(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's (Lippo, BB-/A+(idn)/Stable) USD425m
6.75% senior
unsecured notes due in 2026 a final rating of 'BB-'. The notes
are issued by
Lippo's wholly owned subsidiary Theta Capital Pte Ltd, and
guaranteed by Lippo
and its subsidiaries.
The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
the information
already received and is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 24 October
2016. The notes are rated in line with Lippo's senior unsecured
rating, as they
represent unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company.
Lippo expects to utilise the net proceeds from the issuance to
buy back its
existing USD403.3m senior unsecured 6.125%-coupon notes due in
2020, which will
push back the bulk of its debt maturities. The company's
earliest significant
debt maturity will then be in 2022, when its USD410m senior
unsecured 7%-coupon
notes fall due.
Lippo's ratings reflect our view that the slowdown in contracted
sales in 2015
and 6M16 is mostly cyclical and that the company's credit
profile remains
intact. This is supported by its strong recurring cash flows
from its leading
domestic hospital network, retail malls, asset management fees
and two
Singapore-listed REITs. Lippo also owns a land bank of around
15.5 million
square meters as of 30 June 2016, and has a strong domestic
franchise as a
leading property developer. The company cut its capex
significantly this year to
conserve liquidity. Fitch expects these factors to help Lippo
maintain its
financial profile within the parameters of its 'BB-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slower Presales, Asset Sales: Lippo sold just IDR602bn of
residential property
in 6M16 - a sharp decline from the IDR2.7trn sold in 6M15. This
was due to the
company postponing its property launches until after the
government's
tax-amnesty ruling was passed in July 2016. Lippo has since
scheduled new
launches for 4Q16 to take advantage of improving domestic
consumer sentiment.
Fitch continues to expect the company to achieve around IDR3trn
in annual
property sales in 2016 (2015: IDR3.6trn). Although we expected
Lippo to sell two
of its mature malls/hospitals worth IDR1.7trn to its
Singapore-listed REITs this
year, the company now expects to sell the second property worth
IDR900bn only in
1Q17.
Flexible Capex: Lippo has significant flexibility to defer capex
during times of
weak presales, which supports its ratings. The company has
curtailed its 2016
capex to around IDR3.3trn, which is less than half of its
initial budget. This
is because much of its capex included discretionary land banking
and
construction costs contingent on selling a minimum value of new
projects.
Improving Macroeconomic Sentiment: Domestic consumer sentiment
has been
improving since 2Q16, fuelled by lower commodity price
volatility and a more
stable exchange rate. The government's infrastructure expansion
programme also
had better traction compared with 2015 and its tax amnesty
programme, announced
in July 2016, has performed better than the government expected.
Real estate
developers, such as Lippo, stand to directly benefit from any
wealth repatriated
as part of the programme, which has to be invested in either
real estate or
government securities. We expect increased domestic declarations
of wealth to
help more consumers purchase property, which they had put on
hold following the
government's increased scrutiny around tax evasion since 2015.
Indicators of
real economic activity, such as domestic traffic volumes and
automobile sales,
are also rising; see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1010932">Fitch:
Indonesia Economic
Rebound to Spur Industrial-Land Demand, dated 29 August
2016.
Strong Recurring Cash Flows: Lippo owns a large portfolio of
assets that
generated recurring operating EBITDAR (before operating lease
rents) of
IDR2.2trn in the 12 months to end-June 2016 (LTM 2Q16). Over 60%
of these
recurring cash flows stem from one of Indonesia's largest
private hospital
networks, which Lippo owns, for which there is stable demand.
The remainder
comprises of one of Indonesia's largest retail mall franchises,
several hotels
and educational institutions as well as dividend income from its
REITs.
Recurring EBITDAR covered Lippo's consolidated interest and
operating lease
payments by 1.3x in LTM 2Q16, which underpins its ratings.
Limited Rating Headroom: Lippo's leverage stood at 48% at
end-June 2016, broadly
flat from end-June 2015 despite significantly lower contracted
sales this year.
This was supported by cash collected on presales made in prior
years, capex cuts
and a stronger Indonesian rupiah. However, Lippo's leverage is
close to the 50%
threshold beyond which the ratings may be negatively affected.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Residential contracted sales of IDR3trn in 2016
- Asset sales to REITs of IDR800bn in 2016 and IDR900bn in 1Q17.
- Capex of IDR3.3trn in 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A sustained increase in leverage to more than 50%
-A sustained weakening in the ratio of EBITDAR from recurring
sources/interest
cost and operating lease rent to below 1.2x
-Inability to pre-fund capex
Positive: A rating upgrade is not expected in the medium-term
due to Lippo's
smaller operating scale and recurring income-base compared with
higher-rated
international peers. We also expect Lippo's leverage to remain
high over the
medium-term as it executes its expansion plans.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Hasira De Silva, CFA (International Ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Bernard Kie (National Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie (International Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 24 December 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
