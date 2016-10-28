(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The four banks' Outlook revision to Negative follows the
revision of Italy's
Outlook to Negative (see: "Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to
Negative; Affirms at
'BBB+'" dated 21 October 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IntesaSP's, Credem's and Mediobanca's IDRs are based on their
standalone credit
profiles as reflected in their Viability Ratings (VRs) which, in
turn, are at
the same level as the Sovereign Long-Term IDR. The Negative
Outlook for these
banks primarily reflects our view that their VRs and Long-term
IDRs are likely
to be downgraded if Italy's ratings are downgraded. The three
banks' activities
are entirely or predominantly domestic.
BNL's Outlook revision to Negative reflects our view that a
downgrade of Italy's
ratings and a deterioration of the operating environment in
Italy would
negatively affect BNL's performance and prospects. This could
ultimately reduce
its parent BNP Paribas' (A+/Stable) propensity to provide
support to its Italian
subsidiary, which would result in a downgrade of BNL's IDRs.
VRs, IDRs and Senior Debt
IntesaSP
The ratings reflect the strong and diversified domestic
franchise of IntesaSP as
Italy's second-largest bank, which has enabled it to generate
better operating
profit than its domestic peers. The ratings also reflect
resilient
capitalisation, driven by reasonable internal capital
generation, and adequate
funding and liquidity.
Fitch views IntesaSP's asset quality, which compares
unfavourably with
international peers, as weak because a fairly large proportion
of capital is
tied up in unreserved impaired loans.
The ratings of senior debt issued by IntesaSP's funding
vehicles, Intesa
Sanpaolo Bank Ireland, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A. and
Intesa Funding
LLC, are equalised with that of the parent as the debt is
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by IntesaSP.
Subsidiary and Affiliated Company
The ratings of IntesaSP's Italian subsidiary Banca IMI are based
on
institutional support and reflect Fitch's view of Banca IMI's
core function
within the group and its close integration within the group.
Credem
The ratings reflect Credem's moderately healthy asset quality,
sound
capitalisation and resilient profitability, due to a business
model that is more
diverse than that of many other Italian medium-sized commercial
banks. Asset
quality has been helped by the bank's strategy of targeting
customers of
stronger credit quality.
Mediobanca
The ratings reflect the group's adequate capitalisation and
leverage, which are
maintained with satisfactory buffers over regulatory minimums
and are
commensurate with the bank's risk profile.
Mediobanca benefits from a strong franchise in specialised
businesses in Italy,
which provides it with business and revenue diversification,
although operating
profit continues to rely on proceeds from its large equity stake
in Italian
insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, and fluctuate due to the bank's
more cyclical
businesses.
The ratings factor in the bank's reasonable risk appetite but
which is at risk
from continued expansion, as well as better asset quality than
domestic peers.
The ratings take also into account a funding profile that is
biased towards
wholesale and retail bonds placed through third-party networks,
complemented by
sound liquidity.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by Mediobanca
International (Luxemburg) SA
are equalised with that of the parent since the debt is
unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Mediobanca.
Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca
IntesaSP's, Credem's and Mediobanca's Support Ratings (SRs) and
Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) reflect our view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a bank
becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and the
Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a
framework for resolving
banks that require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead, or ahead, of a bank receiving sovereign support.
IDRs, Senior Debt and Support Rating
BNL
The IDRs and SR reflect institutional support from BNL's parent,
BNP Paribas.
Fitch views BNL as core to BNP Paribas' strategy as Italy is a
home market for
the French group. BNL's IDRs and SR are capped at one notch
above Italy's
sovereign rating of 'BBB+'. This reflects Fitch's view that BNP
Paribas'
propensity to support BNL is linked to Italy's operating
environment, since this
affects the attractiveness of BNL to the group and BNL's impact
on the group's
financial profile.
Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities
IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks
are all notched
down from their respective VRs in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
IntesaSP's AT1 notes are rated five notches below the bank's VR,
comprising two
notches for loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors
and three
notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR.
The notching
for non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully
discretionary interest
payment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs and Senior Debt
IntesaSP
IntesaSP's ratings are primarily sensitive to deterioration in
the operating
environment in Italy and to Italy's sovereign ratings. If
Italy's sovereign
rating is downgraded, IntesaSP's VRs, IDRs and debt ratings
would be downgraded.
IntesaSP's ratings could also be downgraded if the bank fails to
accelerate the
reduction of its impaired loans or if its capital remains highly
exposed to
unreserved impaired loans. Similarly, a deterioration in the
bank's funding and
liquidity would put pressure on the ratings as well as signs of
an inflexible
dividend policy.
The ratings of the senior debt issued by IntesaSP's funding
vehicles, Intesa
Sanpaolo Bank Ireland, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A. and
Intesa Funding
LLC, are sensitive to the same considerations that affect the
senior unsecured
debt issued by the parent.
Credem
Credem's ratings are sensitive to deterioration in the operating
environment in
Italy and to Italy's sovereign ratings. If Italy's sovereign
rating is
downgraded, Credem's VRs, IDRs and debt ratings would be
downgraded.
Credem's VR and IDRs are also sensitive to a material
deterioration in asset
quality, which could be the result of weaker underwriting
standards, which we do
not expect. The ratings could also be downgraded if its
capitalisation
deteriorates as a result of strong loan growth or if the bank
increases its risk
appetite.
Mediobanca
Mediobanca's ratings are primarily sensitive to deterioration in
the operating
environment in Italy and to Italy's sovereign ratings. If
Italy's sovereign
rating is downgraded, Mediobanca's VR, IDRs and debt ratings
would be
downgraded.
Increased risk appetite, such as expanding higher-risk
activities in non-Italian
operations, increasing concentration risk, a less rigorous
approach to pricing
consumer finance risks or asset quality deterioration could also
lead to a
downgrade. Similarly, significantly increased volumes of
foreign-originated
activities without an equivalent tightening of its risk controls
framework could
put pressure on the bank's ratings. Deterioration in group
liquidity and funding
could also result in a downgrade.
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca
An upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the
banks. While not
impossible, in Fitch's view this is highly unlikely.
IDRs, Senior Debt and SR
BNL
BNL's IDRs and SR are primarily sensitive to a change in Italy's
sovereign
rating and would likely be downgraded if Italy is downgraded.
The IDRs and SR
are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of BNP
Paribas' propensity
and ability to provide support to its subsidiary. A downgrade of
BNP Paribas'
IDRs will only affect BNL's IDRs and SR if the parent's
Long-Term IDR is
downgraded by more than two notches. The Short-Term IDR may come
under pressure
if short-term liquidity support from its parent weakens, which
Fitch currently
does not expect.
Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities
IntesaSP, Credem and Mediobanca
The ratings of the securities are primarily sensitive to changes
in the issuing
banks' VRs. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in the
notes' notching,
which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in the VR. For AT1 issues this
could reflect a
change in capital management or flexibility or an unexpected
shift in regulatory
buffers and requirements, for example.
Subsidiary and Affiliated Companies
Banca IMI's ratings are sensitive to changes in IntesaSP's
propensity to provide
support respectively and to changes in the parent's Long-Term
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
IntesaSP
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes): affirmed at
'BBB+'/ 'F2'
Commercial paper/certificate of deposit programmes: affirmed at
'F2'
Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F2'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated upper Tier II debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB'
AT1 notes: affirmed at 'BB-'
Banca IMI S.p.A.:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland plc:
Commercial paper/Short-term debt affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Luxembourg, S.A.:
Commercial paper and Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Intesa Funding LLC:
US commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2'
Credito Emiliano
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subordinated note: affirmed at 'BBB'
Mediobanca S.p.A.
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured short-term and long-term debt: affirmed at
'F2'/'BBB+'
Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Mediobanca International (Luxemburg) SA
Senior unsecured short-term and long-term debt: affirmed at
'F2'/'BBB+'
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: 'bb+'; not affected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-'
