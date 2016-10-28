(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Toronto-Dominion
Bank's (TD) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'AA-' and
'F1+', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list
of rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
This rating action follows Fitch's periodic review of the
Canadian Banks Peer
Group, which includes Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS),
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Caisse Centrale
DesJardins (CCD),
National Bank of Canada (NBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and
Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately.
For further discussion of the Canadian Banks sector, please
refer to the special
report titled 'Canadian Bank Peer Review' to be published
shortly.
Recently, the Ministry of Finance announced important changes to
the housing
finance system in Canada. These entail the introduction of a
lender risk sharing
policy, tighter requirements for mortgage insurance, and tax
changes targeted at
speculative and foreign buyers. The most impactful for Canadian
banks, and
non-bank mortgage lenders, is the introduction of the lender
risk sharing
policy. This, coupled with other measures being introduced by
governmental
entities, such as the introduction of mortgage risk-weight
floors for Canadian
banks, are meant to temper a further run-up in housing prices.
To the extent
that this creates an orderly slowdown in the pace of home price
appreciation,
this may be viewed as supportive to current Canadian bank
ratings.
Alternatively, should the cumulative effects of these
initiatives cause
potentially more significant disruptions to the Canadian
mortgage market, this
may negatively impact Canadian Bank ratings and/or Rating
Outlooks, though Fitch
would assess the materiality of the impact on each bank
individually.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating affirmation reflects TD's dominant banking franchise
in Canada and a
solid market position the U.S and its strong through-the-cycle
financial
performance relative to international peers. TD's sizable
earnings contribution
from the U.S. operation and a low oil and gas exposure mitigate
Fitch's concerns
regarding potential risks stemming from global oil price decline
and house price
correction driven by changes recently announced by the Canadian
Ministry of
Finance. This supports Fitch's Stable Rating Outlook.
TD's overall credit quality has been good, even during the
financial crisis when
its net charge-off ratio peaked at only 0.65% and impaired loans
to gross loans
(including foreclosed assets) increased to just 1.27% in 2010,
significantly
better than performance of U.S. banks during the same period. TD
largely avoided
problematic exposures to structured investments and leveraged
loans during the
financial crisis. In addition, its direct oil and gas exposure
is comparatively
low relative to other Canadian banks at less than 1% of total
gross loans and
acceptances as of third quarter 2016 (3Q16).
TD's profitability has been strong with return on average equity
for the period
from 2007 through 3Q16 of approximately 14%, well above Fitch's
estimated cost
of equity between 10%-12%. This has been driven largely by TD's
solid credit
quality and a low level of provision expenses. The U.S.
operation contributes
nearly 30% of TD's consolidated results. Furthermore, earnings
contribution from
the more volatile capital market segment was the smallest among
Canadian bank
peers, and represented just 9% of total revenue at 3Q16.
TD's leading position in Canada and a respectable market
position in the eastern
United States underscore its sustained solid liquidity profile.
In aggregate,
loans have been entirely funded by deposits, with loans to
deposits ratio
consistently below 100%. Fitch also notes TD's U.S. funding
profile is
significantly better with average loans to average deposits
ratio of 61% for
3Q16, compared to 129% for its Canadian Retail segment. The
superior funding
structure of its U.S. operations is driven by past acquisitions
of Banknorth in
2004 and Commerce Bancorp in 2007, which doubled TD's scale and
presence in the
U.S., specifically the Mid-Atlantic region.
From a capital perspective, TD's position is sound for the
rating category. At
3Q16, the bank's Basel III Tier I common equity ratio (CET1) was
10.4%, on an
all-in basis, which increased from 9.9% at year-end 2015 and
slightly below the
peer median of 10.5%. The CET1 ratio improved from year-end 2015
was due to
internal capital generation, partially offset by RWA growth.
Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn TD Bank, NA's Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a'
as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the
agency's coverage.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by TD and its
subsidiaries are
all notched down from the common VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
TD's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of
'aa-' for loss
severity in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
TD's preferred and trust preferred stocks are five notches below
the VR, made up
of two notches down for non-performance and three notches down
for loss
severity.
These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the
instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and
have thus been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
TD Bank, NA's uninsured long-term deposit ratings are rated one
notch higher
than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
All of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies including TD
Bank, NA reviewed
as part of the Canadian Bank peer review factor in a high
probability of support
from parent institutions to the subsidiaries. This reflects that
performing
parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to default.
It also considers
the high level of integration, brand, management, financial and
reputational
incentives to avoid subsidiary defaults.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The affirmation of the TD's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect
Fitch's view
that the likelihood of support remains high for Canadian Banks
due to their
systemic importance in the country, significant concentration
overall in of
Canadian banking assets amongst the institutions noted above,
which account for
over 90% of total banking assets, the large size of the banking
sector with
banking assets at 2.1 times Canada's GDP, and the Canadian
Banks' position as
key providers of financial services to the economy. In Fitch's
view, Canadian
banking authorities, through the CDIC Act, have wide latitude to
resolve a
troubled bank including re-capitalizing an institution, creating
a bridge bank,
or imposing losses on creditors.
Fitch recognizes that the government's willingness to provide
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada has been reduced as demonstrated by
Department of Finance
consultation paper which outlines the proposed bail-in regime as
banking
regulators seek to protect tax payers from the risk of a large
financial
institution failing. This is evidenced by the proposed issuance
of non-viability
contingent capital (NVCC) instruments, resolution powers given
regulatory
authorities under the CDIC Act, and other initiatives that
demonstrate the
Canadian government's progress to reduce the propensity of state
support for
banks going forward.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
TD's ratings are at the top of its global bank universe. Given
TD's sizable
Canadian consumer exposure and Fitch's concerns about the local
housing market,
there is little upward pressure over the near term. That said,
over a longer
horizon, upward momentum could emerge if TD can maintain solid
asset quality
measures, while maintaining earnings and capital ratios
commensurate with its
risk profile and highly rated global peers. For example, should
TD's gross
impaired loans to gross loans remain below 1% through the cycle,
this could lead
to positive rating momentum. This is particularly important
given TD is now the
largest credit card issuer in Canada and therefore is more
susceptible to
consumer stress. While some credit normalization is expected,
Fitch notes that
this could be hastened or potentially more severe due largely to
potential
impacts from the mortgage market across Canada as well as
exogenous
macroeconomic risks such as continued pressure in the global oil
and gas markets
that could lead to the spill-over effects on the general
economy.
Today's rating action also incorporates the view that Fitch
believes
uncertainties remain on what the impact of recent mortgage
reform announcements
will be to the broader mortgage market, particularly as lenders
(including
nonbanks) and even borrowers pull back on mortgage lending
activity while they
evaluate the potential impact. As such, a faster price
correction that is
prolonged and/or a slowdown in the housing market will likely
impact earnings
growth for all the banks. This would also affect the broader
economy through the
link between housing wealth and consumer consumption, and the
real estate
sector, which are important drivers of GDP growth. Fitch notes
that the Canadian
banks ratings are sensitive to these changes.
TD's ratings would also be sensitive in the event that the
company makes an
acquisition that either erodes regulatory or tangible capital
ratios or creates
the potential for more overall earnings volatility.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to any
change in the VRs of the bank.
The preferred securities of TD Capital Trust III, IV and
Northgroup Preferred
Capital Corporation are five notches from TD's VR given
management and
regulatory authorities' powers to suspend dividends.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by TD Bank,
NA are primarily
sensitive to any change in TD's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The subsidiary and affiliated company ratings including TD Bank,
NA are
primarily sensitive to any changes in the VR of the bank.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SR of '2' incorporates Fitch's expectation that there could be
some level of
support for the Canadian Banks going forward although it has
been weakened given
bail-in legislation. Although Canadian authorities have taken
steps to improve
resolution powers and tools, they intend to maintain a flexible
approach to bank
resolution.
Fitch's assessment of continuing support for Canadian D-SIFI's
has to some
extent relied upon resolution powers granted regulators under
the CDIC ACT as
well as the potential size, structure, and feasibility of NVCC
implementation.
Further, continued regulatory action to ensure sufficient
contingent capital has
been implemented for all Canadian banks.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and with a Stable
Outlook:
Toronto-Dominion Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1+';
--Viability Rating at 'aa-';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Preferred at 'BBB';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Floor at 'BBB-'.
TD Bank U.S. Holding Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support Rating at '1'.
TD Bank, NA
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Long-term deposits at 'AA';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
--Senior debt at 'AA-';
--Support Rating at '1'.
TD Capital Trust III, IV
Northgroup Preferred Capital Corporation
--Preferred at 'BBB'.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following rating:
TD Bank, NA
--Viability Rating at 'a'
