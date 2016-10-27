(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Principal Financial
Group, Inc.'s (PFG) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A'. Fitch has also
affirmed the 'AA-' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of
PFG's U.S.
operating subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's rating affirmations reflect PFG's strong capitalization
and stable,
balanced operating profitability, partially offset by
above-average exposure to
commercial real estate through direct mortgages, structured
mortgage securities,
and direct real estate investments.
PFG's strong capitalization is supported by the organization's
primary insurance
operating company, PLIC, which reported a risk-based capital
ratio (RBC) of 431%
at Dec. 31, 2015, up from 423% at Dec. 31, 2014. The company
targets
consolidated RBC in a range of 415% to 425%. PFG's PRISM capital
model score is
'Very Strong', which is within expectations for its current
rating category.
PFG's financial leverage was 27% at June 30, 2016, which is down
from 29% at
year-end 2015 and above Fitch's expectation of 25%. The increase
in financial
leverage was driven by a company debt issuance of $800 million
in May 2015,
which was used to primarily refinance all of the company's
outstanding preferred
stock. PFG's preferred stock had historically received full
equity credit from
Fitch. While the company's financial leverage is currently above
expectations
for its current rating category, Fitch expects leverage to
return to
approximately 25% in the near term.
Fitch expects the new fiduciary rules announced by the U.S.
Department of Labor
(DOL) in April 2016 to have a relatively modest effect on PFG's
overall sales
and profitability. While the rule will increase compliance costs
for PFG and its
peers, Fitch believes PFG's diversification in terms of
products, international
operations, and distribution will help mitigate the financial
impact on the
broader organization.
PFG's ratings benefit from above-average historical earnings
stability,
particularly in comparison to many of its peers during the
financial crisis.
Fitch believes the company's earnings stability is due in part
to PFG's business
mix, which is well diversified by product and geography. Over
the last few
years, growth in fees from assets under management has been an
offset to lower
investment income driven by persistently low interest rates. For
the first half
of 2016, PFG reported pre-tax operating earnings of $788
million, down from $851
million for the same period in 2014. The decline in operating
earnings was
driven primarily by weak first-quarter 2015 equity market
performance.
Fitch considers PFG's allocation to direct mortgages to be above
average
relative to the life insurance sector as a whole. In addition to
$11.2 billion
in direct commercial loans and
$3.9 billion in CMBS holdings as of year-end 2015, the company
also has direct
commercial real estate investments. Although these asset classes
have largely
recovered since the financial crisis, Fitch views this level of
exposure to be a
credit negative. PFG's investment portfolio continued to perform
within
expectations as the company's realized investment losses
remained at manageable
levels in 2015 and through the first nine months of 2016.
PFG, headquartered in Des Moines, IA, markets a range of
retirement savings,
investment and insurance products and services primarily in the
small- to
medium-sized business segment. The company reported consolidated
assets of $223
billion, and total shareholders' equity of $10.6 billion at June
30, 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Improved diversification of the company's sources of revenue
and earnings;
--Sustainable return on equity of 12% or higher and fixed-charge
coverage above
12x;
--Low volatility in earnings and capital over an extended period
of time;
--Financial leverage below 20%;
--A PRISM capital model score of 'Extremely Strong'.
Conversely, key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--Run-rate return on equity below 10% and a GAAP-based
fixed-charge coverage
ratio below 7x;
--A decline in the company's reported RBC ratio to a level below
375% or a PRISM
capital model score below 'Strong';
--Sustained increase in financial leverage to a level above 25%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
--IDR at 'A';
--$300 million 1.850% notes due Nov. 2017 at 'A-';
--$350 million 8.875% notes due May 2019 at 'A-';
--$300 million 3.300% notes due Sept. 2022 at 'A-';
--$300 million 3.125% notes due May 2023 at 'A-';
--$400 million 3.400% notes due May 2025 at 'A-';
--$600 million 6.050% notes due Oct. 2036 at 'A-';
--$300 million 4.625% notes due Sept. 2042 'A-';
--$300 million 4.350% notes due May 2043 at 'A-';
--$400 million 4.700% junior subordinated debentures due 2055
'BBB'.
Principal Financial Services, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1;
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Insurance subsidiaries:
Principal Life Insurance Company
Principal National Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
