LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ladbrokes
Group Finance
plc's planned GBP unsecured notes an expected rating of
'BB(EXP)'. The rating is
in line with Ladbrokes plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB'. The
proposed bond issuance will rank equally with the company's
senior unsecured
debt. The final ratings of the bonds are contingent upon receipt
of final
documents conforming to the information already received by
Fitch and
confirmation of the final amount and tenor of the notes.
Following the completion of its merger with Gala Coral Group
(GCG), which we
expect will materialise in the near term, Fitch expects to
affirm Ladbrokes' IDR
at 'BB' with Stable Outlook and remove it from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
After completion of the merger with GCG, Ladbrokes IDR will be
supported by the
enlarged group's strengthened business profile, strong brand
names, its large
retail network, growing online presence offset by a limited
geographic
diversity. The merger will allow the group to maintain its
market position,
improve profitability through synergies and benefit from shared
innovation.
Constraining factors include intense competition and moderate
integration risk,
although we have confidence in the management team as they have
experience in
successfully executing M&A transactions. Regulation and taxes
also continue to
be a challenge as already reflected in the current ratings.
Other factors are
exposure to cyclicality, technological innovation and declining
over-the-counter
trends, notably in horseracing.
We expect the rating outlook to revert to Stable driven by the
improved
underlying operating performance within Ladbrokes on a
stand-alone basis, the
early signs of stabilisation in its digital division and a
continuing good
performance in Gala Coral driving consistent levels of
profitability over the
next two to three years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strengthened Business Profile
The combined Ladbrokes Coral group will be the largest gaming
operator in the
highly competitive UK market. Fitch expects that the cost
savings from the
merger will better position the group against the impact of
increased
regulations allowing for further profitable growth. We
anticipate that revenue
will reach GBP2.4bn by 2018 while the combined group's EBITDA
margin will trend
towards 19.5%, driven by a combination of cost savings and
improved operating
performance at both businesses. This is a strong level for the
'BB' rating
category relative to sector peers. However, we note the enlarged
company will
have to reinvest margin improvement into marketing and content
to remain
competitive.
Moderate Integration Risk
We view integration risk as moderate as fully reflected in the
'BB' rating
profile, which factors in our view that management's M&A
experience gives them
the necessary skills and knowledge needed to combine the similar
business
profiles of the individual businesses. The group expects to
realise all of its
synergies by 2019 something which we assess as largely
achievable. Although we
conservatively include GBP50m in our rating case forecasts of
the GBP65m of
synergies by 2019 expected by management, any meaningful
outperformance in terms
of achieved cost savings leading to a permanent profit margin
expansion will be
deemed credit positive.
Retail Remains Challenged
Fitch expects the combined group's net revenue and EBITDA in the
retail estate
(after shop disposals) to be steady over our rating horizon but
that
over-the-counter revenues will decline. Falling revenue should
be offset by
improved gross win margin, in line with the sector trend. Rising
machine game
revenue will also help to offset this, underpinned by Ladbrokes
successful
rollout of machines over the past few years. Moreover, the
enlarged group will
not be immune to the forthcoming machines triennial revie. In
our rating case,
we expect the group to be compliant with all requirements;
however any material
unexpected findings could be negative for the rating. Overall
the combined
estate will have around 3,600 shops (after disposals) and about
14,500 machines
and generate about 67% of pro forma group EBITDA at 2016
(pre-synergies).
Growth in Digital
Fitch expects the digital division to continue to grow,
underpinned by Gala's
Coral's successful track record and Ladbrokes slowly recovering
performance.
However, as competition remains intense we expect that the group
will need to
continue to invest heavily into marketing and software content
to keep its
products innovative and appealing to consumers. Ongoing
challenges will be
maintaining its competitive position and developing loyalty with
its customer
base. In our base case projections we forecast that digital as a
percentage of
group pro forma EBITDA at 2016 will be about 24% (pre-synergies)
and will be an
increasingly important contributor to future profitability.
Steady International Performance
Although Ladbrokes (post-merger) will remain highly concentrated
in UK
operations, we expect the international performance to be fairly
steady despite
challenges in certain markets. Ireland continues to recover.
However we note
that there are potential regulatory challenges in Belgium while
the Australian
market continues to evolve and is heavily competitive. Overall
contribution to
group pro forma EBITDA at 2016 will be around 10%
(pre-synergies).
Improving Credit Metrics
We expect 2016 (pro-forma) free cash flow (FCF) to be low due to
one-off
integration costs and transaction fees. FCF margin should
however improve to
about 8% of revenue at 2018 as synergies are realised. In our
rating case we
assume the dividend pay out to remain at 2015 levels. Our
forecasts show fund
from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of around 4.0x at
2017 falling to
3.3x by 2018, while FFO fixed charge cover will strengthen to
around 3.4x by
then.
The trend in credit metrics demonstrates good deleveraging
capacity trending
towards our positive guidance by 2018 in the absence of any
adverse regulatory
or tax changes, or delays in the integration process. We have
also confidence on
the group's financial discipline reflected in management's
leverage target of
2.0x Net Debt: EBITDA within 12 -18 months of completion of the
merger
(equivalent to around 3.5x Fitch's FFO adjusted net leverage).
New GBP Bonds
The bond issuance will be used to refinance debt raised to
complete the merger
transaction related to the bridge to capital markets facility
expiring in July
2018. It will be unsecured and rank pari passu in line with all
existing debt.
Under the transitional considerations within Fitch's Recovery
Ratings and
Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates, we assign
average recovery
prospects on the proposed unsecured debt instruments and align
the bond rating
at the same level as the IDR (no notching impact).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue: Top line pro forma net revenue growth of
approximately 3.5% per
annum, partly offset by the disposal of stores in 2016/17.
- EBITDA: Margin reaching 19.5% by 2018. The improvements will
be driven by
realised cost savings and synergies, as well as improvements in
the respective
digital businesses following continued top line growth in this
segment
surpassing operating expense development.
- Capex: assumed at 6% of sales in 2016 and 2017, and 5%
thereafter.
- Dividends: assumed to remain at 3p per share in the short to
medium term.
- Shop Disposals: We have included GBP53.5m of cash received net
of costs
following the disposal of 359 shops from the group to Betfred
and Stan James.
- Financing: We have assumed that the group will refinance the
bridge loan with
capital markets debt, resulting in a long-dated bullet maturity
profile, backed
up by the two revolving credit facilities. We anticipate that
the group will
redeem the 2017 bond, using the existing credit facilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Successful integration and realisation of synergies together
with an improved
business profile, stabilised underlying performance and
diversification of
revenues streams through its customer base, products and
geographies leading to:
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis
(2015: 4.5x)
- FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x on a sustained basis (2015:
2.0x)
- Positive FCF on a sustained basis (2015: 1.5% FCF margin)
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Material deterioration in operating performance or regulation
impacting on
profitability and financial flexibility leading to:
- FFO adjusted net leverage remaining above 4.0x on a sustained
basis
- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x on a sustained basis
- Negative FCF.
LIQUIDITY
Satisfactory Liquidity: In 2016 we expect the enlarged group to
have sufficient
liquidity supported by a GBP750m revolving credit facility of
which we expect at
least GBP500m to be undrawn and unrestricted cash on balance
sheet which level
will depend on various financing transactions related to the
merger with GCG.
The next major maturity is a GBP225m bond due March 2017. We
anticipate that
Ladbrokes will repay this through drawing on its RCF.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 Oct 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
-Leases - Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual
operating lease
expense related to long term assets of GBP131m for the enlarged
group at FY16
(pro-forma).
- Cash - Fitch treats GBP60m of cash as restricted related to
customer deposits.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
