(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Transport for London's (TfL) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Negative. Fitch has also affirmed TfL's GBP5bn MTN programme's long-term local currency rating at 'AA-' and commercial paper (ECP) programme's Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'F1+. The corresponding debt issues have also been affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS TfL's ratings are notched down once from the UK sovereign (AA/Negative/F1+) under Fitch's public-sector entity criteria, reflecting the application of the four key rating factors including legal status, control, strategic importance and integration. Fitch believes that extraordinary support from the UK government would be forthcoming if needed. Legal Status Attribute Assessed as Stronger TfL's legal status is that of a statutory corporation subject to local government finance rules. It is regulated under the Local Government Act 2003 and the Local Government Finance Act for capital finance purposes. TfL must produce a balanced budget each year and cannot be liquidated. Control Attribute Assessed as Midrange TfL is a functional body of the Greater London Authority (GLA) and reports to the mayor of London who is the chair of the board. The mayor appoints the board members and develops and publishes a transport strategy reflecting national and local priorities. Since 2004, a prudential scheme for Local Authorities has been in place, allowing TfL to borrow up to authorised limits. TfL agrees its incremental borrowing limits with the central government as part of the funding settlement. Under the agreement with the Department for Transport (DfT), TfL's borrowing must be contained within annual limits of GBP500m-GBP900m until financial year ending 31 March 2021. Since the 2015 Spending Review TfL has the flexibility to defer part or all of the incremental borrowing from one financial year to the next until it is needed. Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed as Stronger TfL is strategically important for London and the UK economy. About 31 million journeys are undertaken on TfL's network every day, which is half of all bus and rail journeys in England. Passenger journeys across most modes of transport increased in FY16 with the exception of the buses and trams. Bus volumes were down primarily due to the impact of reduced bus reliability as a result of increasing road traffic and the congestion caused by the construction of road and urban improvement schemes. Nevertheless, TfL forecasts patronage will increase by a total 8% over the years to FY21 for buses and 11% for the tube. Integration Attribute Assessed as Midrange Until now about a third of TfL's total revenue has come from grants. Some of this is paid directly to TfL from the DfT, some is transferred from the DfT via the GLA, and some is through business rates collected and distributed by the GLA. The outcome of the 2015 Spending Review means that TfL's funding settlement will continue decreasing, resulting in a loss of about GBP0.7m annually to FY21. By FY19 TfL will be covering operating income without subsidy from the central government. This has resulted in this attribute now being assessed as Midrange as TfL will be receiving less direct funding from the government. From April 2017 the investment grant will be replaced by an equivalent amount of almost GBP1bn business rates to be transferred to TfL by the GLA under a pilot scheme for further business rates devolution. The UK government, however, continues to subsidise about half of TfL's investment plan and pledged to support its long-term commitments. This has included funding for not only Crossrail (now named the Elizabeth line) but the extensive work modernising tube services and stations as well as transforming the road network. TfL's total contribution/risk to the Elizabeth line has been capped at GBP7.1bn of the total funding budget of GBP14.8bn and if the costs breach a pre-determined level, there is a put option to the DfT. About two-thirds of the funding for the Elizabeth line has come indirectly from the government, either through the GLA, Business Rates Supplement, and from the DfT. Fare revenue now accounts for over half of TfL's total revenues and will continue rising over the medium term. TfL has flexibility to respond to pressures by delaying capital expenditure, reducing operating costs or increasing fares if necessary. Moreover, liquidity is strong, with cash reserves totalling GBP3.3bn at FYE16, although GBP1.5bn of this is ring-fenced for the Elizabeth line. Nevertheless, other than reducing grants, Sadiq Khan met his mayoral pledge in June 2016 by freezing all TfL Underground, DLR and Overground fares for four years. The financial impact of this against the previous mayor's business plan (that assumed fares increases of RIP+/-1%) is of an accumulative GBP640m over FY17-FY20. As a result, we expect TfL to further focus on increasing revenues and demand and delivering efficiencies. These will be further laid out in the new business plan to be published in December 2016 which will cover a five year period to 2021/22. Since April 2016 TfL has introduced a new operating model which will focus on identifying operational efficiencies as well as new ways of increasing demand and revenues. Demand should increase as a result of the Bus hopper, the Night tube, the Elizabeth line and commercial revenues should improve as a result of a new advertising contract. TfL is also undergoing a transformation programme and there has been a change in top management and a new executive committee. A new board of 16 members of whom all but two are new members is now in place. Ambitious capital expenditure has led to increased debt. Direct debt amounted to GBP9.1bn at FYE16, and according to TfL's forecast, will increase by GBP3.2bn between FY17 and FY21 to reach GBP12.3bn. Construction of the Elizabeth line at sites across the city remains on time, with over 75% now complete and with more than half the track and all new station platforms completed. Investment in the Elizabeth line and the tube is vital to secure future economic growth in the capital and will increase London's rail capacity by 10% and enable new and faster journeys. 