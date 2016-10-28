(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Spanish autonomous
communities' budgetary
performance has improved in 2016, but the sector remains
dependent on central
government support, Fitch Ratings says. In the absence of
structural reforms
that address flaws in the regional financing system, assessing
the availability
and functioning of liquidity support will remain a key part of
our credit
analysis.
The 17 autonomous communities reported an aggregate positive
current balance
(the difference between current revenue and current expenditure)
of EUR6.1bn in
the first eight months of 2016, compared with a negative balance
of EUR2.6bn in
the same period in 2015, according to data released this week by
the Ministry of
Finance and Public Administration (MinHap). The improvement
reflects a 10.8% yoy
rise in current revenues and a 0.6% yoy reduction in
expenditure.
Higher revenues are driven in part by robust economic growth (we
forecast
Spanish real GDP to expand by 3% in 2016), but by far the most
important
contributor has been the transfer of EUR7.6bn from the central
government in
July under the annual funding system settlement. This year's
transfer,
calculated with reference to transfers and revenues in 2014, is
EUR6bn higher
than that in 2015.
Interest costs have fallen by one-third from 2015, partly
because borrowing from
the central government under its liquidity mechanisms (roughly
50% of total debt
at end-2015) is largely interest free during 2016.
As a result, we think more regions will post positive operating
balances in
2016, and the negative balances of the worst-performing regions
will be smaller
than last year. However, we still forecast a negative aggregate
current balance
in 2016, considering the potential for a spike in operating and
capital spending
in the last quarter, as observed in recent years. At less than
EUR5bn, this will
be much smaller than 2015's EUR11.4bn negative balance, but it
will still leave
the autonomous communities with significant refinancing needs.
Central
government liquidity support therefore remains a key rating
consideration.
Our expectation that the central government will continue to
provide liquidity
support if needed is reflected in our 'BBB-' regional rating
floor. Although the
central government's 2017 budget has not yet been presented, the
2016 budget
will be rolled over if necessary, repeating the provision of
EUR25bn of funding
for the liquidity mechanisms to the regions.
This would comfortably cover the autonomous communities' EUR12bn
of long-term
debt to creditors other than the central government that is due
to mature in
2017. And some of these redemptions may be funded by market
borrowing, after
several autonomous communities (including the Basque Country,
Navarre, Castile
and Leon, La Rioja, Asturias and Madrid) were able to access
financial markets
during 2016 to cover their funding needs in full (in line with
MinHap
authorisation and prudential regulation).
State liquidity support underpins our ratings of 16 of the 17
autonomous
communities (our rating floor is currently suspended for
Catalonia) in the
absence of concrete plans to address the long-standing
structural shortfall of
regional operating revenue relative to expenditure. Financing
system reform was
originally envisaged for 2014 but has been delayed.
Even if, as seems likely, a new government is formed soon, it is
not clear
whether it would prioritise financing system reform and/or a
review of the
division of responsibilities between the autonomous communities,
which face
increasing pressure from the cost of healthcare and social
services, and the
central government. Regional capital expenditure, which fell 50%
over 2008-2015,
will also be credit relevant for the sector.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
