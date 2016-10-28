(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Caisse
Centrale Desjardins (CCD) and Capital Desjardins Inc. (CD). The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. This affirmation reflects CCD's relatively strong
capital position,
strong asset quality and steady earnings relative to its risk
profile and
business model. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this
release.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes: Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale
Desjardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
Company specific rating rationales for the other banks will be
published
separately. For further discussion of the Canadian Banks sector,
please refer to
the special report titled 'Canadian Bank Peer Review' at
www.fitchratings.com.
CCD is a financial services cooperative whose members are the
Federation des
caisses Desjardins du Quebec (FCDQ) and its caisses; CCD also
has auxiliary
members which include federations from Ontario (and their member
caisses),
New-Brunswick and Manitoba. As a result, CCD is regulated by the
Autorite des
Marches Financiers (AMF). CCD must maintain capital in
accordance with standards
determined by FCDQ and approved by the AMF.
Under a formal equity maintenance agreement, FCDQ and the
Ontario federation
have committed to maintaining minimum Tier 1a capital at CCD of
8.0% of its risk
weighted assets and its leverage ratio 50bps higher than minimum
regulatory
requirements.
Given this ability of FCDQ to call on its own member caisses to
support CCD,
Fitch's assessment is primarily based on Desjardin Group's
consolidated
operating performance and balance sheet, which includes: assets,
liabilities and
capital within the caisse network.
On Oct. 27, 2016, CCD announced that the boards of directors of
the FCDQ and CCD
convened a special meeting of their members on Nov. 28, 2016 to
submit to them
the proposal to amalgamate FCDQ with CCD. In the event that such
amalgamation
by-laws are adopted, the amalgamation would become effective
shortly after
obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, particularly from
the Autorite des
marches financiers (AMF). Management and the boards of FCDQ and
CCD expect the
amalgamation to be effective on Jan. 1, 2017.
When the amalgamation is complete, CCD will continue its
existence within FCDQ.
FCDQ will enjoy all of the rights and be liable for all of the
obligations of
CCD, in addition to its own rights and obligations. FCDQ will
also have the
capacity and powers devolved to CCD including the ability to
call on the caisse
network for capital in case the need arises.
In Fitch's view the amalgamation will not result in any
interruption of CCD's
activities. Furthermore, FCDDQ will become the issuer under debt
issuance
programs for CCD's securities and will honor any security issued
by CCD. FCDQ
will also be CCD's successor in dealings with clearing houses
and payment
associations. Given the above commentary and the fact that Fitch
already heavily
weighs its analysis of CCD on consolidated financial
information, Fitch does not
expect any impact on current ratings due to the amalgamation.
When the
amalgamation is complete, Fitch would expect to withdraw the
ratings of CCD and
assign ratings to FCDQ and its debt issuances.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings for CCD and CD reflect their central position within
the Desjardins
Group (DESJ). CCD and CD are the debt issuing entities for DESJ.
Therefore,
Fitch's ratings for the entities are primarily based on DESJ's
consolidated
operating performance and balance sheet.
The Group's ratings reflect solid and consistent earnings
performance relative
to its cooperative structure. Performance is supported by strong
asset quality
and a dominant retail franchise in Quebec.
The Group continues to hold a relatively high level of Tier 1
capital, in line
with Fitch's expectations. Its Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.9%
under Basel III at
June 30, 2016 (2Q16) compared to a peer average of 10.5%. Fitch
views the
company's strong capital position as a significant mitigant to
risks associated
with the Group having a relatively higher level of geographic
concentration in
the province of Quebec and its loan portfolio concentration of
residential
mortgages. Moreover, as a cooperative, the Group's access to the
equity markets
is relatively limited compared to peers, which warrants a higher
level of
capital. Today's affirmation and stable outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation
that DESJ will consistently maintain capital ratios at a
relatively higher level
than peers over the long term due to its unique organizational
structure and
business model.
The Group continues to integrate the acquisition of State Farm
Canada. Financial
results from the transaction thus far have been in line with
expectations and
the P&C business segment accounted for 13% of surplus earnings
before member
dividends through 2Q16. Fitch notes that results within the
segment have been
adversely impacted by the Fort McMurray fire that occurred in
the first half of
2016. The company estimates that damages, after reinsurance,
could amount to $41
million before taxes, a reasonable level in Fitch's view.
Fitch continues to view the transaction as neutral to DESJ's
rating even as it
has increased the Group's geographic diversification of earnings
and risk while
providing an advantage of scale and strengthens its position
among P&C, life and
health insurers in Canada. Similar to other areas of the Group,
Fitch views the
management of the P&C segment as strong and expects performance
to remain a net
positive contributor to earnings over the rating horizon. This
expectation is
incorporated into today's rating action.
DESJ's continues to generate reasonable returns relative to the
company's risk
profile and cooperative structure. DESJ's average annual and
quarterly return on
assets (ROA) typically runs well below many similarly rated
banks. However,
Fitch recognizes the ultimate strategy of a company with a
cooperative structure
differs from a typical corporation in that it does not look to
maximize
shareholder return or return on assets.
Profitability is somewhat constrained by relatively high expense
base which is
driven by the Group's business model. Given its large caisse
network, DESJ has a
higher cost structure than other Canadian and global peer banks,
which weighs on
overall profitability of the group. Like many banks globally, in
the current low
rate environment, management has taken a more aggressive stance
on expenses that
could aid profitability over the long term. DESJ has worked to
consolidate its
caisses (or branches) as well as centralized many Group
functions in order to
improve efficiencies. Fitch notes that the proposed amalgamation
will provide
opportunities for cost saves as intercompany transactions will
be reduced as
will quarterly and annual filings. However, Fitch expects its
cost structure to
remain relatively high over the near to intermediate term. This
expectation is
embedded within the current rating and outlook.
DESJ's credit quality remains very strong and supportive of its
relatively high
rating. The Group's ratio of gross impaired loans to total loans
stood at 0.35%
compared to a peer average of 0.63%. Fitch believes the Group
has maintained a
relatively conservative risk appetite and maintained focus on
its primary
borrower - the homeowner in Quebec. This strategy, has led to
lower and less
volatile credit losses compared to its domestic and foreign
competitors over
time.
Business and government loans are up 6% year-over-year, a
reasonable level in
Fitch's view. These loans made up 22.5% of total loans at 2Q16,
essentially flat
over the last year. Meanwhile residential mortgages, which
continue to account
for nearly two-third of the Group's loan portfolio increased
4.8% from 2Q15.
Fitch still expects some plateauing or cooling of the Canadian
housing market,
which should adversely impact all Canadian banks' asset quality,
including
DESJ's. Recent announcements on mortgage market reform from the
Canadian Finance
Minister will likely expedite this process in many parts of the
country.
Moreover, the potential for risk-sharing of losses on insured
mortgages will
likely result in some credit quality deterioration at CCD and
peers.
However, the Group already has a relatively low level of insured
mortgages to
total mortgages at 33%. Therefore, Fitch would not expect the
credit quality
impact to be as meaningful at CCD compared to peers. Moreover,
Fitch's views its
aforementioned high capital ratios, the comparatively good
average loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio for the conventional mortgage portfolio of just over
50% as of 2Q16
mitigates. Also offsetting this concern is that Quebec has been
a slower growth
province, and has not participated as much in the housing price
run-up compared
to areas such as Vancouver and Toronto.
Liquidity and liquidity risk management are strong. The Group
has maintained a
Basel III liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) in excess of 120%,
well-above peers.
The company enjoys dominant market share for retail deposits in
Quebec.
Moreover, it has also found sustained success in the global
capital markets for
its debt at good pricing. While DESJ, as well as its Canadian
bank peers,
continues to rely heavily on wholesale funding relative to
similarly sized and
rated banks in the United States, DESJ's liquidity risk
management practices
reasonably mitigate related risks, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt issued by the CD is notched down from CCD's
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) in accordance with Fitch's assessment of the
instrument's
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profile.
Subordinated debt is
typically notched down from the issuing entity's Viability
Rating (VR). In the
absence of a VR, as is the case with CCD, the issuances are
notched from the
entity's Long-term IDR.
CD's subordinated debt is notched one level below CCD's IDR for
loss severity.
This is in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of
the instruments
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles, which have thus
been affirmed
due to the affirmation of the IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of the CCD's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect
Fitch's view
that the likelihood of support remains high for Canadian Banks
due to their
systemic importance in the country, significant concentration
overall in of
Canadian banking assets amongst the institutions noted above,
which account for
over 90% of total banking assets, the large size of the banking
sector with
banking assets at 2.1x Canada's GDP, and the Canadian Banks'
position as key
providers of financial services to the economy. In Fitch's view,
Canadian
banking authorities through the CDIC Act, have wide latitude to
resolve a
troubled bank including re-capitalizing an institution, creating
a bridge bank,
or imposing losses on creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced demonstrated by Department
of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
banking
regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a large
financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the proposed issuance
of non-viability
contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given
regulatory
authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that
demonstrate the
Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state
support for
banks going forward.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Given the already high ratings of the group, Fitch continues to
believe that
there is very limited upside to current ratings.
CCD's Stable Outlook encompasses Fitch's expectation that its
earnings will
remain consistent over the rating time horizon and able to
adequately augment
capital such that capital ratios are maintained well above
Canadian bank peers.
CCD's ratings continue to be sensitive to the growth of its
insurance business
lines, namely through its recent acquisition of State Farm
Canada, which is
still being integrated into CCD's operations. Negative rating
pressures could
occur if Fitch observes an ineffective integration process. This
could be
measured through metrics such as customer and/or agent retention
over the long
term. Moreover, Fitch expects the Canadian P&C market to
continue to
consolidate. While Fitch expects CCD to be a participant in this
consolidation
over the long term, Fitch also expects acquisitions to be
reasonable in price
and CCD's core competencies. To the extent that CCD partakes in
M&A activity
that does not fit these attributes and/or results in earnings
and capital
metrics that are not commensurate with expectations, Fitch could
take negative
rating action.
As noted, Fitch believes the Group is well-positioned to handle
new mortgage
market reform as well as a cooling Canadian economy and housing
market given the
aforementioned characteristics of its mortgage portfolio and its
high capital
ratios. However, should Fitch's expectations of the slowing of
the Canadian
housing market change, both nationally and with respect to the
province of
Quebec, there could be pressure on the Group's ratings or Rating
Outlook.
Moreover, should Fitch observe a disproportionate impact to
CCD's earnings and
capital due to mortgage market reform, Fitch could take negative
action on CCD's
IDR or Rating Outlook.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt ratings are primarily sensitive to any
change in the IDRs
of CCD.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The support rating (SR) of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation
that there could
be some level of support for the Canadian banks going forward,
although it has
been weakened given bail-in legislation. Although Canadian
authorities have
taken steps to improve resolution powers and tools, they intend
to maintain a
flexible approach to bank resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's
has to some
extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under
the CDIC ACT as
well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Further, continued regulatory action to ensure sufficient
contingent capital has
been implemented for all Canadian banks.
Fitch has affirmed the following:
Caisse Centrale Desjardins
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Support at '2';
--Support Floor at 'BBB-'.
Capital Desjardins, Inc.
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-612-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013969
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001