(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Spanish autonomous communities' budgetary performance has improved in 2016, but the sector remains dependent on central government support, Fitch Ratings says. In the absence of structural reforms that address flaws in the regional financing system, assessing the availability and functioning of liquidity support will remain a key part of our credit analysis. The 17 autonomous communities reported an aggregate positive current balance (the difference between current revenue and current expenditure) of EUR6.1bn in the first eight months of 2016, compared with a negative balance of EUR2.6bn in the same period in 2015, according to data released this week by the Ministry of Finance and Public Administration (MinHap). The improvement reflects a 10.8% yoy rise in current revenues and a 0.6% yoy reduction in expenditure. Higher revenues are driven in part by robust economic growth (we forecast Spanish real GDP to expand by 3% in 2016), but by far the most important contributor has been the transfer of EUR7.6bn from the central government in July under the annual funding system settlement. This year's transfer, calculated with reference to transfers and revenues in 2014, is EUR6bn higher than that in 2015. Interest costs have fallen by one-third from 2015, partly because borrowing from the central government under its liquidity mechanisms (roughly 50% of total debt at end-2015) is largely interest free during 2016. As a result, we think more regions will post positive operating balances in 2016, and the negative balances of the worst-performing regions will be smaller than last year. However, we still forecast a negative aggregate current balance in 2016, considering the potential for a spike in operating and capital spending in the last quarter, as observed in recent years. At less than EUR5bn, this will be much smaller than 2015's EUR11.4bn negative balance, but it will still leave the autonomous communities with significant refinancing needs. Central government liquidity support therefore remains a key rating consideration. Our expectation that the central government will continue to provide liquidity support if needed is reflected in our 'BBB-' regional rating floor. Although the central government's 2017 budget has not yet been presented, the 2016 budget will be rolled over if necessary, repeating the provision of EUR25bn of funding for the liquidity mechanisms to the regions. This would comfortably cover the autonomous communities' EUR12bn of long-term debt to creditors other than the central government that is due to mature in 2017. And some of these redemptions may be funded by market borrowing, after several autonomous communities (including the Basque Country, Navarre, Castile and Leon, La Rioja, Asturias and Madrid) were able to access financial markets during 2016 to cover their funding needs in full (in line with MinHap authorisation and prudential regulation). State liquidity support underpins our ratings of 16 of the 17 autonomous communities (our rating floor is currently suspended for Catalonia) in the absence of concrete plans to address the long-standing structural shortfall of regional operating revenue relative to expenditure. Financing system reform was originally envisaged for 2014 but has been delayed. Even if, as seems likely, a new government is formed soon, it is not clear whether it would prioritise financing system reform and/or a review of the division of responsibilities between the autonomous communities, which face increasing pressure from the cost of healthcare and social services, and the central government. Regional capital expenditure, which fell 50% over 2008-2015, will also be credit relevant for the sector. 