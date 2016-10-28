(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canadian
Imperial Bank
of Commerce's (CIBC) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA-'
and 'F1+', respectively. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC),
Bank of
Montreal (CIBC), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Caisse Centrale
DesJardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
For further discussion of the Canadian Banks sector, please
refer to the special
report titled 'Canadian Bank Peer Review' to be published
shortly.
Recently, the Ministry of Finance has announced important
changes to the housing
finance system in Canada. These entail the introduction of a
lender risk sharing
policy, tighter requirements for mortgage insurance, and tax
changes targeted at
speculative and foreign buyers. The most impactful for Canadian
banks, and
non-bank mortgage lenders, is the introduction of the lender
risk sharing
policy. This, coupled with other measures being introduced by
governmental
entities such as the introduction of mortgage risk-weight floors
for Canadian
banks, is meant to temper a further run-up in housing prices. To
the extent that
it creates an orderly slowdown in the pace of home price
appreciation, this may
be viewed as supportive to current Canadian bank ratings.
Alternatively, should
the cumulative effects of these initiatives cause potentially
more significant
disruptions to the Canadian mortgage market, this may negatively
impact Canadian
Bank ratings and/or Rating Outlooks, though Fitch would assess
the materiality
of the impact on each bank individually.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CIBC's ratings are supported by the company's solid franchise in
Canada, sound
capital levels, strong asset quality, continued earnings
stability, sound
funding and liquidity position and favorable metrics relative to
international
peers. Furthermore, similarly to peers, ratings benefit from
Canadian's strong
regulatory environment and the concentrated banking sector with
high barriers to
entry, which has supported performance over a long history and
various banking
crises. Additionally, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing
Corporation (CMHC)
insurance plays an important role in supporting the balance
sheets of all
Canadian Banks.
Fitch believes that all Canadian Banks, including CIBC, are
vulnerable to credit
deterioration in their domestic loan portfolios given high
levels of consumer
indebtedness in Canada, combined with Fitch's view of some
overvaluation in the
Canadian housing market. This makes consumers particularly
susceptible to
negative shocks to their income levels, unemployment and rising
interest rates.
Additionally, the low levels of global oil prices will continue
to pressure the
economy in Canada. To date, unemployment levels have remained
relatively stable
on a national level, but a sharp rise in unemployment could
hasten potential
credit deterioration.
Fitch believes CIBC is the most exposed to potential mortgage
risk given the
size of its domestic mortgage portfolio relative to its loans
which stood at
60.4% of gross loans compared to the 47% Canadian peer average.
Further, CIBC's
mortgage growth (9.8% year-over-year) exceeds its peer group
average (6.6%),
which is concerning given that housing market downside risks
continue to
increase. As such, CIBC's ratings are more sensitive to the
recent mortgage
reform. Further, should pressures in the economy drive a sharp
increase in
unemployment, CIBC has the largest exposure to the Canadian
consumer at 76.9%%
of total compared to the big Six Canadian banks peer average of
66.8%.
Despite the higher concentration to Canada and its consumers,
CIBC's credit
performance has been good. Although credit measures such as
gross impaired loans
and loan impairment charge ratios have inched up, they remain
well within
manageable levels at 58bps and 38bps, respectively. Similarly to
peers, CIBC has
experienced in an increase in GIL formation related to oil & gas
exposure,
however the impact has been very modest to the overall balance
sheet given it
only accounts for about 2.3% of total loans.
CIBC's financial performance has been solid despite the economic
headwinds
facing Canada. Excluding the gain from the sale of American
Century Investments
(ACI), ROA and ROE stood at 0.84% and 19.1% for the nine-months
ended. Results
were supported by good revenue growth in its personal and retail
business
segment as well as its capital markets area.
In June 2016, CIBC announced the acquisition of Chicago-based
PrivateBancorp
(PVTB). In Fitch's view the deal is in line with CIBC's
strategic plans and
interest in entering the U.S. market. The acquisition gives CIBC
entry to the
Chicago market, which has attractive demographics, creates good
prospects for
loan growth and helps diversify CIBC's franchise. Additionally,
the acquisition
potentially complements CIBC's Atlantic Trust ($27.5 billion in
AUA) business,
giving clients access to banking capabilities in the U.S.
Fitch views the deal price as high considering that the PVTB
franchise is
in-line with other similarly sized institutions in the highly
competitive and
fragmented Chicago market. Further the transaction has limited
cost-save
opportunities given that there is no material overlap in
footprint.
Additionally, the relatively longer earn-back period may present
challenges due
to uncertainty around macro factors such as future interest
rates and economic
growth.
As with any merger or acquisition, there are operational and
execution-related
risks, particularly for CIBC that has a limited record of bank
acquisitions.
Nonetheless, Fitch believes related risks will be managed well
within CIBC's
risk management infrastructure. Further, PVTB's balance sheet is
modest in
complexity and therefore should minimize disruptions.
CIBC's capital position is solid for the rating category and
compares well to
other similarly rated global financial institutions, in Fitch's
opinion.
Canadian banks in general have risk-weighted assets (RWA) that
may be lower
given the 0% risk-weight assigned to mortgage loans that are
insured by CMHC.
Given CIBC's larger residential mortgages portfolio, RWA
measures help CIBC to
optimize its capital and balance sheet position.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CIBC and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
CIBC's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'aa-' for loss
severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
CIBC's preferred stock is five notches below the VR, made up of
two notches down
for non-performance and three notches down for loss severity.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies as part of the
Canadian Bank
peer review factor in a high probability of support from parent
institutions to
the subsidiaries. This reflects that performing parent banks
have very rarely
allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high
level of
integration, brand, management, and financial and reputational
incentives to
avoid subsidiary defaults
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of the CIBC's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-'
reflect Fitch's view
that the likelihood of support remains high for Canadian banks
due to their
systemic importance in the country, significant concentration
overall in of
Canadian banking assets amongst the institutions noted above,
which account for
over 90% of total banking assets, the large size of the banking
sector with
banking assets at 2.1 times Canada's GDP, and the Canadian
Banks' position as
key providers of financial services to its local economy. In
Fitch's view,
Canadian banking authorities through the CDIC Act, have wide
latitude to resolve
a troubled bank including re-capitalizing an institution,
creating a bridge
bank, or imposing losses on creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced demonstrated by Department
of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
banking
regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a large
financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the proposed issuance
of non-voting
contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given
regulatory
authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that
demonstrate the
Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state
support for
banks going forward
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Given its already high rating level, Fitch does not expect any
upside to CIBC's
ratings over a medium-term time horizon.
Today's rating action also incorporates uncertainties regarding
the impact of
recent mortgage reform announcements on the broader mortgage
market,
particularly as lenders (including nonbanks) and even borrowers
pull back on
mortgage lending activity while they evaluate the potential
impact. As such, a
faster price correction that is prolonged and/or a slowdown in
the housing
market will likely impact earnings growth for all the banks.
This would also
affect the broader economy through the link between housing
wealth and consumer
consumption, and the real estate sector, which are important
drivers of GDP
growth. Canadian banks' ratings are sensitive to these changes.
Negative rating actions could be driven by significant
deterioration in credit
performance, triggered by risks to the consumer, whose leverage
profiles are at
record highs. Fitch believes CIBC may be more exposed to
consumer-specific
trends than the peer average, given the relative size of its
overall consumer
loan portfolio. As a result, material credit deterioration in
those assets could
have an outsized impact on overall results, and could drive
negative rating
actions. While some credit normalization is expected, this could
be hastened or
more severe due largely to exogenous macroeconomic risks.
CIBC relies much more on residential mortgage business than its
peers. As such,
recent mortgage reform announcements may have a more material
impact on CIBC
compared to its peers. Ratings would be more sensitive to these
changes as
details are disclosed and Fitch's reviews the impact.
Further, CIBC's ratings would be relatively more sensitive to
the company's
continued growth in mortgages and its higher exposure to the
health of the real
estate market in Vancouver and Toronto than peers.
Fitch considers CIBC's solid capital position as buffers to
potential risks.
Although not expected, Fitch would review the impact of future
deployment of
capital to determine if the declines would have an impact on the
ratings.
Incorporated in today's rating action is the view CIBC will
successfully execute
on the integration of PVTB and projected figures for the
transaction to
materialize, including estimated profitability measures and
capital position in
line with its forecasts.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VR of the parent company (and/or bank
subsidiaries).
The preferred securities of CIBC Capital Trust are preferred
securities, which
Fitch gives five notches from CIBC's VR given management and
regulatory
authorities' powers to suspend dividends
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings including CIBC are
primarily
sensitive to any change in the VRs of the banks.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for the Canadian banks going forward although it has
been weakened given
bail-in legislation. Although Canadian authorities have taken
steps to improve
resolution powers and tools, they intend to maintain a flexible
approach to bank
resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's
has to some
extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under
the CDIC ACT as
well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Further, continued regulatory action to ensure sufficient
contingent capital has
been implemented for all Canadian banks.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-'
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Senior market-linked securities at 'AA-emr';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'.
Canadian Imperial Holdings, Inc.
--Short-term debt at 'F1+'.
CIBC World Markets Plc
--Long-term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1+';
--Support Rating '1'.
CIBC Capital Trust
--Preferred stock at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-368-54722
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
