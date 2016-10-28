(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Barclays' 3Q16 performance benefitted
from its
diversification in terms of geographies, products and
currencies. Although the
bank's UK division reported a loss after it made extra
provisions for
mis-selling payment protection insurance (PPI), group
profitability was
supported by capital markets revenues, continued growth in cards
and by the
appreciation of the US dollar against sterling.
Statutory performance, demonstrated by a low 3.6% ROTE, and
hence internal
capital generation remain modest as the result of still high
legacy charges,
such as the GBP600m addition to provisions for PPI mis-selling.
Large positive
one-off items, particularly gains on sales of assets allowed the
drag from the
non-core division to reduce considerably in this quarter.
Barclays' domestic UK retail and credit cards (Barclays UK, or
BUK, the business
identified to form the future ring-fenced bank) performed well
on an underlying
basis. The uncertainties caused by the outcome of the EU
referendum vote have
not yet had an impact on either volume growth or impairment
levels. The division
reported relatively stable net interest margins (NIMs), helped
by lower funding
costs (both from retail deposits and as a result of liability
management
exercises) and growth in volumes.
NIM sensitivity to base-rate changes is relatively low, in part
thanks to an
interest-rate hedge. Management guided that NIMs could range
between 350bp and
360bp in 2017 if base rates remain unchanged and could fall to
below 340bp if
base rates are reduced to 10bp. Operating costs (excluding
conduct charges)
decreased modestly as a result of cost-cutting programmes and
the cost/income
ratio for this division improved to 47% for this quarter, which
compares well
with other UK banks.
Asset quality in BUK has remained healthy, with low levels of
arrears. However,
loan impairment charges were significantly higher this quarter
as a result of a
one-off change to its card risk models. The additional GBP600m
provisions set
aside by this division against mis-selling of PPI resulted in
BUK's statutory
loss.
Barclays International reported a return on tangible equity of
10%, supported by
improved trading and investment banking revenues in the
Corporate and Investment
Bank (CIB), business growth in Consumer, Cards and Payments
(CC&P) and from
having a high proportion of earnings in US dollars and euros
during a time of a
weaker pound against these currencies. Non-interest expenses
were kept under
control.
CIB performed well compared with the previous quarter and to a
weaker 3Q15 in
both Markets, where net revenue increased 29% yoy, and Banking,
where it
increased 7%. This result was underpinned by higher client
activity, gains in
market shares (in US investment banking across M&A, ECM and DCM)
and a strong US
dollar. Trading performed particularly well in credit, rates and
US cash
equities. The bank has reiterated its commitment to investment
banking, although
it does not plan to invest additional risk-weighted assets
(RWAs) in this
business as a proportion of the total.
Profits before tax within CC&P fell by 28% yoy despite strong
margins and
business growth, with new customers and increased card spend.
This was largely
the result of a large one-off loan impairment charge for the
period, in line
with that seen in BUK. Arrears performance has remained in line
with
expectations and with business growth.
Group results continue to be dragged down by the non-core unit,
BNC, although
the division contributed positively to group results thanks to a
gain from the
sale of Barclays Risk Analytics and Index Solutions (GBP535m).
Notable losses on
sales were low, with the majority of costs in the form of
litigation and conduct
costs, restructuring costs and the cost of funding some of its
derivative
business. Overall, RWAs in this division fell by GBP2.8bn to
GBP44bn. While this
business will continue to drag down overall profitability, we
expect the
run-down will continue to be accretive to capital ratios.
The bank maintains a solid funding and liquidity profile, with
continued
issuance of wholesale debt, rising customer deposits and large
cash reserves.
LCR improved slightly to 125% and the available liquidity pool
to GBP157bn.
Barclays' common equity Tier 1 ratio remains unchanged at 11.6%,
as retained
earnings were offset by a combination of a negative impact of
its defined UK
pensions, which moved into a deficit in the quarter, as well as
the reduced
profits caused by PPI. We expect that Barclays will aim to reach
its current
expectation of 12.5% partly by way of the continued divestment
of non-core
assets, as well as from the sale of Barclays Africa Group
(together expected to
release around 100bp).
On the other hand, conduct and litigation charges are difficult
to predict, thus
highlighting the importance for the bank of being able to
generate capital
organically. Leverage remained unchanged at 4.2%, as a GBP1.5bn
additional Tier
1 issuance offset the increase in the leverage denominator.
