(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
China-based property developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.
(CIFI) to Positive
from Stable, and affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB-'. Fitch has also affirmed CIFI's senior unsecured
rating at 'BB-'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects the increased likelihood that CIFI
can sustain
attributable contracted sales of more than CNY30bn a year from
2016, after it
repositioned its land bank to focus on cities that have strong
housing demand.
CIFI has shown financial discipline in its business expansion by
keeping
leverage below 40% and focusing on high-margin projects to
maintain EBITDA
margin above 25%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Larger Scale: Fitch estimates CIFI's attributable contracted
sales will reach
CNY30bn in 2016 and remain above that in 2017, based on its
plans for project
launches. Total contracted sales in January-September 2016 rose
139% yoy to
CNY41.3bn, with attributable sales making up about 60% of total
sales. The
increase was mainly because CIFI increased the number of
properties that were
ready for sale and the projects had higher selling prices. The
average selling
price for contracted sales in January-September 2016 rose to
CNY18,000 per
square metre (sq m) from CNY14,692/sq m in 2015. CIFI's larger
scale gives the
company a more stable sales base and greater financial
flexibility in making
land acquisitions.
Disciplined Land Acquisitions: Fitch expects CIFI to maintain
its current pace
of land acquisitions, and expects attributable land premium for
2016-2017 to be
around CNY12bn a year, or around 40% of its estimated full-year
attributable
contracted sales. This follows an expanded land acquisition
programme in 2015,
when CIFI replenished its land bank mostly with sites in Tier 1
and 2 cities,
where property demand remains robust.
CIFI has been targeting to add land in Tier 2 cities, such as
Shenyang, Suzhou,
Wuhan, Changsha and Foshan, where land and selling prices have
yet to rise as
quickly as in some top tier cities. As a result, CIFI's average
land acquisition
cost in the first nine months of 2016 was only CNY3,837/sq m
compared with
CNY6,680/sq m a year earlier. CIFI's attributable land bank of
8.7 million sq m
in gross floor area is sufficient for around four years of
development activity.
Leverage to Remain Stable: CIFI's net leverage, as measured by
net debt to
adjusted inventory with proportionate consolidation of
JV/associates, was at
33.4% at end-June 2016, compared with 38.6% at end-2015. The
improvement was
mainly driven by a lower leverage at the JV level. CIFI actively
manages JV cash
flow and collaborates with leading industry players such as
Henderson China,
Hongkong Land and Greenland. The adoption of the JV model helps
CIFI to improve
operational efficiency, lower land acquisition cost and funding
cost. Fitch
expects leverage to be stable in the next 12-18 months as CIFI
increases
participation in JV projects and keeps the current land
acquisition pace.
Healthy Margin: CIFI's EBITDA margin, excluding the effect of
acquisition
revaluation, has been consistently around 25%. Fitch expects
CIFI's EBITDA
margin to widen to 30% by 2018. This will be supported by the
increase in
average selling prices and decline in average land acquisition
cost this year.
CIFI's large portfolio of projects in Tier 1 and 2 cities, and
its shift to
offer products that appeal to upgraders rather than the mass
market have
enhanced its profit structure.
Focus on Tier 1 and 2 Cities: CIFI has a diversified presence in
the Yangtze
River Delta, Pan Bohai Rim, Central Western Region and Guangdong
Province, which
reduces its exposure to uncertainties in local policies and
local economies
while providing room to expand. More than 90% of the company's
attributable land
bank at mid-2016 was in Tier 1 and 2 cities, which means CIFI is
less exposed to
the oversupply plaguing lower-tier cities. In addition, its
projects are spread
over 17 cities, which helps to mitigate risks arising from
policy intervention
in individual cities. Nevertheless, strong and widespread
implementation of the
home-purchase restrictions by the authorities may delay CIFI's
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CIFI include:
- No aggressive land acquisitions in 2017 and 2018. All future
land acquisitions
are assumed to be 100%-owned by CIFI in forecasts
- Average land cost to rise 15% a year in 2017 and 2018 due to
limited land
supply and fierce competition for land in target cities
- Contracted sales growth in the mid-to-high single digits on an
attributable
basis in 2017 and 2018
- Adjusted EBITDA margin to improve to 30% by 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Annual contracted sales on an attributable basis rising above
CNY30bn, with a
healthy financial profile and current product mix
- Maintaining high cash flow turnover despite the JV business
model, and
consolidated contracted sales to debt sustained at over 1.2x
- EBITDA margin, excluding the effect of acquisition
revaluations, of over 25%
on a sustained basis
- Leverage, measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, sustained
below 40%
Negative: Failing to maintain the positive guidelines will lead
to the Outlook
reverting to Stable
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
USD400m 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BB-'
USD400m 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013821
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
