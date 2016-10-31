(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
PT Bank
Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten Tbk (Bank BJB) a
National Long-Term
Rating of 'AA-(idn)'. The rating Outlook is Stable.
'AA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of very
low default
risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same
country. The default
risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's
highest rated
issuers or obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bank BJB's National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's view of
the bank's
satisfactory standalone credit profile, as reflected in its
medium-sized
franchise, manageable asset quality, adequate capital position,
satisfactory
profitability and concentrated deposit funding profile.
Headquartered in West Java, Bank BJB is Indonesia's largest
regional development
bank and the 14th largest bank overall, with a 1.5% share of
banking industry
assets as of end-June 2016. Bank BJB is 38.26%-owned by the
regional government
of West Java province, 5.37% by the regional government of
Banten province,
23.61% by the governments of municipalities and regencies in
West Java and 7.76%
by the governments of municipalities and regencies of Banten.
The remaining 25%
of its shares are publicly traded. Similarly to other regional
development
banks, Bank BJB primarily provides loans to civil servants (60%
of its total
lending portfolio), but has a higher proportion of non-civil
servant lending on
its books, such that its business is more comparable with
commercial banks.
Fitch expects Bank BJB's asset quality to remain manageable, as
the bank focuses
on expanding its lower-risk consumer loan segment (including
loans to civil
servants), which represented 69% of its portfolio at end-June
2016. The quality
of its consumer loans remains sound, with the segment's
non-performing loan
(NPL) ratio a low 0.1%. NPL from commercial loans declined to
3.5%, from a peak
of 11.3% in 2014. The bank's total NPL ratio of 3.2% at end-June
2016 was in
line with the banking industry 3.1% average. However, NPL
reserve cover fell to
46.3% (2015: 68.4%), lower than the industry average of 102%.
This suggests a
heightened risk of near-term impairment.
The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio of 16.7% at end-June 2016 was
boosted by a
fixed-asset revaluation in 1H16, which added IDR1.6trn to its
equity. However,
it remains below the industry's 20.0% average. Fitch expects
Bank BJB to
continue relying on capital support from its shareholders to
increase its loan
portfolio due to its limited internal capital generation. Fitch
expects
shareholder support to be forthcoming, due to the bank's
important role in
supporting regional development.
The bank's net interest margin improved to 7.1% at end-June 2016
(2015: 6.1%),
due to better cost of funds as a result of the lower
interest-rate environment
and a higher proportion of funding from lower-cost current and
savings accounts.
The bank's net interest margin compares favourably to the
industry 5.6% average.
Bank BJB's return on assets stood at 1.8% at end-June 2016, in
line with the
industry average but below its development bank peer average of
around 2%. Fitch
believes continued tight competition with larger peers may cap
further
profitability upside in the medium term.
Most of Bank BJB's funding is sourced from customer deposits
(86% at end-June
2016) - similarly to other Indonesian banks. Deposits from
government and
government-related entities accounted for 49% of total deposits;
a common
feature for regional development banks. Its top-20 depositors
accounted for
around 37.6% of total deposits, indicating significant
concentration risk within
its deposit structure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward rating pressure may result from a significant
deterioration in asset
quality or a weakening of the bank's capitalisation, as
reflected in a sustained
reduction in its capitalisation ratios. Rating upside may result
from sustained
improvement in asset quality and stronger capitalisation, while
maintaining
satisfactory profitability.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
