(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Montreal (BMO)
Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' and
'F1+',
respectively. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale
DesJardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
For further discussion of the Canadian Banks sector, please
refer to the special
report titled 'Canadian Bank Peer Review' to be published
shortly.
Recently, the Ministry of Finance announced important changes to
the housing
finance system in Canada. These entail the introduction of a
lender risk sharing
policy, tighter requirements for mortgage insurance, and tax
changes targeted at
speculative and foreign buyers. The most impactful for Canadian
banks, and
non-bank mortgage lenders, is the introduction of the lender
risk sharing
policy. This, coupled with other measures being introduced by
governmental
entities, such as the introduction of mortgage risk-weight
floors for Canadian
banks, are meant to temper a further run-up in housing prices.
To the extent
that this creates an orderly slowdown in the pace of home price
appreciation,
this may be viewed as supportive to current Canadian bank
ratings.
Alternatively, should the cumulative effects of these
initiatives cause
potentially more significant disruptions to the Canadian
mortgage market, this
may negatively impact Canadian Bank ratings and/or Rating
Outlooks, though Fitch
would assess the materiality of the impact on each bank
individually.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BMO's rating affirmation and its high ratings reflects the
company's consistent
financial performance over various credit cycles, sizeable
franchise and market
position, good revenue diversification relative to its peer
banks given its U.S.
based operations. BMO's ratings also benefit from Canada's
strong regulatory
environment as well as a stable domestic banking market.
Fitch believes that all Canadian Banks, including BMO, are
vulnerable to credit
deterioration in their domestic loan portfolios given high
levels of consumer
indebtedness in Canada, combined with Fitch's view of some
overvaluation in the
Canadian housing market. This makes consumers particularly
susceptible to
negative shocks to their income levels, unemployment and,
although not expected,
rising interest rates. Additionally, the low levels of global
oil prices will
continue to pressure the Canadian economy. To date, unemployment
levels have
remained relatively stable on a national level; however, a sharp
rise in
unemployment could hasten potential credit deterioration.
In Fitch's view, BMO may be better positioned to navigate
through the recent
mortgage market changes that may have less of an impact to its
balance sheet
when compared to its Canadian peers. BMO has the lowest
percentage of mortgage
loans to gross loans at 31% compared to a peer average of 46%.
The company's
insured book totaled 57% of total mortgages.
BMO recently announced the restatement of its regulatory CET1
ratio that led to
a decline in the reported figure of 50 basis points (bps) to 10%
from 10.5% for
the third quarter of 2016 (3Q16). The company has stated that
the ratios were
restated given its internal models finding an inconsistency with
the calculation
of its risk-weighted assets for its Basel I modeling. The
decline in capital is
modest and Fitch recognizes BMO's solid ability to generate
capital given its
strong earnings profile. Nonetheless, the issue highlights
weakness within its
internal controls, which Fitch views negatively. Should this
error lead to
material regulatory action or signal further issues, Fitch could
review the
rating for possible negative action.
During the first nine months of 2016 (9M16), the company's
earnings performance
continues to be solid supported by revenue growth despite a
challenging
environment and the negative impact of a 32% increase in
provision for credit
losses (PCL) from the same period a year-ago. BMO's Canada and
U.S. Personal &
Commercial (P&C) banking segment has been a strong contributor
to earnings
accounting for roughly 42% and 20% of net income. The company's
results were
also boosted by strong organic loan growth in the U.S., the
positive impact from
the BMO Transportation and Finance business, and a jump in
capital markets
revenue.
BMO's geographic revenue diversification through its U.S. based
operations is
viewed favorably given it could provide a buffer should the
Canadian operations
experience a slowdown in the economy from prolonged lower oil
prices and/or a
gradual decline housing activity. That said, Fitch notes that
BMO's U.S.
operations have to date been somewhat dilutive to the overall
enterprise's
return on equity (ROE), as it incurs some additional regulatory
and operating
costs relative to more domestically focused banks. Further,
BMO's C&I loan
growth in the U.S. segment has outpaced U.S. large regional
peers. Fitch has
raised concerns regarding C&I industry loan growth in the U.S.
given fierce
competition, loosening of underwriting and growth trajectory
that is above the
level suggested by macro-indicators.
While BMO's ratio of gross impaired loans and PCL has increased,
it continues to
compare well internationally and in-line with expectations. As
expected, given
pressures in the energy sector, BMO's credit measures have been
impacted,
however, stable performance in other areas of its loan book have
also provided
an offset to overall metrics. Further, BMO's direct exposure to
oil & gas
lending appears to be on the lower side compared to other
Canadian banks.
Similar to its Canadian peers, Fitch views BMO's funding profile
and liquidity
as solid. The company maintains a large portion of assets in
cash and liquid
securities. BMO also benefits from a solid funding base,
including a sizeable
amount of retail deposits. In addition to its Canadian retail
franchise, BMO's
expanded U.S. based retail franchise diversifies the funding mix
and provides
relatively low-cost, sticky deposits.
Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn BMO Harris Bank's
Viability Rating (VR) at
'a' as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the
agency's
coverage.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BMO and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from the common VR in accordance with
Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
BMO's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'aa-' for loss
severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
BMO's preferred stock is five notches below the VR, made up of
two notches down
for non-performance and three notches down for loss severity.
These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the
instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and
have thus been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BMO Harris, NA's uninsured long-term deposit ratings are rated
one notch higher
than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank and M&I Bank FSB uninsured long-term
deposit ratings
are also rated one notch higher than the company's IDR and
senior unsecured debt
because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies including BMO
Harris Bank
National Association reviewed as part of the Canadian Bank peer
review factor in
a high probability of support from parent institutions to the
subsidiaries. This
reflects that performing parent banks have very rarely allowed
subsidiaries to
default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management,
financial and reputational incentives to avoid subsidiary
defaults.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of the BMO's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect
Fitch's view
that the likelihood of support remains high for Canadian Banks
due to their
systemic importance in the country, significant concentration
overall in of
Canadian banking assets amongst the institutions noted above,
which account for
over 90% of total banking assets, the large size of the banking
sector with
banking assets at 2.1 times Canada's GDP, and the Canadian
Banks' position as
key providers of financial services to its local economy. In
Fitch's view,
Canadian banking authorities through the CDIC Act, have wide
latitude to resolve
a troubled bank including re-capitalizing an institution,
creating a bridge
bank, or imposing losses on creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced demonstrated by Department
of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
banking
regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a large
financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the proposed issuance
of non-voting
contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given
regulatory
authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that
demonstrate the
Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state
support for
banks going forward.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Given the already high level of BMO's ratings, Fitch does not
expect any upside
to ratings.
Today's rating action also incorporates the view that Fitch
believes
uncertainties remain on what the impact of recent mortgage
reform announcements
will be to the broader mortgage market, particularly as lenders
(including
nonbanks) and even borrowers pull back on mortgage lending
activity while they
evaluate the potential impact. As such, a faster price
correction that is
prolonged and/or a slowdown in the housing market will likely
impact earnings
growth for all the banks. This would also affect the broader
economy through the
link between housing wealth and consumer consumption, and the
real estate
sector, which are important drivers of GDP growth. Fitch notes
that the Canadian
banks ratings are sensitive to these changes.
Fitch also notes that the recent restatement of its CET1
calculation is
considered a negative given it signals some weakness within its
internal
controls. Should this error lead to material regulatory action
or signal further
issues, Fitch could review the rating for possible negative
action.
Further supporting today's rating action is the company's
adequate Basel III
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio. Fitch believes the company's
capital should
provide a buffer to the balance sheet in the event of economic
stress. That
said, should the company deploy more capital into another large
acquisition
and/or manage capital more aggressively through dividends and/or
repurchase
activity, Fitch would review the impact to determine if the
resultant capital
ratios had an impact on ratings.
Modest rating pressure could also ensue should BMO's credit
performance
deteriorate evidenced by impaired loans and loan losses trending
to levels above
its 10 year average of 1.10% and 0.44%, respectively. Fitch
notes that this
could be potentially become more severe should macroeconomic
risks continue such
as further pressure in the global oil and gas markets,
unexpected increases in
interest rates, a severe housing price correction as well as
macroeconomic
weakness in the overall Canadian economy that leads to a
material rise in
unemployment.
Fitch would note that BMO has sizable contribution from capital
markets to
earnings, which is above its peer averages. Should capital
markets expand
materially or should BMO look to move more from the middle
market to larger
clients, this could potentially increase the volatility of the
company's
earnings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the banks (or bank subsidiaries).
The preferred securities of BMO Capital Trust II are preferred
securities, which
Fitch gives five notches from BMO's VR given management and
regulatory
authorities' powers to suspend dividends.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BMO
Harris National
Association and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any
change in BMO's
IDR.
The ratings of long-term and short-term deposits issued by M&I
Marshall & Ilsley
Bank and M&I Bank are primarily sensitive to any change in BMO's
IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings including BMO
Harris Bank National
Association are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of
the banks.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for the Canadian Banks going forward although it has
been weakened given
bail-in legislation. Although Canadian authorities have taken
steps to improve
resolution powers and tools, they intend to maintain a flexible
approach to bank
resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's
has to some
extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under
the CDIC ACT as
well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Further, continued regulatory action to ensure sufficient
contingent capital has
been implemented for all Canadian banks.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Bank of Montreal
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-', Outlook Stable;
--VR at 'aa-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Floor at 'BBB-'.
BMO Harris Bank National Association (formerly Harris N.A.)
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-', Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '1'.
BMO Subordinated Notes Trust
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
BMO Capital Trust II
--Preferred stock rating at 'BBB'.
Marshall & Ilsley Corporation
--Senior debt at 'AA-'.
M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
BMO Harris Bank National Association (formerly Harris N.A.)
--VR at 'bbb+'.
