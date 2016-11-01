(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
New Zealand-based Southsure Assurance Ltd.'s (Southsure) Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating to Stable from Positive, and affirmed the
IFS rating at
'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Southsure's Outlook is revised to be consistent with that of its
parent,
Southland Building Society (SBS; Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating: BBB/Stable).
The affirmation of Southsure's rating reflects the operational
synergies it
receives from being part of a larger financial institution, SBS.
Fitch believes
SBS, which trades as SBS Bank, has the financial resources to
support Southsure,
if needed and that provision of insurance products by Southsure
is a core
component of SBS's group strategy. The relationship with SBS
also provides
Southsure with access to strong distribution channels and a
valuable customer
base.
The rating also incorporates Southsure's healthy financial
fundamentals.
Southsure's capital level is commensurate with its business
profile, although
the absolute capital base is modest. At 31 March 2016, its
regulatory solvency
ratio was 119% (31 March 2015: 121%). The insurer achieved a 23%
pre-tax return
on assets in the financial year ended 31 March 2016 (FY16) and
averaged 17% over
the last five years.
External risks to the franchise and operational risks, no matter
how remote,
weigh more heavily in Fitch's rating decisions for small
insurers like
Southsure. The company remains largely dependent on the group's
customer base to
sell its products, although it has strengthened non-group
distribution channels
via the sale of third-party non-life insurance policies, and its
traditional
life products through new partners. These provide greater
customer and earnings
diversity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Triggers for an upgrade: The key upgrade trigger for Southsure
would be an
upgrade in SBS's rating.
Triggers for a downgrade: Southsure's rating would be downgraded
should SBS be
downgraded or if the operational synergies it enjoys are
reduced. For example
the franchise may be negatively impacted in the unlikely event
that Southsure
became less important to the group and access to the group's
distribution
channels was restricted.
On the other hand, the company could be downgraded should its
regulatory capital
ratio fall close to 105% without detailed plans by management to
improve it, or
if its financial performance deteriorates significantly. A
breach of prudential
solvency requirements with regulatory capital ratio below 100%
would likely have
serious implications and could result in the withdrawal of the
company's
license.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+612 8256 0345
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+825 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
