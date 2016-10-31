(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wellington
Pub Company's
(Wellington) senior class A and B notes with Stable Outlooks:
GBP111.5m class A
fixed-rate notes due 2029 are affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable;
GBP26.5m class B
fixed-rate notes due 2029 are affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable.
The ratings and Stable Outlooks are supported by the stablised
operational
performance and marginally improved financial metrics. The class
A and B notes
median free-cash-flow (FCF) debt service coverage ratios (DSCR)
under the Fitch
base case are estimated at 1.32x and 1.08x respectively, subject
to some
uncertainty about the composition of the pub portfolio. The
ratings discount
weaknesses in the debt structure, a high level of non-performing
assets (36% of
rent payments are in arrears by 180+days) and a weaker company
profile
assessment, with the portfolio's deteriorating asset quality and
low level of
investment constituting a long-term concern.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Industry Profile - Midrange
While the pub sector in the UK has a long history, trading
performance for some
assets has shown significant weakness in the past. The sector is
highly exposed
to discretionary spending, and strong competition. There are
other macro factors
that put profitability under pressure such as the minimum wage,
utility costs
and changes in regulation, with the statutory pub code
introducing the market
rent-only option (MRO) in the tenanted/leased segment in 2016.
MRO breaks the
traditional tied-model that requires tenants to buy drinks from
the pubcos,
usually in exchange for lower rent. The implementation of the
national living
wage could put margins under further pressure. Despite currently
contracting,
the eating- and drinking-out market is viewed as sustainable in
the long term,
supported by the strong pub culture in the UK.
(Sub-KRDs: Operating environment: Weaker, Barriers to entry:
Midrange,
Sustainability: Midrange)
Company Profile - Weaker:
Wellington's portfolio performance has improved in the past 12
months as the
result of stronger trading within the Greater London area and
subdued
competition because of the falling number of pubs in line with
indutry trends.
Total revenues and EBITDA grew by 4% and 12.5%, respectively, at
June-2016
year-on-year. (YoY) However, the results were to an extent
inflated by pubs that
Wellington had purchased from fellow Wellesley Pub Company and
whose sale will
be eventually reversed.
Performance on a per pub basis also strengthened; EBITDA per pub
grew by 11.6%.
During the 12 months ending June-2016, Wellington disposed of 12
pubs and its
total number fell to 768. The levels of repossessions and rent
in arrears
stabilised and are declining, albeit the levels are still high
and may affect
the sustinablity of revenues going forward.
Wellington is managing the portfolio by disposing of and
acquiring new pubs, but
the number of acquisitions is not sufficient to compensate for
the number of
pubs closing. Positively, the number of pubs on long leaseholds
has been stable.
The company's low capex spend adversely impacts property values
and the
profitability of the pubs, especially in current markets when
tenants do not
have the financial strength to make sufficient investment
themselves. Fitch
views this strategy as credit negative. The asset manager
estimates that about
40% of the portfolio is suffering from noticeable deferred
maintenance (at least
GBP5,000 per pub), with 11% experiencing underinvestment of more
than GBP20,000
per pub. The total average deferred maintenance costs are
estimated to be just
under GBP10m.
The tenanted business model has less visibility on the tenants'
profitability.
The sustainability of the cash flows generated by tenanted pubs
is more
difficult to estimate. On balance, the nature of the free-of-tie
portfolio
implies a low level of operational management. Fitch deems the
number of
available alternative operators to be sufficient in the
competitive UK pub
industry.
(Sub-KRDs Financial performance: Weaker, Company operations:
Weaker,
Transparency: Weaker, Dependence on operator: Stronger, Asset
quality: Weaker)
Debt Structure - Weaker:
The class A and B notes are fully amortising, secured and
fixed-rate. The class
B notes debt service is gradually falling. The security package
for the class A
and B notes is weakened by the unfavourable ownership structure,
whereby pubs
are directly owned by the issuer leading to a higher default
risk compared with
standard WBS issuer-borrower structures. However, the security
package is
strong, with typical first-ranking fixed and floating charges
over the issuer's
assets. The class B notes rank junior to the class A notes.
Structural features are weak because of the non-orphan SPV
structure, limited
contractual provisions, an inadequate liquidity reserve
(covering about four
months of class A debt service), in addition to the lack of
financial covenants.
In other WBS transactions, these provide bondholders with more
control by giving
them the option to appoint an administrative receiver well ahead
of a payment
default. As the liquidity reserve is not tranched among the
class A and B notes,
it could be depleted by drawings to support the subordinated
class B notes,
leaving little support for the senior notes.
Another weak structural feature is the restricted payment
conditions (RPC)
covenant, which stipulates that the transaction is subject to a
lock-up if the
DSCR falls below 1.25x. In practice, despite actual DSCR being
below 1.25x, a
lock-up has never been triggered, since a surplus cash account
is taken into
consideration when DSCR is calculated under the 'cash release
income cover
test'.
(Sub-KRDs Debt profile: Stronger, Security package: Weaker,
Structural features:
Weaker)
Peers
Wellington is the only Fitch-rated free-of-tie pub transaction.
Leased/tenanted
pub WBS transactions relying on the beer-tie with the Punch A
and Punch B
transactions are considered the closest peers, albeit with
different business
models and revenue streams. Wellington's Class A notes are rated
on par with
Punch B's Class A notes, reflecting the latter's stronger
financial metrics but
weaker business model and debt structure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: A downgrade would reflect a further deterioration in
FCF beyond
Fitch's base case assumptions as a result of an increase in
arrears, pub
vacancies and/or foreclosure rates and slower-than-expected
deleveraging.
If Wellington and/or its affiliates' combined portion of
holdings in a
transaction's senior notes exceeds 75% (currently 58%), the
rating will be
withdrawn as the majority noteholder will be able to amend the
terms of the
notes at its own discretion.
Positive: Upgrade potential is limited.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT
Wellington is a securitisation of rental income from 768
free-of-tie pubs
predominantly located in residential areas, mainly in the
south-east of the UK.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasiya Kapustina
Associate Director
+44 20 35301516
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
George Abbatt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1576
Committee Chairperson
Federico Gronda
Senior Director
+39 02 879 087 287
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance (pub. 08
Jul 2016)
Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations (pub. 01
Aug 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
