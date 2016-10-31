(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten Tbk (Bank BJB) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)'. The rating Outlook is Stable. 'AA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS Bank BJB's National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's view of the bank's satisfactory standalone credit profile, as reflected in its medium-sized franchise, manageable asset quality, adequate capital position, satisfactory profitability and concentrated deposit funding profile. Headquartered in West Java, Bank BJB is Indonesia's largest regional development bank and the 14th largest bank overall, with a 1.5% share of banking industry assets as of end-June 2016. Bank BJB is 38.26%-owned by the regional government of West Java province, 5.37% by the regional government of Banten province, 23.61% by the governments of municipalities and regencies in West Java and 7.76% by the governments of municipalities and regencies of Banten. The remaining 25% of its shares are publicly traded. Similarly to other regional development banks, Bank BJB primarily provides loans to civil servants (60% of its total lending portfolio), but has a higher proportion of non-civil servant lending on its books, such that its business is more comparable with commercial banks. Fitch expects Bank BJB's asset quality to remain manageable, as the bank focuses on expanding its lower-risk consumer loan segment (including loans to civil servants), which represented 69% of its portfolio at end-June 2016. The quality of its consumer loans remains sound, with the segment's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio a low 0.1%. NPL from commercial loans declined to 3.5%, from a peak of 11.3% in 2014. The bank's total NPL ratio of 3.2% at end-June 2016 was in line with the banking industry 3.1% average. However, NPL reserve cover fell to 46.3% (2015: 68.4%), lower than the industry average of 102%. This suggests a heightened risk of near-term impairment. The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio of 16.7% at end-June 2016 was boosted by a fixed-asset revaluation in 1H16, which added IDR1.6trn to its equity. However, it remains below the industry's 20.0% average. Fitch expects Bank BJB to continue relying on capital support from its shareholders to increase its loan portfolio due to its limited internal capital generation. Fitch expects shareholder support to be forthcoming, due to the bank's important role in supporting regional development. The bank's net interest margin improved to 7.1% at end-June 2016 (2015: 6.1%), due to better cost of funds as a result of the lower interest-rate environment and a higher proportion of funding from lower-cost current and savings accounts. The bank's net interest margin compares favourably to the industry 5.6% average. Bank BJB's return on assets stood at 1.8% at end-June 2016, in line with the industry average but below its development bank peer average of around 2%. Fitch believes continued tight competition with larger peers may cap further profitability upside in the medium term. Most of Bank BJB's funding is sourced from customer deposits (86% at end-June 2016) - similarly to other Indonesian banks. Deposits from government and government-related entities accounted for 49% of total deposits; a common feature for regional development banks. Its top-20 depositors accounted for around 37.6% of total deposits, indicating significant concentration risk within its deposit structure. RATING SENSITIVITIES Downward rating pressure may result from a significant deterioration in asset quality or a weakening of the bank's capitalisation, as reflected in a sustained reduction in its capitalisation ratios. Rating upside may result from sustained improvement in asset quality and stronger capitalisation, while maintaining satisfactory profitability. Contacts: Primary Analyst Tomi Rustamiaji Analyst +62 21 2988 6810 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 