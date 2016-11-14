(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 14 (Fitch) The substantial shrinking of US
prime money market
fund assets and the shift to government money funds as a result
of US money fund
reform has resulted in significant changes in short-term funding
dynamics for
global banks over the past year, says Fitch Ratings. Funding
profiles have
shifted in some banks, with reduced commercial paper issuance
and increased
secured funding from government money funds.
More than two years after they were first announced, the SEC's
new rules
governing prime money funds went into effect on Oct. 14. The
rules now require
that certain prime money funds have a floating net asset value
and allow for
liquidity fees and redemption gates, which could prevent
withdrawals under
certain circumstances. This has led to more than USD1 trillion
being moved from
prime money funds to government money funds that are exempt from
the changes.
As Fitch highlighted in its bi-weekly "US Money Fund Reform
Dashboard" and
monthly "Commercial Paper Monitor," both international and US
banks are
significantly reducing their outstanding commercial paper as a
result.
Among the larger banking systems, US, Canadian, French and
Japanese banks
reduced the funding they take from US prime money funds the most
(in absolute
terms), according to Crane data compiled by Fitch. Each saw
gross financial
sector exposure from prime money funds fall in excess of USD100
billion. US,
Japanese and Canadian banks have significantly increased their
borrowing from
government money funds to compensate, with each replacing about
one-quarter to
one-third of the decline in funding from prime money funds.
British banks --
which saw about a USD40 billion decline in prime money fund
exposure -- replaced
about 80% of their reduced prime fund financing with borrowings
from government
funds.
In contrast, other countries' banks that reduced US commercial
paper issuance --
including France, Sweden, Norway and Australia -- did not switch
to government
funds. US commercial paper is not an important funding source
for them. Overall,
US prime money funds have reduced lending to banks and their
affiliates globally
by USD775 billion between October 2015 and September 2016, but
the banks have
replaced about USD151 billion of that, or 20%, with government
fund financing.
<iframe
src="//e.infogr.am/fa7d7c8d-392b-4132-b908-daaf6166cd34?src=embe
d"
title="" width="550" height="779" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"
style="border:none;">
As a share of total funding, the short-term financing
represented by prime money
funds for banks in general is small. However, some banks may be
more affected,
and the net effect will likely be higher short-term funding
costs.
Shifting to government fund financing from prime money fund
financing also means
moving from what is usually an unsecured source of funding to
secured borrowing
backed by Treasury bills or federal government agency
securities. Encumbering
Treasurys or agencies in the form of a repo with government
money funds may also
have a regulatory capital cost for some banks.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
