-interest
income only grew 2% from the sequential quarter and 4% from the
year-ago
quarter, as Fitch believes COF is continuing to use more of its
interchange
revenue to fund its good rewards programs noted above.
Total non-interest expenses for COF grew 2% from the sequential
quarter and 6%
from the year-ago quarter as the company continues to manage
expenses carefully
within the context of its efforts to develop digital operating
platforms and
customer interfaces. Relative to both the sequential and
year-ago quarters, COF
did deliver positive operating leverage and the company's
efficiency ratio
ticked down to 52.02% in 3Q16.
As noted provision expense increased significantly increased
relative to the
year-ago quarter due to the acquisition of the GE Healthcare
portfolio, growth
in credit card and auto loan receivables, and some
year-over-year deterioration
the energy and taxi medallion portfolios. Relative to the
sequential quarter
provision was flat as provision related to growth in the credit
card and auto
loan portfolios was offset by some moderating of the energy loan
portfolio.
COF's overall credit quality remains good, with the company's
net charge-off
(NCO) ratio ticking up modestly to 2.10% in 3Q16 which relative
to the last 10
years is still low, though Fitch would note that COF's 30 day+
delinquency ratio
is up nine basis points from the prior year period, still solid
compared to
historical averages. Additionally, this quarter's NCO ratio
compares to 2.01% in
the sequential quarter and 1.69% in the year-ago quarter.
The up-tick was due to continued seasoning and growth in the
domestic credit
card and auto loan portfolios. Fitch continues to believe credit
quality in
these portfolios is around cyclical troughs, and would expect
further reversion
in NCO ratios over a medium-term time horizon.
As noted, in the commercial portfolio both the energy and taxi
medallion
portfolios remain problematic. Given the rise in energy prices
over the last
several months, there has been some moderating of the
deteriorating trends in
the energy portfolio. Total energy loans are down to $5.4
billion, or 3.98% of
the total commercial portfolio, and 1.11% of the total loan
portfolio. Given the
lower loan balances, the allowance was down sequentially by $22
million, but the
energy reserve coverage remains good at 9.18% of loans held for
investment.
COF's taxi medallion portfolio continues to see credit
deterioration amid the
proliferation of ride sharing services such as Uber and Lyft.
However, the
exposure remains modest at 1.16% of commercial loans and 0.32%
of total loans.
The allowance for this portfolio is $111mn as of 3Q16,
representing reserve
coverage of 14.32% of loans held for investment, but only 1.7%
of the total
allowance.
COF's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the
standardized
approach as of the end of 3Q16 was 10.6% relative to 10.9% at
the end of 2Q16.
The decline was attributable to some share repurchases during
the quarter as
well as the balance sheet growth noted above. Similar to last
quarter, COF noted
that standardized ratio will be the long-term capital constraint
for the
company.
