(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 26 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT)
third quarter 2016
(3Q16) earnings were satisfactory, and adversely impacted by the
closing of the
company's acquisition of General Electric's asset management
(GEAM) business,
according to Fitch Ratings.
STT's overall return on average equity (ROE) was 10.6% in 3Q16,
down 12.4% in
the sequential quarter and down from 11.3% in the year-ago
quarter. The decline
was due to higher costs associated with the closing of the GEAM
transaction
noted above.
STT's overall revenue was up 1.8% relative to the sequential
quarter and
essentially flat from the year ago quarter. Despite $65 million
of incremental
fee revenue from the GEAM transaction, overall fee revenue was
up only 1.3%
relative to the sequential quarter, and down 1.1% from the
year-ago quarter.
The year-over-year decline was due to lower trading revenue,
including lower
foreign exchange (fx) trading revenue relative to the prior year
period. Higher
asset management fees largely due to the closing GEAM
transaction were offset by
lower fx trading revenue and lower securities finance revenue
relative to the
sequential quarter, which was particularly strong for fx trading
given the
market volatility surrounding the BREXIT vote.
Higher net interest revenue (NIR) offset some of the
comparatively lower serving
fee revenue and declines in fx trading and securities finance
revenue. NIR was
up 3.1% sequentially and 4.7% year-over-year. This was due to
continued deposit
growth as well as a modestly higher net interest margin relative
to the year-ago
period.
Total deposits grew 2.9% sequentially and 6.7% year-over-year,
despite
management's continued efforts at optimizing its overall deposit
base in light
of Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (ESLR) requirements.
STT's NIM on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 1.14% at 3Q16,
unchanged from
the sequential quarter, but up 14 basis points from the year-ago
quarter.
Sequentially the higher deposit growth was offset by lower
yields on residential
mortgage backed securities given higher levels of mortgage
pre-payments during
the quarter. On a year-over-year basis, NIM benefited from the
Federal Reserve's
rate hike late last year.
Overall expenses on a stated basis were up 6.7% sequentially,
and 1.1%
year-over-year. 3Q16 expenses included $57 million of run-rate
expenses related
to GEAM and $29 million of one-time acquisition related costs
related to this
transaction. Additionally, STT incurred a modest $10 million
restructuring
charge in 3Q16 related to its cost savings initiative, Project
Beacon.
Taken together, on a stated (or GAAP) basis and therefore
inclusive of all costs
related to GEAM, STT did not achieve positive operating leverage
in 3Q16
relative to the prior or year-ago quarter. However, STT remains
focused on
Project Beacon, which over the life of the program is expected
to achieve $550
million of expense savings by the end of 2020.
In 2016, Beacon is estimated to generate $165 million in expense
savings, and in
2017 it is expected to generate an additional $125 million of
savings. This has
the potential to create positive operating leverage in the
future to the extent
that it continues to digitize more and more of STT's back and
middle office
operations.
Given the muted revenue growth noted previously, this initiative
remains a key
lever management can use to at least maintain, if not improve,
overall earnings
on a go-forward basis.
STT continues to maintain a very liquid balance sheet. The $99.8
billion
investment portfolio represents 38.9% of total assets, with
92.5% of its bonds
rated 'AAA'/'AA' and a modest duration of 2.1 years. In addition
to the
investment portfolio, STT has cash on balance sheet which
amounted to $82.5
billion at 3Q16, or 32.2% of total assets.
Given the large cash component of the balance sheet as well as
the modest
duration of the investment portfolio, STT remains very asset
sensitive. At the
same time, the company estimates that a 100 basis point upwards
shock to
interest rates would cause a mark-to-market loss of $0.8
billion, or .80%
impact, to the investment portfolio. Fitch considers this
manageable.
STT's estimated fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio on a
standardized basis was 12.0% at 3Q16 up from 11.5% at 2Q16 and
on an advanced
approach basis was 11.8% in 3Q16 up from 11.6% in 2Q16. Fitch
continues to
expect convergence between the standardized and advanced
approach CET1 ratios,
but the lower of the two in any one quarter is STT's binding
constraint.
More binding than the CET1 ratios noted above, however, is the
ESLR for STT and
its peer large processing banks. As of 3Q16, STT's SLR at the
holding company
was 6.0%, 100 basis points above the requirement, and at the
main bank
subsidiary was 6.3%, 30 basis points above the requirement.
