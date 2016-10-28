(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal
Bank of Canada's
(RY) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA'
and 'F1+',
respectively. The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes: Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale
Desjardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
Company specific rating rationales for the other banks will be
published
separately. For further discussion of the Canadian Banks sector,
please refer to
the special report titled 'Canadian Bank Peer Review' at
www.fitchratings.com.
Recently, the Ministry of Finance has announced important
changes to the housing
finance system in Canada. These entail the introduction of a
lender risk sharing
policy, tighter requirements for mortgage insurance, and tax
changes targeted at
speculative and foreign buyers. The most impactful for Canadian
banks, and
non-bank mortgage lenders, is the introduction of lender risk
sharing. Coupled
with other measures being introduced by governmental entities,
such as the
likely introduction of mortgage risk-weight floors for Canadian
banks, they are
meant to temper a further run-up in housing prices. To the
extent that this
creates an orderly slowdown in the pace of home price
appreciation, this may be
viewed as supportive to current Canadian bank ratings.
Alternatively, should the
cumulative effects of these initiatives cause potentially more
significant
disruptions to the Canadian mortgage market, this may negatively
impact Canadian
Bank ratings and rating outlooks; however, Fitch would assess
the materiality of
the impact on each bank individually.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's rating affirmation reflects RY's strong domestic
franchise, sound
funding and liquidity position, consistently good earnings
performance, and
adequate capital ratios, all of which help to support RY's high
ratings.
RY's historical earnings performance continues to remain good.
This operating
performance has been supported by low provision expense, as
credit losses have
been generally manageable to this point even considering some
higher
provisioning related to the oil & gas sector over the last year.
This is
important because net interest margins remain under pressure
amid low interest
rates in Canada. RY's performance track record has also been
augmented over time
by growth in the company's Capital Markets and Wealth Management
segments.
RY's ratings are supported by its strong franchise market share
positioning in
Canada across various product segments. This competitive
positioning and good
historical performance supports the company's comparatively good
liquidity
position.
The bank has a leading deposit market share throughout Canada,
and attractive
access to multiple funding sources globally. This includes
senior debt
issuances, senior deposit notes, securitizations, and covered
bond issuance. In
addition, RY is also in compliance with the Liquidity Coverage
Ratio (LCR)
standards.
Fitch continues to view RY's further expansion of wealth
management in the U.S.
markets via its recent acquisition of City National Bank (CNB)
favorably. So far
it appears that the integration of CNB has gone well, and this
franchise should
continue to offer RY growth avenues in both wealth management
offerings as well
as lending opportunities in the U.S. market. However, given
regulatory and
capital requirements in the U.S. relative to the Canadian
marketplace, the CNB
acquisition may be modestly dilutive to RY's overall return on
equity (ROE) over
time.
The CNB acquisition also provides some capacity for incremental
capital markets
revenue growth, as management has stated that it does not want
capital markets
earnings to exceed 25% of total earnings.
However, Fitch believes that future growth for RY's capital
markets businesses
may necessitate incrementally higher risk appetite as the
company competes more
against larger and more entrenched global players. This,
combined with what
Fitch expects to be slower growth from RY's Canadian Banking
segment, could
introduce higher levels of volatility to RY's overall earnings
profile relative
to both global and Canadian peers.
RY's Rating Outlook remains Negative given Fitch's view that the
bank's future
credit performance and earnings volatility may be higher than
Canadian bank peer
averages as well as in comparison to similarly rated global
financial
institutions. However, RY's capital markets segment has not
incurred a loss in
the last 10 years.
Fitch views RY's future credit performance in the capital
markets business to be
potentially lumpier than similarly rated peers. Combined with
potentially higher
earnings volatility, given the variable nature of many capital
markets
businesses, this could over time become inconsistent with the
RY's high level of
ratings.
In addition, RY's regulatory and tangible capital ratios, while
satisfactory and
supportive to the rating, compare less favorably to other
similarly rated
financial institutions across the globe.
This is particularly important given that RY's risk-weighted
assets (RWA) on its
uninsured mortgage portfolio, which is proportionately larger
than for other
Canadian Banks, under the Basel III Advanced Approach, is less
conservative than
in some other global jurisdictions. This could indicate the
denominator of RY's
regulatory capital ratios could be less conservative than some
other global peer
banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by RY and its
subsidiaries are
all notched down from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles.
RY's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of 'aa'
for loss
severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
City National Bank's uninsured long-term deposit ratings are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies including City
National Bank
and Royal Bank of Canada, Sydney Branch are reviewed as part of
the Canadian
Bank peer review factor in a high probability of support from
parent
institutions to the subsidiaries. This reflects that performing
parent banks
have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also
considers the high
level of integration, brand, management, financial and
reputational incentives
to avoid subsidiary defaults.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of the RY's Support Rating (SR) of '2' and
Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's view that the likelihood of
support remains high
for Canadian banks due to their systemic importance in the
country, significant
concentration overall of Canadian banking assets amongst the
institutions noted
above, which account for over 90% of total banking assets, the
large size of the
banking sector with banking assets at 2.1x Canada's GDP, and the
Canadian banks'
position as key providers of financial services to the economy.
In Fitch's view,
Canadian banking authorities through the CDIC Act, have wide
latitude to resolve
a troubled bank including re-capitalizing an institution,
creating a bridge
bank, or imposing losses on creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
Domestic Systemically Important Financial Institutions
(D-SIFI's) in Canada has
been reduced as demonstrated by a Department of Finance
consultation paper which
outlines the proposed bail-in regime as banking regulators seek
to protect tax
payers from the risk of a large financial institution failing.
This is evidenced
by the proposed issuance of non-viable contingent capital (NVCC)
instruments,
resolution powers given regulatory authorities under the CDIC
Act, and other
initiatives that demonstrate the Canadian government's progress
to reduce the
propensity of state support for banks going forward.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
RY's ratings are at the top of Fitch's Global Bank Rating
Universe, and as such,
there is very little upside to current ratings.
Today's rating actions also incorporate the view that Fitch
believes
uncertainties remain on what the impact of recent mortgage
reform announcements
will be to the broader mortgage market, particularly as lenders
(including
non-banks) and even borrowers pull back on mortgage lending
activity while they
evaluate the potential impact. As such, a faster price
correction that is
prolonged and/or a slowdown in the housing market will likely
impact earnings
growth for all the banks. This would also affect the broader
economy through the
link between housing wealth and consumer consumption, and the
real estate
sector, which are important drivers of GDP growth. Fitch notes
that the Canadian
banks ratings are sensitive to these changes.
As indicated by the maintenance of the Rating Outlook at
Negative, potential
risks to RY's ratings include: higher earnings volatility in the
context of its
slightly lower regulatory capital and tangible capital ratios,
both relative to
similarly rated Global peers.
Specifically, RY's ratings are primarily sensitive to Fitch's
view of potential
earnings volatility as measured by return on assets and equity
(ROA and ROE)
relative to domestic and highly rated international peers.
RY's ratings could be downgraded one notch should earnings
measures exhibit
significantly higher volatility. For example, a 25% change in
the standard
deviation of earnings measured over multiple quarters, absent a
significant
increase in both regulatory and tangible capital ratios could be
indicative of
heightened volatility outside of Fitch's expectations for the
company's ratings.
Alternatively, should RY be able to manage future provisioning
and capital
markets volatility with minimal standard deviation of ROA or
ROE, all while
retaining internally generated capital to boost both regulatory
and tangible
capital ratios the Rating Outlook could be revised back to
Stable in the next 12
months.
RY's ratings are also sensitive to its ability to continue to
integrate CNB into
its operations consistent with the expectations it set-out at
the consummation
of the transaction. The ratings are also sensitive to RY
generating forecasted
results from the CNB acquisition over time.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by City
National Bank and
its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in RY's
IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings including City
National Bank and
Royal Bank of Canada, Sydney Branch are primarily sensitive to
any change in the
VRs of the banks.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for the Canadian Banks going forward, although it has
been weakened
given bail-in legislation. Although Canadian authorities have
taken steps to
improve resolution powers and tools, they intend to maintain a
flexible approach
to bank resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's
has to some
extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under
the CDIC ACT as
well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Further, continued regulatory action to ensure sufficient
contingent capital has
been implemented for all Canadian banks.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and has maintained the
Rating Outlook
at Negative.
Royal Bank of Canada
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Negative;
--Viability Rating at 'aa';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA';
--Subordinated debt at 'AA-';
--Market-Linked Securities at 'AAemr';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'.
City National Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Negative
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'AA';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1+';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Support at '1'.
Royal Bank of Canada, Sydney Branch
--Long-term senior unsecured debt at 'AA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1013967
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
