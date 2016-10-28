(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Bank
of Nova Scotia's
(BNS) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-' and 'F1+',
respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes: Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale
Desjardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
Company specific rating rationales for the other banks will be
published
separately. For further discussion of the Canadian Banks sector,
please refer to
the special report titled "Canadian Bank Peer Review" at
www.fitchratings.com.
Recently, the Ministry of Finance has announced important
changes to the housing
finance system in Canada, which entail the introduction of a
lender risk sharing
policy, tighter requirements for mortgage insurance, and tax
changes targeted at
speculative and foreign buyers. The most impactful for Canadian
banks, and
non-bank mortgage lenders, is the introduction of lender risk
sharing. This
coupled with other measures being introduced by governmental
entities, such as
the likely introduction of mortgage risk-weight floors for
Canadian banks, are
meant to temper a further run-up in housing prices.
To the extent that this creates an orderly slowdown in the pace
of home price
appreciation, this may be viewed as supportive to current
Canadian bank ratings.
Alternatively, should the cumulative effects of these
initiatives cause
potentially more significant disruptions to the Canadian
mortgage market, this
may negatively impact Canadian bank ratings and rating outlooks.
However, Fitch
would assess the materiality of the impact on each bank
individually.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of BNS' ratings reflects the company's good
earnings performance
over time accompanied by a sizable earnings contribution from
its international
operations concentrated primarily within their operations in
Mexico, Colombia,
Peru, and Chile. Earnings from less developed countries
constituted nearly 32%
of the company's net income through the first nine fiscal months
of 2016.
Fitch believes that this earnings diversity has historically
helped to support
the company's overall ratings, particularly relative to those
peers that have
been more domestically focused.
BNS has demonstrated historically good earnings performance from
its operations
in less development markets as well as the ability to manage the
associated
macroeconomic and geopolitical risks well. As such, Fitch views
BNS's earnings
diversity favorably, to the extent there is weakness in the
Canadian banking
segment.
Additionally, continued low interest rates in Canada are likely
to keep
meaningful growth in spread income in Canadian banking somewhat
muted on a go
forward basis. As such, the earnings diversity noted above from
international
operations could help shelter BNS's earnings performance should
earnings from
Canadian banking begin to modestly slow.
Given slower growth in Canadian banking, BNS has begun to more
aggressively
manage costs in these businesses, and has begun to make
significant investments
to help digitize its operating platform. Fitch would view
management's continued
focus on improving efficiencies and expenses favorably in the
context of what it
expects to be a slowing market.
While Fitch has acknowledged the positive elements of the
sizable contribution
of earnings from international operations, it also notes that
these operations
do expose BNS to comparatively higher geopolitical and foreign
exchange risk
than other similarly rated domestic and global peer banks.
Further supporting today's rating action is the company's good
capital and
liquidity positions. BNS's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio of 10.5%
as of 3Q16, and its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) is strong at
125% as of 3Q16.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BNS and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
BNS's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'aa-' for loss
severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
Scotia Bank Capital Trust's preferred stock is five notches
below the VR, made
up of two notches down for non-performance and three notches
down for loss
severity.
These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the
instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and
have thus been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of BNS's support rating (SR) of '2' and support
rating floor
(SRF) of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's view that the likelihood of
support remains high
for Canadian banks due to their systemic importance in the
country, significant
concentration overall of Canadian banking assets amongst the
institutions noted
above, which account for over 90% of total banking assets, the
large size of the
banking sector with banking assets at 2.1x Canada's GDP, and the
Canadian Banks'
position as key providers of financial services to the economy.
In Fitch's view,
Canadian banking authorities through the CDIC Act, have wide
latitude to resolve
a troubled bank including re-capitalizing an institution,
creating a bridge
bank, or imposing losses on creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced as demonstrated by
Department of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
banking
regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a large
financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the proposed issuance
of non-viable
contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given
regulatory
authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that
demonstrate the
Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state
support for
banks going forward
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Given the already high level of BNS's ratings, Fitch notes that
potential upside
for ratings is viewed as low.
Today's rating action also incorporates the view that Fitch
believes
uncertainties remain on what the impact of recent mortgage
reform announcements
will be to the broader mortgage market, particularly as lenders
(including
non-banks) and even borrowers pull back on mortgage lending
activity while they
evaluate the potential impact. As such, a faster price
correction that is
prolonged and/or a slowdown in the housing market will likely
impact earnings
growth for all the banks. This would also affect the broader
economy through the
link between housing wealth and consumer consumption, and the
real estate
sector, which are important drivers of GDP growth. Fitch notes
that the Canadian
banks ratings are sensitive to these changes.
While the contribution to earnings from less developed markets
has resulted in
good and stable earnings performance for BNS and has been
supportive to its high
ratings, should international revenue and earnings grow at
faster rates than
those in Canadian banking, such that international banking
becomes a larger
proportion of BNS's overall revenue and earnings, Fitch could
view this as
altering the company's overall risk profile and take a
corresponding negative
rating.
Additionally, should foreign currencies or economic conditions
begin to
fluctuate in BNS's international operations, such that Fitch
believes it will
result in higher earnings volatility over consecutive quarters
as measured by a
25% movement in the standard deviation of the company's overall
earnings, this
could also be a catalyst for a negative rating action.
BNS' ratings would also be sensitive in the event that the
company makes an
acquisition that either erodes regulatory or tangible capital
ratios or creates
the potential for more overall earnings volatility.
While the risk of loss from energy related credits as begun to
wane as oil
prices have increased over the last several months, Fitch
continues to note that
BNS has comparatively higher energy exposure relative to
domestic peers.
As of 3Q16, BNS's pipeline, oil, and gas loans amount to
$16.1bn, or 10.07% of
business and government loans, of drawn exposure and an
additional $11.9 billion
of committed exposure. This level of exposure is higher for BNS
relative to the
Canadian peer group average. As such, should oil prices decline
again, BNS's
ratings could be more sensitive than peers' to growth in
gross-impaired loans in
its energy portfolio.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
The preferred securities of Scotia Bank Capital Trust are trust
preferred
securities, which Fitch gives five notches from BNS's VR given
management and
regulatory authorities' powers to suspend dividends.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for the Canadian Banks going forward although it has
been weakened given
bail-in legislation. Although Canadian authorities have taken
steps to improve
resolution powers and tools, they intend to maintain a flexible
approach to bank
resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's
has to some
extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under
the CDIC ACT as
well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Further, continued regulatory action to ensure sufficient
contingent capital has
been implemented for all Canadian banks.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Rating
Outlook.
Bank of Nova Scotia
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Market-linked notes at 'AA- emr';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA-';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--VR at 'aa-';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'.
Scotiabank Capital Trust
--Trust Securities at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
