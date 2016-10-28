(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Bank of
Canada's (NBC) long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A+' and
'F1', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale
DesJardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
For further discussion of the Canadian Banks sector, please
refer to the special
report titled 'Canadian Bank Peer Review' at
www.fitchratings.com.
Recently, the Ministry of Finance has announced important
changes to the housing
finance system in Canada. These entail the introduction of a
lender risk sharing
policy, tighter requirements for mortgage insurance, and tax
changes targeted at
speculative and foreign buyers. The most impactful for Canadian
banks, and
non-bank mortgage lenders, is the introduction of the lender
risk sharing
policy. This, coupled with other measures being introduced by
governmental
entities, such as the introduction of mortgage risk-weight
floors for Canadian
banks, is meant to temper a further run-up in housing prices. To
the extent that
this creates an orderly slowdown in the pace of home price
appreciation, this
may be viewed as supportive to current Canadian bank ratings.
Alternatively,
should the cumulative effects of these initiatives cause
potentially more
significant disruptions to the Canadian mortgage market, this
may negatively
impact Canadian Bank ratings and/or Rating Outlooks, though
Fitch would assess
the materiality of the impact on each Bank individually.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects NBC's strong asset quality, solid
market position in
its primary market of Quebec and improving regulatory capital
ratios. The rating
affirmation also incorporates NBC's higher-than-peer earnings
contribution from
capital market activities. As the smallest of the 'Big Six'
Canadian banks, NBC
lacks the scale and geographic diversity benefiting larger
Canadian competitors.
NBC's asset quality continues to outperform Canadian banking
peers. At 3Q16,
NBC's ratio of impaired loans to gross loans was 0.38% versus a
peer median of
0.60%, reflecting NBC's disciplined underwriting standards and
the fact that a
significant portion of its loans are in Quebec. Fitch generally
views the Quebec
economy as less volatile given its slightly weaker historic
growth and lower
household indebtedness relative to the broader Canadian economy.
NBC's ratings are also supported by the bank's solid deposit
market share,
strong market position and brand recognition in its primary
market of Quebec.
NBC has a deposit share of about 20% (second only to the
Desjardins Group) in
Quebec, as well as a leading positions in the small and
medium-sized enterprise
(SME) and corporate market. Nonetheless, while NBC's franchise
in Quebec
presents some competitive advantages in its core market, NBC is
particularly
sensitive to any idiosyncratic stress in Quebec's economy due to
its relative
lack of geographic diversity.
Although NBC's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was the
lowest among peers,
9.9% at the end of 3Q16, the ratio continues to improve and
NBC's management has
stated that its long-term CET1 target to be modestly higher at
10%. Fitch
expects NBC to achieve the target by 4Q16, after its $175
million charge taken
in 4Q16 relating to certain restructuring initiatives and
write-offs of
intangible assets. The charge will reduce NBC's CET1 by 14 bps
but NBC expects
to realize approximately $120 million in annual pre-tax
recurring savings. Fitch
views NBC's capital as a sufficient cushion in an adverse
economic scenario.
NBC's ratings continue to be constrained by an earnings profile
that includes a
relatively higher contribution from volatile financial markets
segment. NBC's
capital market earnings relative to total earnings have been the
highest among
Canadian banking peers. On average, nearly 30% total revenues
come from capital
markets, compared to peer median of about 20%. The financial
markets segment
includes corporate lending, institutional brokerage, investment
banking and
trading services with a focus on the Canadian market, which
Fitch views as less
stable than NBC's earnings from retail and wealth management
segments. Financial
markets activities come with incremental risk and require
comparatively elevated
capital allocation due to their intrinsic volatility.
Furthermore, NBC relies more on wholesale funding relative to
peers. Its loans
to deposits ratio was the highest at 129% at 3Q16, compared to
102% for peer
median. The ratio excludes mortgages that have been securitized
and guaranteed
by the Canadian government under the NHA and CMA programs.
However, the fact
that the bank is subject to various regulatory liquidity metrics
coupled with
its diverse wholesale funding profile and solid deposit market
position in its
primary Quebec market mitigate NBC's weaker than peer liquidity
profile, which
is already captured in its current ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by NBC and its
subsidiaries
are all notched down from the VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles.
NBC's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'a+' for loss
severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
NBC's preferred and trust preferred stocks are five notches
below the VR, made
up of two notches down for non-performance and three notches
down for loss
severity.
These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the
instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and
have thus been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies reviewed as
part of the
Canadian Bank peer review factor in a high probability of
support from parent
institutions to the subsidiaries. This reflects that performing
parent banks
have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default. It also
considers the high
level of integration, brand, management, financial and
reputational incentives
to avoid subsidiary defaults.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of NBC's SR at '2' and SRF at 'BBB-' reflects
Fitch's view that
the likelihood of support remains high for Canadian banks due to
their systemic
importance in the country, significant concentration overall in
of Canadian
banking assets amongst the institutions noted above, which
account for over 90%
of total banking assets, the large size of the banking sector
with banking
assets at 2.1 times Canada's GDP, and the Canadian banks'
position as key
providers of financial services to the economy. In Fitch's view,
Canadian
banking authorities, through the CDIC Act, have wide latitude to
resolve a
troubled bank including re-capitalizing an institution, creating
a bridge bank,
or imposing losses on creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced as demonstrated by
Department of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
banking
regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a large
financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the proposed issuance
of non-viability
contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given
regulatory
authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that
demonstrate the
Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state
support for
banks going forward.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch does not believe there is upside rating potential for NBC
in the
foreseeable future, given its regional concentration coupled
with higher
earnings contribution from capital markets.
Today's rating action also incorporates uncertainties regarding
the impact of
recent mortgage reform announcements on the broader mortgage
market,
particularly as lenders (including nonbanks) and even borrowers
pull back on
mortgage lending activity while they evaluate the potential
impact. As such, a
faster price correction that is prolonged and/or a slowdown in
the housing
market will likely impact earnings growth for all the banks.
This would also
affect the broader economy through the link between housing
wealth and consumer
consumption, and the real estate sector, which are important
drivers of GDP
growth. Canadian banks' ratings are sensitive to these changes.
NBC's ratings are highly sensitive to the company's stable
earnings and credit
quality. Outsized losses and/or performance volatility with
respect to NBC's
financial markets business would be viewed negatively,
particularly if the
business grows to represent an even higher portion of NBC's
revenues.
Additionally, the ratings would also be sensitive to NBC's
increased appetite to
investments in its international segment. Should the combined
international
exposure exceed 10% of the overall earnings, Fitch will likely
review NBC's
ratings and outlook.
If NBC does not achieve the targeted 10% capital ratio or the
ratio falls
materially below peers such that Fitch views NBC is vulnerable
in a severe
stress scenario, negative rating pressure could emerge.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VR of the bank.
The preferred securities of NBC Asset Trust are five notches
from NBC's VR given
management and regulatory authorities' powers to suspend
dividends.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
changes in the VR of the bank.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for the Canadian Banks going forward although it has
been weakened given
bail-in legislation. Although Canadian authorities have taken
steps to improve
resolution powers and tools, they intend to maintain a flexible
approach to bank
resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's
has to some
extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under
the CDIC ACT as
well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Further, continued regulatory action to ensure sufficient
contingent capital has
been implemented for all Canadian banks.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
National Bank of Canada
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--VR at 'a+';
--Senior debt at 'A+';
--Short-term senior debt at 'F1';
--Subordinated debt at 'A';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'.
National Bank of Canada New York Branch
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
NBC Asset Trust
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Thuy Nguyen
Director
+1-212-908-0383
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
