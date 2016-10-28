(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based monosodium
glutamate (MSG) and xanthan gum producer Fufeng Group Limited's
(Fufeng)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BB'. The
Outlook for the IDR is Stable.
The company's 'BB' rating reflects improving performance in the
amino acid
segment that is supported by industry consolidation, a more
efficient production
process, and increased contribution from other amino acid
products apart from
the core MSG product. Fitch expects Fufeng's free cash flow to
continue to be
positive and capex to remain stable, which should result in a
decline in
leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Beneficiary of Industry Consolidation: Fufeng is the largest
producer of MSG
globally and enjoys advantages, including economies of scale,
integrated
facilities and proximity to raw materials, that are difficult to
replicate. In
addition, Fufeng has been investing to improve its MSG
production process to
reduce its unit cost per tonne over the next two to three years,
which will
strengthen its competitiveness and allow for gross margin
expansion. Thus,
management expects smaller players to exit the market as it
becomes increasingly
difficult for them to offer competitive pricing while staying
profitable.
Fufeng's gross margin for the amino acid segment in 1H16 rose by
3.2pp to 19.5%
from 2015.
Higher Contribution from Other Products: Fitch expects higher
sales of amino
acid products other than the core MSG product to drive overall
sales growth and
improvement in gross margin. Non-MSG products accounted for 41%
of amino-acid
segment sales in 1H16, compared with 37% in 2015. The company
intends to
continue investing to improve the production process for
existing products and
to launch new products each year, which should help to diversify
its revenue
stream and increase gross margin.
Xanthan Gum Remains Weak: Fitch expects profitability of the
xanthan gum segment
to remain weak due to more intense competition and overall
weakness in the oil
and gas industry. Gross margin for the segment fell to 36.6% in
2015 from a peak
of 58.3% in 2013, and further deteriorated to 15.6% in 1H16.
Fitch expects
xanthan gum to contribute only 5%-6% of gross profit in the
future (2015: 20%).
Deleveraging from Higher FFO: Fitch expects Fufeng's FFO to rise
as higher sales
and increased profitability from the amino acid segment offsets
the weaker
showing in the xanthan gum segment. The company expects capex to
remain stable
at no more than CNY1.0bn annually, including investments in MSG
production
technology and new amino acid products. Fitch expects Fufeng to
remain FCF
positive from 2016 onwards after turning positive in 2015 (2015:
CNY80m). Fitch
expects FFO-adjusted net leverage to continue to decrease
gradually from 2.2x in
2015 to 2.0x in 2016 and 1.7x in 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Gross margin of 19.0%-19.6% in the MSG segment in 2016-19
- Gross margin of 16.0% in the xanthan gum segment in 2016,
gradually increasing
to 18.0% by 2017
- Capex of CNY1.0bn in 2016 and CNY800m from 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage below 1.0x on a sustained basis
- Evidence Fufeng can sustain pricing power over several years
- Sales contribution from non-MSG amino acid products of over
50% (1H16: 41%)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Sustained negative free cash flow
- MSG gross profit per tonne below CNY1,000
-Sustained loss of market share in the MSG business
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013905
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001